House passes bill to fine Jackson for river pollution
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bill that could fine the City of Jackson up to $1 million for contamination of the Pearl River passed in the Mississippi House on Thursday morning. Even though there is an ongoing federal involvement into the contamination of the river, one state representative said not enough has been done. A […]
Essence
In One Of America's Blackest Cities, State Officials Vote To Create White-Appointed Court System
Republican-controlled state legislature votes to create a new court system, which would be appointed by all-white officials in Jackson, MS. It’s clear that Republicans in the Mississippi House of Representatives have no respect for Black History Month, as they just voted on Tuesday to create “a new court system that will be appointed by state officials — all of whom are white — for the capital of Jackson…The change would be a break from the rest of the state, where judges and prosecutors are elected by voters… and would also expand a separate capitol police force, overseen by state authorities.”
City Of Jackson Preparing To Exist Without Clean Water Periodically For Up To Ten Years As Crisis Persists
Organizers in Jackson, Mississippi are calling on states for resources and aid as the water crisis continues. Over the past five months, the Pearl River crested, resulting in the demise of Jackson’s fragile water system. Crews are working to repair the faulty pipe system, but families and business owners are expecting to go without water periodically, for up to ten years. The system replacements require adjustments to occur section by section, after failure. Unfortunately, these time-consuming projects can cause water main breaks.
WLBT
Cities, counties could face million-dollar fines for dumping sewage into Pearl River
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that passed the House on Thursday could mean seven-figure fines for cities and counties dumping wastewater into the Pearl River. Representatives voted 79-35 in favor of H.B. 1094, which would mandate the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) to fine local governments up to $1 million each time they release untreated wastewater into the Pearl.
WLBT
Company to close its Clinton manufacturing plant this year
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Executives at Milwaukee Tools plan to close their Clinton manufacturing plant by the end of September. The plant currently employs 150 people, according to a company spokesperson. The factory, which manufactures cordless power tools, began production in late 2021, said Public Relations Manager Heather McGee. “We’ve...
Mississippi Link
Stifling legislative efforts to take control of Jackson – Mayor’s Town Hall, Jackson City Council Resolution and push-back on HB1020
You never have to look too hard to see how people feel about a topic. Sure, there are those that can keep a poker-face really well – we all know some of them – but sooner or later people’s true internal beliefs are laid bare. And here we are, thirty days into the 2023 regular session of the Mississippi State legislature, and so much is being revealed about how these white Christian republican legislators feel about our capital city of Jackson.
WLBT
Dr. Umar Johnson leads protest in Jackson following controversial bills passed at the State Capitol this week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week, state lawmakers passed two pieces of legislation that aren’t sitting well with some Jackson residents and business owners. House Bill 1020 and Senate Bill 2889. The passing of the bills sparked a protest Friday afternoon in front of the State Capitol. More than...
WLBT
Black Caucus to state: Take over Jackson water, expect litigation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A state senator doubled down on his previous comments that Mississippi would face lawsuits if a bill taking over Jackson’s water system is pushed through. On Wednesday, the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus gathered in the Capitol lobby to speak out against two pieces of legislation...
Jackson names interim public works director
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City Engineer Robert Lee was named interim Public Works Director for the City of Jackson. City officials said the role of the public works department was re-envisioned following the appointment of third-party administrator, Ted Henifin, who will continue to oversee water and water billing operations. After graduating from Mississippi State University, […]
WTOK-TV
State Representatives pass House Bill 1020 which creates special judges for CCID; bill now heads to the Senate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi representatives passed House Bill 1020. This vote came after lawmakers spent nearly five hours debating the bill. City, county and state leaders in Hinds County have been vocal in expressing that they oppose this legislation. Under this bill, the Mississippi Supreme Court would appoint judges...
Bill that could have unseated mayors fails in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Legislation that would have allowed special elections for the removal of municipal officials from office in Mississippi was defeated in the state House Thursday. The bill was defeated in a bipartisan 60-53 vote after Democratic legislators said the bill was targeted at Jackson Mayor Chokwe...
WLBT
Northeast Jackson residents divided after H.B. 1020 passes in the House
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Over 60% of Representatives in the house voted in favor of House Bill 1020 - to triple the jurisdiction for the CCID in Jackson. But, residents living in the area who would be impacted by the expanded Capitol Complex Improvement District are split on the decision.
Special judge appointed to oversee Jackson garbage contract lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court appointed Judge H. David Clark II to preside over the case brought against Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba by the City Council. The lawsuit is the latest in the city’s fight over awarding a garbage collection contract. Clark was selected after the judges of the state’s 5th […]
WLBT
‘State of Black America’ panel to be held at West Jackson church
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State lawmakers and local law enforcement are looking to inspire and spark change in communities in West Jackson on Saturday during a panel. After a year of high crime, violence and poverty in the capital city, Pastor Jamie Capers of Lynch Street CME Church in West Jackson said he wants to address those issues.
abovethelaw.com
I Did Not Have Mississippi Creating Whites-Only Courts On My Black History Month Bingo Card
The thing about representative democracy is that it is supposed to be… you know… representative. Mississippi, through processes like gerrymandering, has gone out of of its way to make the democratic process look more like white people appointing other white people. Now, they’ve decided to just skip the foreplay of Black agency not only in voting, but in the legal system too. From Mississippi Today:
WLBT
Mississippi native to open cannabis dispensary in Byram
William Chism is the CEO of River Remedy, a boutique medical cannabis company in Byram. Chism said the dispensary opens in Bryam Friday, February 10 at noon. “We are the only dispensary in the state to be connected to a cultivation and processing operation under the same roof,” Chism said in a media release. “We will also be the first dispensary to open in Hinds County.”
tourcounsel.com
Metrocenter Mall | Shopping mall in Jackson, Mississippi
Metrocenter Mall is a defunct shopping mall in South Jackson, Mississippi, United States. The largest enclosed shopping mall in Mississippi, it contained 1,250,000 square feet of retail space on two levels, including four anchor spaces. Regional real estate developer Jim Wilson & Associates built the mall in Mississippi's capital city in 1978, as one of its portfolio of properties throughout the southeastern United States.
WLBT
Jackson farm provides produce for new eatery serving the inner city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - West Jackson is described as one of the food deserts in the Capital City, lacking access to fresh produce. But that is changing with the partnerships formed by the Jackson Medical Mall Foundation. Thursday was the grand opening of a restaurant that brings residents food straight...
WLBT
Black History: Movers, Shakers and History Breakers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As we continue our celebration of Black History Month, WLBT is shining a spotlight on movers, shakers and history breakers who are picking up the torch, leading the way and making a difference. They are focused on creating a better future and striving for excellence. “I...
WAPT
Amid TikTok bans, should you be concerned about using the app?
JACKSON, Miss. — The popular social media appTikTok is now banned on all state devices and networks after a directive was issued by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. That includes state agencies and hospitals like the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The order also restricts TikTok use on public college...
