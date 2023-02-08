Read full article on original website
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Man Arrested in 42-Year-Old Las Vegas Cold Case MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Las Vegas, NV
New Farmer Boys Location at Henderson, The Ideal Joint For Your Quality Cook To Order MealsMadocHenderson, NV
WNBA figures react to league investigation of Las Vegas Aces
The defending champion Las Vegas Aces finally issued a statement Wednesday night over allegations levied their way by former Ace, Dearica Hamby, but privately they must defend themselves against a formal investigation by the league itself, as reported Wednesday morning by The Next. According to sources, Las Vegas is alleged to have made under-the-table payment offers to both current players seeking extensions and free agents in the form of below-market sponsorship deals requiring little work from the player. Such deals would violate the current CBA.
Las Vegas Aces say they are cooperating with WNBA in probe over Dearica Hamby's discrimination allegations
The Las Vegas Aces said they are cooperating with the Women's National Basketball Association in the investigation into claims made by player Dearica Hamby, who said the team discriminated against her for getting pregnant.
Diana Taurasi speaks on Ishbia’s purchase of Mercury, not planning on pay cut in 2023
The Robert Sarver era officially ended in Phoenix Tuesday as Mat Ishbia, the billionaire chairman, president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, assumed controlling ownership interest in the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and the NBA’s Phoenix Suns. Tuesday was also a previously scheduled zoom availability with free agent WNBA...
Report: Charles Barkley 'In Negotiations' For Major New Job
NBA legend Charles Barkley could have his own news-oriented primetime show, according to a report from Dylan Byers. Christ Licht, the chairman and C.E.O. of CNN, is reportedly in negotiations with Barkley. If Barkley and CNN agree to a deal at some point in the future, he'll be ...
Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart are two of the most prominent college basketball players in recent memory. They will now be playing together in the NBA after the Knicks traded for Hart, leading to an awesome reaction from Brunson which is going viral on social media. The Read more... The post Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lovie Smith Firing by Texans Named One of NFL's Most Controversial Events of 2022
CNN recently discussed the most controversial events of the season and lists former Texans head coach Lovie Smith's firing as one of them
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Stephen A. Smith Admits 'Personal Differences' With NBA Star
Throughout his career, Stephen A. Smith has never been shy about giving his opinion on the athletes he covers. At times, those opinions can draw the ire of said athletes. That appears to be the case with Kyrie Irving, who Smith addressed Thursday. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Smith ...
Charlie Strong decides to leave Miami Hurricanes over DC snub
University of Miami assistant coach Charlie Strong told ESPN on Thursday that he would not return to the Hurricanes' staff in 2023 after being passed over for the defensive coordinator job.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Which cities will host the Super Bowl in 2024, 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles out in the desert for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, with the game taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the home of the Arizona Cardinals. Super Bowl sites are chosen several years in advance, and...
Meet NBA Guard D’Angelo Russell’s Girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas
D’Angelo Russell is back with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 after that cringeworthy saga with Nick Young in 2016. Since then, much has happened in the point guard’s professional and personal life. Not only does he have a special someone in his life, but he also recently became a new dad. D’Angelo Russell’s girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, gained fame as a model and a fitness influencer on Instagram. So, we reveal more about her background in this Laura Ivaniukas wiki.
NFL World Saddened By The Jay Glazer Announcement
The football world is sending its love and prayers to beloved NFL insider Jay Glazer today. On Thursday night, Glazer announced his dog Alma passed away. "This is the hardest post I’ve ever had to do but this morning I lost my beloved Alma, a dog I rescued from a shelter 11 years ago but as it ...
Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job
Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
“Do me a favor, stop telling us what you find interesting” Stephen A. Smith, Jay Williams get into explosive argument over Kyrie Irving
We are all familiar with Stephen A. Smith’s strong reaction and straight, harsh opinion over many trendy agendas. In the last episode of ESPN’s First Take on Monday, another vivid illustration of the analyst’s fiery comment was provided. Stephen A. co-hosted the show First Take on ESPN,...
Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner, comes to the defense of controversial Jackson Mahomes
Gracie Hunt has got Jackson Mahomes’ back. Hunt — the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt — defended Patrick Mahomes’ brother when asked whether there is a misconception about him following criticism over his social media posts. “I think Patrick Mahomes has a wonderful family – from Brittany to Jackson,” the 24-year-old Hunt told Fox News Digital. “They are wonderful people and we are so blessed to have them as part of our organization and are huge rocks in Patrick’s life. “I do think that we live in a culture that’s often quick to criticize and slow to forgive. But I...
Las Vegas Super Bowl to Complete NFL’s Betting Turnaround
PHOENIX — Caesars has a setup outside the family-friendly NFL Experience. The Footprint Center, where Monday’s Super Bowl opening night houses a FanDuel sportsbook. BetMGM has a sportsbook on the same grounds as where Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII will be played. The NFL’s consternation over sports betting...
Stewart and Vandersloot bring on new era full of star power, sacrifice and selflessness to New York
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The fanfare began quite early. At a quarter past 8 in the morning, swarms of cameras were waiting at the plaza right in front of Barclays Center. New York Liberty Assistant general manager Ohemaa Nyanin was waiting close to the curb of Atlantic Avenue, expecting the arrival of two very important people who are now a part of the franchise.
Jordin Canada re-signs with Sparks
The Los Angeles Sparks continued making offseason moves this week with the announcement that they had re-signed veteran point guard Jordin Canada. Only this time there’s a catch. Now entering her sixth season in the WNBA, Canada will have to make the team in preseason as she was signed to a training camp contract.
Chicago Sky offseason notebook: Kahleah Copper shakes off outside noise, Sky bring in reinforcements
It has been a long two weeks for the Chicago Sky. In that span, the team lost four members of its starting lineup from 2022 along with sought-after forward Azurá Stevens. Without franchise stalwarts in Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Candace Parker, the team has pivoted to a new era of Sky basketball.
