MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income
Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
Stocks moving in after-hours: Chegg, Simon Property, Activision Blizzard, Take Two Interactive, Spirit
Chegg shares fell about 20% after the education company's 2023 revenue guidance came in below Wall Street expectations. Chegg sees revenue of $745 million to $760 million versus estimates of $820.5 million. The company's fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of 40 cents came in above analyst expectations of 38...
Canopy Growth Stock Drops On Q3 2023 Net Revenue Decline Of 28% YoY, Transitioning To Asset-Light Model
Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED released its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, revealing net revenue of CA$101 million ($75.4 million), a 28% decrease compared to Q3 FY2022. Q3 2023 Financial Highlights. Gross margin was (2%) as compared to 7% in Q3 FY2022. Net Loss in...
Pizza Hut Parent Yum! Brands Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations, Hikes Dividend
Yum! Brands Inc YUM reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7% year-on-year to $2.02 billion, beating the consensus of $1.92 billion. Worldwide same-store sales for the quarter grew 6%, KFC Division increased 5%, Taco Bell climbed 11%, and Pizza Hut gained 1%. Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation, grew...
Here's Why Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Is Moving
Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB shares are trading lower by 6.18% to $0.92 Thursday afternoon. Shares are trading lower in sympathy with peer cannabis company Canopy Growth Corporation CGC, which released its financial results for the third quarter, revealing net revenue of CA$101 million ($75.4 million), down 28% year over year.
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions
These stocks could boost your portfolio in bear markets and bull markets.
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, company says more cost cuts coming
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier, leading company officials to say the automaker’s costs are too high and to pledge more belt-tightening this year. CEO Jim Farley said Ford should have done better last year,...
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Amgen’s product portfolio and pipeline position it well for the future. The market-beating dividend looks safe and can continue growing at a high-single-digit clip each year. The stock is slightly discounted compared to its industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Capri Stock Drops Sharply After ‘More Challenging’ Quarter
John Idol was already cautious heading into the holiday season, cutting Capri Holdings’ outlook and warning of weakness — but it turns out that consumers were feeling even more bearish. Shares of the parent to Versace, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo fell 27.2 percent to $48.31 in midday trading Wednesday after its third-quarter results missed the mark and Idol, who is chairman and chief executive officer, sent up another warning flare — particularly on wholesale.More from WWDVersace RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Michael Kors RTW Spring 2023Michael Kors RTW Spring 2023 The stock decline reverberated across fashion to other companies that rely...
Luxury Brands Diverge: Tapestry Stock Rises While Capri Slides After Earnings
Shares of Kate Spade owner Tapestry increased after earnings. The company, whose brands include Coach, beat analyst expectations and raised its annual profit forecast, despite slowing traffic in China. Tapestry's gains came a day after Capri's disappointing third quarter earnings sent that stock falling. Tapestry, the company behind Coach and...
Under Armour stock jumps toward 9-month high after big profit beat, strong shoe sales
Under Armour stock jumps toward a 9-month high after earnings beat expectations, amid strength in footwear and international sales.
Under Armour Earnings Above Projections in Third Quarter
Under Armour had an unexpected win Wednesday when it reported higher-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and raised its full-year projections. Although the company’s stock got a boost, hitting a nine-month high early in the day, the brand’s aggressive promotional stance and its high inventory levels gave some analysts the jitters.More from WWDMission Athletecare Launches VaporActive Cooling ApparelNew York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part ThreeA Closer Look at the Fashion in Netflix's 'You People' Zachary Warring, equity analyst at CFRA Research, retained his “sell” rating on the company even though he raised his 12-month target by $1 to $6 and maintained his...
Apollo Global's Q4 earnings rise 77% due to retirement services unit
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc said on Thursday its fourth-quarter adjusted net income rose 77% owing to strong earnings from its retirement services business, although that was partly offset by a steep decline in its private equity portfolio. The New York-based firm said adjusted net income rose...
Affirm, Lending Platforms Lead FinTech IPO Index 8% Lower
The lenders and platforms led the FinTech IPO Index down in a week, which logged an 8% loss. But for the group, overall, things are still in positive territory year to date, with a 24.6% surge. Affirm's 17% loss Thursday, spearheading the spate of decliners, and offering up a microcosm...
GM Posts Record Earnings In 2022, Plans $2B In Cost Cuts By 2024
GM had record earnings of $14.5 billion in 2022 and total revenue of $156.7 billion, according to its newly released full-year financial statement. The automaker also announced a plan to cut $2 billion in costs over the next two years. It intends to make 30 to 50 percent of those reductions in 2023.
Wynn Resorts hopeful of digital profit by late 2023
Wynn Resorts said that its digital business could post a profit by late 2023 after losses for the division were significantly reduced year-on-year during its 2022 financial year. Launched in 2013, the Wynn Interactive division has a presence in a number of states across the US, but remains loss-making, with...
Why This American Express Analyst Is Turning Bullish As Rising Debt Expected To Hurt Consumer Cashflows
American Express Company AXP Wednesday announced plans to expand its partnership with consumer credit bureau Nova Credit, taking the company’s stock briefly higher as markets opened. American Express’s high-quality loan book, solid revenue growth and moderating expenses are driving its strong operating leverage, according to Morgan Stanley. The...
Income Up for Universal
Universal Corp.’s net income for the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2022, was $70.3 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, compared with $60.8 million, or $2.44 per diluted share, for the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021, according to a company press release. Excluding certain nonrecurring items, net income and diluted earnings per share increased by $1.1 million and $0.04, respectively, for the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021.
These 2 Stocks Are Making a Pop on Monday
Celsius Holdings got an upgrade from a Wall Street analyst. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
