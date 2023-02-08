ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

thenexthoops.com

WNBA figures react to league investigation of Las Vegas Aces

The defending champion Las Vegas Aces finally issued a statement Wednesday night over allegations levied their way by former Ace, Dearica Hamby, but privately they must defend themselves against a formal investigation by the league itself, as reported Wednesday morning by The Next. According to sources, Las Vegas is alleged to have made under-the-table payment offers to both current players seeking extensions and free agents in the form of below-market sponsorship deals requiring little work from the player. Such deals would violate the current CBA.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Comeback

Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart are two of the most prominent college basketball players in recent memory. They will now be playing together in the NBA after the Knicks traded for Hart, leading to an awesome reaction from Brunson which is going viral on social media. The Read more... The post Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits 'Personal Differences' With NBA Star

Throughout his career, Stephen A. Smith has never been shy about giving his opinion on the athletes he covers. At times, those opinions can draw the ire of said athletes. That appears to be the case with Kyrie Irving, who Smith addressed Thursday. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Smith ...
MEMPHIS, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Guard D’Angelo Russell’s Girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas

D’Angelo Russell is back with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 after that cringeworthy saga with Nick Young in 2016. Since then, much has happened in the point guard’s professional and personal life. Not only does he have a special someone in his life, but he also recently became a new dad. D’Angelo Russell’s girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, gained fame as a model and a fitness influencer on Instagram. So, we reveal more about her background in this Laura Ivaniukas wiki.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Jay Glazer Announcement

The football world is sending its love and prayers to beloved NFL insider Jay Glazer today. On Thursday night, Glazer announced his dog Alma passed away. "This is the hardest post I’ve ever had to do but this morning I lost my beloved Alma, a dog I rescued from a shelter 11 years ago but as it ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job

Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner, comes to the defense of controversial Jackson Mahomes

Gracie Hunt has got Jackson Mahomes’ back. Hunt — the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt — defended Patrick Mahomes’ brother when asked whether there is a misconception about him following criticism over his social media posts. “I think Patrick Mahomes has a wonderful family – from Brittany to Jackson,” the 24-year-old Hunt told Fox News Digital. “They are wonderful people and we are so blessed to have them as part of our organization and are huge rocks in Patrick’s life. “I do think that we live in a culture that’s often quick to criticize and slow to forgive. But I...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thenexthoops.com

Stewart and Vandersloot bring on new era full of star power, sacrifice and selflessness to New York

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The fanfare began quite early. At a quarter past 8 in the morning, swarms of cameras were waiting at the plaza right in front of Barclays Center. New York Liberty Assistant general manager Ohemaa Nyanin was waiting close to the curb of Atlantic Avenue, expecting the arrival of two very important people who are now a part of the franchise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thenexthoops.com

Jordin Canada re-signs with Sparks

The Los Angeles Sparks continued making offseason moves this week with the announcement that they had re-signed veteran point guard Jordin Canada. Only this time there’s a catch. Now entering her sixth season in the WNBA, Canada will have to make the team in preseason as she was signed to a training camp contract.
LOS ANGELES, CA

