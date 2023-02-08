Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
APSU ROTC cadet and professor heading to George C. Marshall Leadership and Awards Seminar
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Next week, two members of Austin Peay State University’s illustrious ROTC program will travel to Fort Knox, Kentucky, to participate in the George C. Marshall Leadership and Awards Seminar. That ceremony is the capstone leadership development event for U.S. Army Cadet Command, with the seminar recognizing the top cadet from each of the 274 Senior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (SROTC) programs across the country, along with the top cadets from the U.S. Military Academy.
clarksvillenow.com
Joseph E. Foley
(SFC Ret.) Joseph Eldridge Foley, age 82, of Radcliff, KY, passed away peacefully at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Clarksville, TN. Joseph was born May 27, 1940, in Webbs Crossroads, KY, to the late Joseph Foley and Shirley E. Bennett Foley. Joseph is also predeceased by his brother Ernest Foley.
1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations. At a news conference Friday, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said the child was dropped off within the last seven days at a Bowling Green Fire Department location, declining to be more specific to protect anonymity. She said fire department staff was able to tend to the child in less than 90 seconds.
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Defiance to host Surrender of Clarksville living history demonstration
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Fort Defiance Interpretive Center will host a living history event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, to commemorate the surrender of Fort Defiance to Union soldiers in 1862. The surrender of Clarksville was a significant event in Civil War history, opening the South...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville High School selected for national Blue-Collar Tour
CLARKSVILLE, TN – It only takes a spark to light an interest in a student’s future. Inside the Mechatronics classroom at Clarksville High School, sparks were flying as students had the opportunity to experience TIG welding first-hand through participation in the Blue-Collar Tour hosted by Western Welding Academy.
clarksvillenow.com
Earl William Voyles
Earl William Voyles, age 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully on February 7, 2023, at his residence. Earl was born on January 12, 1942, in Indianapolis, IN to the late Herman Voyles and Daisy Combs Voyles. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Magill. Earl is...
Things ‘left unsaid’: Tennessee’s first wind telephone offers solace to people grieving
Nestled in a neighborhood in East Nashville is a phone booth that no longer rings but offers a bit of respite to those grieving a lost loved one.
clarksvillenow.com
APSU and Cumberland River Compact to plant over 100 native trees on campus
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This spring, Austin Peay State University is partnering with the Cumberland River Compact to plant more than 100 native trees on campus. The project is the result of a Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) grant, which was recently awarded to the Compact to improve water quality in TVA watershed areas.
clarksvillenow.com
Linda Herrera
Linda Lea Herrera, age 74, of Clarksville, TN went to be with our Lord Wednesday, February 8, 2023, after courageously battling lung cancer. Linda was surrounded by her loving family when she passed. Linda entered this life on May 1, 1948, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to the late Bernie and...
clarksvillenow.com
City of Clarksville employees celebrate years of service at 2023 Pin Breakfast
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville celebrated employees for years of continued service this week at its annual Employee Pin Breakfast. The event recognizes city employees with a special commemorative pin presented by Mayor Joe Pitts for every five years of service. Michael McWhorter, an employee with Clarksville...
clarksvillenow.com
Jarlen Raymont Corbin
Jarlen Raymont Corbin was born March 18, 1993, in Clarksville, Tennessee to the parents, Timothy Ogburn and Dequita Corbin. He departed this life too soon on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, Tennessee. Jarlen accepted Christ at an early age and was a Christian by faith. Jarlen...
clarksvillenow.com
Ramona Joyce Limbaugh
Ramona Joyce Limbaugh, age 89, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023,at Tennova Healthcare. Mrs. Limbaugh was born March 23, 1933, in Kennett, MO, to the late George Welsey Wilkison and Lettie Mae Morgan. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James Wilson Limbaugh Jr. and a brother, Wayne Wilkison.
clarksvillenow.com
Michelle Lowe builds community bridges as city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Michelle Lowe wants all employees of the City of Clarksville to examine themselves as a key first step toward building and sustaining a unified workforce. She is now taking her message to each City department, having joined the City employee family in December as the first person in a dedicated Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer position with the city.
A Beloved 54-Year Old Drive-In Theater in Kentucky is Closing But Offering Hope to a New Entrepreneur
It's the end of an era in Franklin, Kentucky. The Franklin Drive-In, which opened way back in 1969, has been sold. And the beloved drive-in theater is going to close after an impressive and memory-making 54-year run. The announcement was shared via social media on Monday. Moviegoers, it is official...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
clarksvillenow.com
Christopher Thomas Taylor
Christopher Thomas Taylor, age 23, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023. Born January 21, 2000, in Gainesville, FL, to Thomas Taylor Jr. and Michele Schmitt Taylor, Christopher was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas H. Taylor and aunt, April Torres. In addition to his parents, Christopher...
10-story mixed use development coming to Clarksville
Millan Enterprises is in the beginning stages of the project at Jefferson and North First Street in downtown Clarksville.
clarksvillenow.com
2 Rossview High School students make perfect score on ACT
CLARKSVILLE, TN – During the Jan. 17 School Board meeting, two Rossview High School students – Arnav Sakhrani and Logan Graff – were awarded a Points of Pride. Both students made perfect scores on their ACT exams. The perfect composite score is 36. This score is an...
clarksvillenow.com
Diane Ozanich
Diane Marie Ozanich, age 64, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on February 7, 2023. She was born on June 6, 1958, in Bakersfield, CA, to Gordon and Louise Wright who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Matthew Ozanich, Sr.; children: John (Rachel) Terrell,...
wkdzradio.com
Regional Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close In Coming Weeks
Crippling financial struggles continue to plague Bed Bath & Beyond, which announced Thursday morning an additional 149 stores would be closing in the coming weeks. CNN Business reports the closures come a week after the company announced it was shuttering 87 other stores. The latest round is among 400 total closures for the company, which includes 5 buybuy Baby locations and the remaining Harmon Face Value stores.
