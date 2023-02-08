Read full article on original website
Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney Steps Away From Series To Handle Personal Matters
"Chicago Fire" was the first installment in Dick Wolfe's "One Chicago" franchise that would spin off in various directions following all of the emergency personnel working in the Windy City. Since 2012, viewers have tuned in to watch Firehouse 51 put out fires, both literal and metaphorical. But while dealing with all kinds of issues across Chicago would be enough for some shows, "Chicago Fire" knows when to take a step back and allow audiences a chance to see the inner-personal lives of the firefighters who make up the department.
Why Jason Beghe Was Never The Same After Chicago PD
The One Chicago universe on NBC remains a fan-favorite group of shows. The franchise, which includes "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med," also features "Chicago P.D.," which focuses on the day-to-day lives of a group of police officers in the 21st District in Chicago. One of the key characters of "Chicago...
6 Chicago Fire characters who definitely won’t be back in season 11
Many actors have come and gone over the years across Chicago Fire‘s eleven seasons. Some have departed in ways that allowed them to come and go over the years via guest appearances while others’ exits have been a bit more finite. Because of this, there is always a lot of speculation among audiences regarding who could return in a given season.
This ‘Chicago P.D.’ Death was Devastating for Marina Squerciati
Marina Squerciati may play a tough detective on "Chicago P.D." but when it came to killing off a beloved character, the actor was very emotional.
Chicago Fire adds new character as Severide preps his exit
Chicago Fire will be taking some interesting directions in the weeks to come. The show will be back on February 15, and barring a few minor plot details, all we know is that Severide (Taylor Kinney) will be stepping away. It’s not yet clear how the character will be written...
Taylor Kinney's 'Chicago Fire' Exit Shocks Fans
The One Chicago universe will have to say goodbye to yet another main character. On Friday, Deadline broke the news that Taylor Kinney is exiting Chicago Fire after 11 seasons. The outlet reports that the actor is taking a "leave of absence" to deal with a personal matter. No information...
Why is Taylor Kinney Taking a Break From 'Chicago Fire'? Everything We Know
As the designated heartthrob of Firehouse 51, Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) has been a fan-favorite of Chicago Fire since the hit NBC drama premiered back in 2012. His charisma, charm, and emotional rollercoaster of romantic entanglements have been a driving force of the show for the majority of its run. That's why it came as such a shock to everyone when Deadline reported that the actor who plays him would be taking a "break" from filming.
CSI Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spin-off series comprise one of the most popular television franchises of the 21st century; a 2006 profile by the Independent noted that the first three series in the franchise — "Crime Scene Investigation" (which ran from 2000 to 2015), "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012) and "CSI: NY" (2004-2013) — were syndicated to an audience of more than two billion in 200 countries. Since then CBS, which oversees all things "CSI," has added two more iterations: "CSI: Cyber," which ran from 2014 to 2016, and "CSI: Vegas," which brought the franchise full circle and featured a number of the original series' stars, including William Petersen (as forensic scientist Gil Grissom) and Marg Helgenberger (investigator Catherine Willows), in 2021.
Are ‘Today’ Host Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak Still Together? Details on Marriage, Family
Today host Craig Melvin found love in the workplace with fellow reporter Lindsay Czarniak. The pair got married in 2011 and have both taken major leaps in their careers since then. Scroll for details on whether the newscasters are still married. When Did Craig Melvin Meet Lindsay Czarniak?. Craig and...
Hallmark Channel Announces 5 New 2023 March Movies Starring Tyler Hynes, Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell and More
Bring on the movies! Hallmark Media unveiled its 2023 March lineup ahead of its annual “Spring Into Love” event at the end of the month. The company announced on Tuesday, January 31, that five new movies will premiere on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in March. The final film, Picture of Her, will […]
Anthony Anderson Was Forced To Shave His Beard For Law & Order After A Complaint From Dick Wolf's Wife
One does many things for a job, and actors are no different. Everything from eating live maggots to removing a tooth, sometimes there are uncomfortable and gross things actors have to do for a role. Other times, they don't have to go quite as extreme but must do things for odd reasons nobody expects. This was the case for Anthony Anderson on the set of "Law & Order."
'Dr. Phil' Canceled After 21 Years: What We Know
Dr. Phil is ending after more than two decades as one of the most-watched daytime talk shows. Host Phil McGraw decided to step away from the series as his most recent contract extension is ending. Dr. Phil will end with its 21st season this spring. It comes as other long-running daytime talkers, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, and The Dr. Oz Show, have come to an end in the past year.
‘NCIS’ Season 20: Wilmer Valderrama Exit Rumors Are Swirling — and It’s Not the First Time
A recent ‘NCIS’ promo had fans worried about the fate of Wilmer Valderrama’s Nick Torres when it teased a plot about an undercover case that took a dangerous turn.
Chicago Fire: Does Kelly Severide die in season 11?
Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney). The man of the season. Not because he’s been crucial to the formation of Chicago Fire‘s big storylines in season 11. That’s always the case, frankly. He’s been the focus of so many fans because he’ll be leaving the show pretty soon, and we don’t know when he’ll be back.
NBC’s latest schedule update is bad news for Chicago Fire and One Chicago fans
NBC has updated its schedule for the upcoming weeks and it seems Chicago Fire and the One Chicago shows will be taking a longer break than expected. Following the Jan. 18 episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD, NBC aired promos for the shows’ upcoming episodes which teased a break was coming. In the promos, it was teased that the next new episodes would arrive on Wednesday, Feb. 8; however, a tweet posted to the One Chicago Twitter account instead teased the shows would be returning on Feb. 15.
Chicago Fire: What is Taylor Kinney’s net worth before he leaves?
Taylor Kinney is always at the center of Chicago Fire drama. as Severide, the fearless leader of the 51, he has a major role to play in nearly every episode’s storyline. Now, though, the actor is getting attention because of his impending absence. Kinney will be missing a large...
‘Chicago P.D.’: Sophia Bush Went to the Emergency Room After Icy Tackle
Sophia Bush quit "Chicago P.D." citing abusive behavior and working in poor conditions, which included tackling another actor in the ice.
3 One Chicago characters we hope to see exit in 2023
One Chicago is known for its wide array of characters. Between its three titles, there are enough fun characters to power a dozen shows. That being said, sometimes the point of a given character is to irk fans and make life harder for the heroes. We understand it’s a crucial...
Jeremy Renner Is Discharged After Snowplow Accident But Might Not Be Back In Action For A While
Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is back home more than two weeks after a serious snowplow accident and he is reportedly in for a long recovery ahead. Renner had been in hospital ever since the accident on New Year's Day at his home in Reno, Nevada, in which he was crushed by the heavy-duty equipment.
'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed
More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
