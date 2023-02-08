Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ethan Treharne: Parents honour son after brain tumour death
The parents of a teenager who died from brain cancer have laid a commemorative tile at a research centre in his memory. Ethan Treharne, 17, from Sandhurst, Berkshire, died in 2021 after being diagnosed with glioblastoma (GBM). His parents Nikki and Justin have since raised more than £25,000 for Brain...
BBC
Netball Super League 2023: Chelsea Pitman looks ahead to new season with London Pulse
Three years ago, England's Chelsea Pitman thought her netball career might be over. "It was taken out of my hands," the 34-year-old, who was dropped by Suncorp Super Netball side Adelaide Thunderbirds in 2020, told BBC Sport. But after returning to the sport with West Coast Fever in 2022 as...
Comments / 0