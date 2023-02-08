Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
wnypapers.com
UB School of Social Work offering a course in infant mental health
An infant’s ability to securely attach to a caregiver or parent is among the most important steps in the life course, according to Mickey Sperlich, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the University at Buffalo School of Social Work (SSW). That relationship is a cornerstone of the foundational learning experience...
wnypapers.com
February: A month close to the heart
February may be the shortest month of the year, but there’s no shortage of reasons to celebrate. Beginning with a month-long observance of Black history to a holiday dedicated to love, colorful Mardi-Gras floats, and a Super Bowl we sadly weren’t a part of this year, there’s an occasion to gather friends and family for. It’s nice to have things to look forward to in what feels like the coldest time of the year and according to Punxsutawney Phil, we’re in for an extended winter.
wnypapers.com
Running Aceti's: A labor of love
Sam and Kim Aceti have left the building, as of Jan. 2, but their business and the community haven’t left their hearts. Despite selling Aceti’s Wine & Spirits to two young entrepreneurs, they are still there for advice, as the wind beneath the wings of their business successors – Andrew Graziano and Peter Johnson – and they are still there for the community.
It’s Over! New York State Makes Major Change for Local Hospitals, Doctors
The State of New York has announced a major protocol change for anyone who sets foot in local hospitals and doctors' offices in 2023. The change is a major step toward normalcy for a field that has been constantly at-risk since March of 2020, and hopefully, it also signifies better times ahead for the entire country.
spectrumlocalnews.com
The fight for and against New York state's Medical Aid in Dying Act
Different illnesses, outcomes, and, in many cases, end of life, is a driving force for Melissa Milch and her fight to get the Medical Aid in Dying Act in New York state passed. "I grew up in a household where my dad would come home from work every night and...
wnypapers.com
Love is in the mist: Science behind 'Honeymoon Capital of the World'
Buffalo may be the “City of Good Neighbors” but, just north in Niagara Falls, couples have been meeting, marrying and honeymooning for at least over 200 years. It was future U.S. Vice President Aaron Burr’s daughter who put Niagara Falls on the map as the “Honeymoon Capital of the World,” but the real reason why coupling may be occurring against the backdrop of a world wonder may have more to do with science than beautiful scenery.
Kids Medical Consent Given Without a Parent in New York?
New York may be changing the laws for certain children regarding medical consent.
New Yorkers Notice Their Conversation Candy Hearts Look a Little Different
A recent trip down the candy aisle at a big brand store in Vestal had Sheri stop in her tracks when she spotted a bag of conversation candy hearts. Sheri tells Townsquare Media that she couldn't help but stop and scoop up a bag even though she doesn't particularly like the taste of the candy. When we asked why she felt compelled to buy a bag, she told us it was because the candy reminded her of her childhood.
NY SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits
All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive a supplemental allotment of food benefits for February, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday.
wnypapers.com
Ryan seeks nominations for 61st District 'Small Business of the Month'
Senator will honor one small business in 61st State Senate District each month. New York State Sen. Sean Ryan announced he is seeking nominations for small businesses throughout the 61st Senate District that deserve special recognition for their contributions to the Western New York community. Ryan will present each honoree with an award and a New York State Senate Proclamation commemorating the honor. Winners will also receive special recognition on Ryan’s website and social media channels.
Did you get your New York State health care bonus?
Last year Governor Kathy Hochul announced certain health care workers would be getting a bonus up to $3,000, but some in Western New York say they have yet to get it
Massive Eye Drop Recall Across New York State
The cold and flu season are here and for many that means itchy and dry eyes. Next up? Allergy season! That only makes things worse and for those who suffer from allergies or dry eyes, there is no better feeling than when an eye drop or medication give you relief from the burning and itching and, in some cases, stuck eye lids!
WHAS 11
Buffalo nurse who saved man during blizzard receives surprise
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo family was honored with a trip to Disney World for helping to save the life of a man during the blizzard last month. Sha'Kyra Aughtrey's family is getting the free trip to Disney World after they brought a stranger named Joe White into their home during the December blizzard.
Western New York’s Complete High School Musical Calendar For 2023
High schools across Western New York are in full "musical mode" and this is your chance to get out and support local music and arts programs. There's a reason why there was a movie/musical called "High School Musical." These kids are insanely talented. If you think the stage is only for adult actors who have given their whole life to their craft, you're wrong. But that's not to say that these young actors haven't worked very hard at what they do.
Wow! First Weekend Of Spring In New York State?
The calendar says winter but the weather forecast is calling for a little bit of spring in New York State! Has this been the weirdest winter yet? At least in recent memory is seems. In the Western New York area, we have dealt with a blizzard, crazy rain and wind...
wnypapers.com
Readers select Judi's Lounge, Duff's & Imperial Pizza as 'WNY's Best'
Find out more about Western New York’s best places to watch a game, get some wings or a slice. Niagara Frontier Publications once again held a “Best Wings” contest during the course of the football season – this time adding in two more food categories. The votes are in, and here’s more about the winners:
Amid the teacher shortage, Black men educators are also falling short
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every day principal Robert Baxter goes to work at Health Sciences Charter School and addresses his students; he finds a better way to be a mentor. "As an educator, you got to think of the perspective of a young black male going through the school system," says Baxter.
NYS Women gives $1,000 to Mom’s House
A group dedicated to fostering the success of women in the workplace is supporting an organization that helps single parents.
Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York
This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
Western Queens Gazette
Support For Children And Families
On February 7, Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi and Senator Jabari Brisport were joined by fellow legislators and advocates in the State Capitol to call for a package of legislation and series of budget priorities that will support the healthy development and well-being of all New York children and provide parents and caretakers with vital supports that lift incomes and promote economic security.
Comments / 0