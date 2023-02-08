Read full article on original website
Warriors starting Kevon Looney on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Looney will make his 49th start this season after Jonathan Kuminga was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Trail Blazers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, Looney's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300.
Pacers obtain Jordan Nwora from Bucks, pair of picks
The Indiana Pacers acquired small forward Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks in a three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Nwora played consistent minutes earlier in the season when the Bucks were banged up, but he was a DNP-CD each of the last three games. The 24-year-old should have an easier time earning a role for a younger Pacers' team that is more focused on the future. Nwora will likely be competing with Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin for minutes off the bench.
Denver's Aaron Gordon (rib) questionable for Saturday's contest against Wizards
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (rib) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Gordon's availability is currently in limbo after Denver's forward was listed with a rib contusion. Expect Vlatko Cancar to see more minutes at power forward if Gordon is ruled out. Gordon's Saturday projection includes 14.9...
NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 2/9/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Boston's Jayson Tatum (illness) probable for Friday's game versus Hornets
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (illness) is probable to play in Friday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Tatum is on track to play on Friday night after Boston's superstar was originally listed as questionable with an illness. In 36.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Tatum to score 48.5 FanDuel points.
Boston's Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) probable for Friday's contest against Charlotte
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. Brogdon is expected to play at home after Boston's guard was designated as probable. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Brogdon to score 32.0 FanDuel points. Brogdon's Friday projection includes 17.9 points,...
Brooklyn's Nicolas Claxton (hamstring) probable for Saturday's game versus 76ers
Brooklyn Nets power forward Nicolas Claxton (hamstring) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Claxton is on track to return after Brooklyn's big man was sidelined one game with right hamstring tightness. In 34.3 expected minutes, our models project Claxton to score 40.8 FanDuel points. Claxton's...
Raul Neto coming off the bench for Cleveland on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Raul Neto is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Neto will move to the bench on Friday with Darius Garland back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Neto to play 21.0 minutes against the Pelicans. Neto's Friday projection...
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) available on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is available for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Knicks. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against New York. Embiid's Friday projection includes 28.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.0...
Josh Okogie starting for Suns on Friday; Jock Landale to bench
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie will start Friday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Okogie has been coming off the bench as of late. However, that will not be the case Friday night. He's getting the nod on the wing, and Jock Landale will revert to a role off the bench.
Milwaukee's Khris Middleton (knee) ruled out on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Middleton will not suit up for the second half of their back-to-back after he was ruled out for injury management reasons. Expect Pat Connaughton to play an increased offensive role on Friday. Connaughton's...
Portland's Cam Reddish available for Friday's game versus Thunder
Portland Trail Blazers small forward Cam Reddish is active for Friday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reddish and Ryan Arcidiacono are available to make their Portland debuts while Kevin Knox and Matisse Thybulle are inactive. In 21.0 expected minutes, our models project Reddish to score 15.8 FanDuel points. Reddish's...
Cam Johnson active for Nets' Saturday matchup versus 76ers
Brooklyn Nets small forward Cameron Johnson is available for Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson will make his Brooklyn debut after he was included in Wednesday's blockbuster deal. In 24.9 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 23.3 FanDuel points. Johnson's Saturday projection includes 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) active and starting on Friday, Taurean Prince to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Memphis Grizzlies. After a two game absence with back spasms, Anderson will start in Memphis. In 32.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Anderson to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Anderson's Friday projection includes 10.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and...
Patrick Beverley traded to Magic, expected to join Timberwolves
The Orlando Magic acquired guard Patrick Beverley from the Los Angeles Lakers for power forward/center Mo Bamba on Thursday. Beverley is expected to agree to a buyout with the Magic and then reunite with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He averaged 26.9 minutes and started in all 45 appearances for the Lakers this season, but he's unlikely to see that sort of playing time in Minnesota or Orlando.
James Wiseman expected to start for Pistons
Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman is expected to start after being acquired from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to Marc Spears of ESPN. Wiseman will be taking a starting job from Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart after the Warriors shipped him to Detroit at the deadline. Marvin Bagley (fingers) will also have more competition for playing time once he returns.
Spurs starting Zach Collins at center on Friday
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins is starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Collins will make his eighth start this season after Jakob Poeltl was dealt to Toronto on Thursday. In 27.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Collins to record 34.3 FanDuel points. Collins' Friday projection includes 15.0...
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Thursday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo continues to deal with knee soreness and is listed as probable for Thursday's clash with the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo's Thursday projection includes 29.3...
Damion Lee coming off Suns' bench on Friday night
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Damion Lee is not starting in Friday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Lee will have bench duties on Friday night after Devin Booker was chosen as Phoenix's starting guard. In 25.1 expected minutes, our models project Lee to score 18.2 FanDuel points. Lee's current projection includes...
Ben Simmons coming off the bench for Brooklyn on Thursday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Simmons will move to the bench on Thursday with Dorian Finney-Smith entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Simmons to play 27.9 minutes against the Bulls. Simmons' Thursday projection includes 7.4 points,...
