Yuma, AZ

KOLD-TV

SILVER ALERT issued for missing Yuma Woman

YUMA, Ariz. (13 News) - The Yuma Police Department is looking for 66-year-old Elvia Avila. Police said she went missing from her residence located in the 300 block of West Yellowstone Drive. Avila is described as a Hispanic female, 5′6″, 207 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater and jeans.
YUMA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yuma to Hold Ave C, 18th St Future Upgrades Meeting

The City of Yuma invites members of the public to attend an open house to learn more about future upgrades to the intersection of Avenue C and 18th Street from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in the cafeteria of Cibola High School, 4100 W. 20th St. Residents may...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Man dies in trailer fire

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out this morning at a mobile home in El Centro claiming the life of one man and two dogs. The fire broke out at the Country Life RV Park in El Centro, California. The Imperial County Fire Department said the fire started around 6 a.m. in The post Man dies in trailer fire appeared first on KYMA.
EL CENTRO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Semi-truck parking at homes in San Luis have caught police attention

SAN LUIS -- Police in San Luis have been informing the community about maintaining safety throughout the city. Officials for the police department took to social media to address the different issues that have been complained about by citizens, which include semi-trucks parking in residential areas. According to San Luis...
SAN LUIS, AZ
kyma.com

Former Yuma teacher, coach in court for sending obscene material to a minor

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An update now in the case of a local elementary school teacher and former junior varsity football coach, accused of asking for nude pictures from a minor. In a quick court appearance, the defense for 31-year-old Jacob Williams requested additional time in this case and...
YUMA, AZ
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city

This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government.  SAN LUIS, Arizona – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the type […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SAN LUIS, AZ
kyma.com

Warming for the remainder of the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - High pressure builds into our region bringing passing systems which will warm our temperatures, keep our air dry, and increase our winds. With the warmer and sunny conditions make sure to take precautions by drinking plenty of water and lathering up on sunscreen if you plan to spend any time outdoors.
YUMA, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Panattoni To Build 1+ Million SF Industrial Park in Yuma

Developer Sees Demand for Distribution of Mexico-Produced Goods Through Arizona. PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2023 – Leading U.S. industrial space developer Panattoni Development has land at 36th Street and South Avenue 4E in Yuma, AZ for development of a 1+ million square foot industrial park. Panattoni sees an opportunity for US and international companies to utilize Yuma as a distribution point for both the US and Mexico markets.
YUMA, AZ
KPBS

Imperial County’s largest hospital is running out of cash

Imperial County’s largest hospital is in turmoil. Prompted by what officials called “financial challenges,” the El Centro Regional Medical Center has seen most of its governing board and CEO ousted. Its obstetrics and pediatrics department has since shut down. And healthcare consultants who were hired to run the hospital following the shakeup have already resigned less than three months after signing a contract.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

