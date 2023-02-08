ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ethan Treharne: Parents honour son after brain tumour death

The parents of a teenager who died from brain cancer have laid a commemorative tile at a research centre in his memory. Ethan Treharne, 17, from Sandhurst, Berkshire, died in 2021 after being diagnosed with glioblastoma (GBM). His parents Nikki and Justin have since raised more than £25,000 for Brain...

