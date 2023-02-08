Read full article on original website
City of Yuma to host public meeting on reclamation project.
US Citizens Getting Paid $800 a Piece to Drive IllegalsMarcus RingoArizona State
Migrants crossing into the U.S. through border wall gaps in Arizona contaminate and destroy crops, farmers sayAmarie M.Yuma, AZ
Illegal immigration surge in this Arizona city could lead to a national lettuce shortageJalyn SmootYuma, AZ
Migrants Crossing into Yuma, Arizona are Accused of Destroying Crops and Threatening the American Food Supplyjustpene50Yuma, AZ
KOLD-TV
SILVER ALERT issued for missing Yuma Woman
YUMA, Ariz. (13 News) - The Yuma Police Department is looking for 66-year-old Elvia Avila. Police said she went missing from her residence located in the 300 block of West Yellowstone Drive. Avila is described as a Hispanic female, 5′6″, 207 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater and jeans.
YPD responds to late night crash, resulting in one death
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to reports of a car crash in the area near County 14th Street and Avenue A. The post YPD responds to late night crash, resulting in one death appeared first on KYMA.
Man robbed and broke into preschool
A man broke into a preschool and stole several items from inside, the suspect was arrested on Friday. The post Man robbed and broke into preschool appeared first on KYMA.
SignalsAZ
Yuma to Hold Ave C, 18th St Future Upgrades Meeting
The City of Yuma invites members of the public to attend an open house to learn more about future upgrades to the intersection of Avenue C and 18th Street from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in the cafeteria of Cibola High School, 4100 W. 20th St. Residents may...
Man dies in trailer fire
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out this morning at a mobile home in El Centro claiming the life of one man and two dogs. The fire broke out at the Country Life RV Park in El Centro, California. The Imperial County Fire Department said the fire started around 6 a.m. in The post Man dies in trailer fire appeared first on KYMA.
SPECIAL REPORT: Fentanyl on the rise
An Imperial Valley mother speaking out after fentanyl claimed the life of her son, what she wishes she knew then, and a powerful message for our community The post SPECIAL REPORT: Fentanyl on the rise appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Semi-truck parking at homes in San Luis have caught police attention
SAN LUIS -- Police in San Luis have been informing the community about maintaining safety throughout the city. Officials for the police department took to social media to address the different issues that have been complained about by citizens, which include semi-trucks parking in residential areas. According to San Luis...
Fire damages trailer causing death of a man
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out this morning at a mobile home in El Centro claiming the life of one man and two dogs. The fire broke out at the Country Life RV Park in El Centro, California. The Imperial County Fire Department said the fire started around 6 a.m. in The post Fire damages trailer causing death of a man appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Former Yuma teacher, coach in court for sending obscene material to a minor
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An update now in the case of a local elementary school teacher and former junior varsity football coach, accused of asking for nude pictures from a minor. In a quick court appearance, the defense for 31-year-old Jacob Williams requested additional time in this case and...
Brawley PD responds to vandalism, officer injured
The Brawley Police Department (BPD) responded to a call of someone behaving erratically and vandalizing a home. The post Brawley PD responds to vandalism, officer injured appeared first on KYMA.
Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city
This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government. SAN LUIS, Arizona – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the type […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kyma.com
Warming for the remainder of the week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - High pressure builds into our region bringing passing systems which will warm our temperatures, keep our air dry, and increase our winds. With the warmer and sunny conditions make sure to take precautions by drinking plenty of water and lathering up on sunscreen if you plan to spend any time outdoors.
realestatedaily-news.com
Panattoni To Build 1+ Million SF Industrial Park in Yuma
Developer Sees Demand for Distribution of Mexico-Produced Goods Through Arizona. PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2023 – Leading U.S. industrial space developer Panattoni Development has land at 36th Street and South Avenue 4E in Yuma, AZ for development of a 1+ million square foot industrial park. Panattoni sees an opportunity for US and international companies to utilize Yuma as a distribution point for both the US and Mexico markets.
Imperial County sends open letter to Governor Newsom
An open letter was sent out to Governor Gavin Newsom (D-California) from concerned citizens of Imperial County. The post Imperial County sends open letter to Governor Newsom appeared first on KYMA.
YPD arrest 19-year-old man responsible for arson
The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to a fire at Pepperwood Apartments on Wednesday. The post YPD arrest 19-year-old man responsible for arson appeared first on KYMA.
proclaimerscv.com
After spending $20 million on migrant treatment, Arizona hospital is on the edge of failure: “Nobody has a solution”
A border town’s single hospital is being overrun by migrant patients, testing its medical capabilities and putting it in danger of shutting down due to a lack of money to handle the influx. On “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday, co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy was told by Dr. Robert Transchel,...
yumadailynews.com
Teen in Yuma arrested for arson, officials say the fire was intentionally set
YUMA -- A teen in Yuma, Joseph Perez, has been arrested for Arson of an Occupied Structure. Around 5:00 in the morning, Yuma Fire went to the apartment complex on South 3rd Ave. According to Yuma Fire, heavy smoke and the fire was coming from the second floor. Firefighters were...
Suspect arrested for shooting on Vaughn Ave
Yuma County Deputies say a 24-year-old man is now behind bars, accused of trying to murder someone last month. The post Suspect arrested for shooting on Vaughn Ave appeared first on KYMA.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Mayor Says Federal Border Wall Replacing Ducey’s Wall Still Not Built
As the shipping containers serving as a makeshift wall in the Morelos Dam area of the Yuma sector of the border came down, the mayor of Yuma said that the federal government is off to a slow start replacing them. “There’s some areas that the containers went down and there’s...
KPBS
Imperial County’s largest hospital is running out of cash
Imperial County’s largest hospital is in turmoil. Prompted by what officials called “financial challenges,” the El Centro Regional Medical Center has seen most of its governing board and CEO ousted. Its obstetrics and pediatrics department has since shut down. And healthcare consultants who were hired to run the hospital following the shakeup have already resigned less than three months after signing a contract.
