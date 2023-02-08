Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Burke County Sheriff’s Office and FBI task force arrest man on drug charges and more
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged Christopher Williams with multiple drug charges and possession of firearm charges. On Friday, members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, along with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, executed a search warrant at a home on Campbell Circle in Hephzibah, Georgia, according to Captain Jimmy Wilds with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
WRDW-TV
Man arrested after argument turns violent at Augusta apartment
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident at an apartment complex. According to authorities, on Wednesday, deputies responded to a call around 5:33 p.m. in reference to a fight on the block of 2200 Bread Street and Hal Powell Apartment Complex.
WRDW-TV
Burke County sheriff discusses active crime units, excessive force
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The recent investigation into Memphis police officers involved in the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols has brought the topic of police training back into the spotlight. Especially when it comes to crime suppression task forces like the SCORPION task force with Memphis Police Department.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting downtown
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting incident has been confirmed in downtown Augusta on Friday afternoon. According to authorities, deputies responded to a call at 1:41 p.m. about a shooting near Martin Luther King and 12th Street. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and there is no...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputy jailer arrested in reckless conduct
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence of a deputy jailer in reference to a domestic incident involving her juvenile son Thursday morning. At 3:15 a.m., deputies responded to the home of Deputy Jailer Diane Maultsby. The domestic incident was investigated by the...
wfxg.com
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrests 8 accused of drug-trafficking
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff Office announces several arrests in connection with the Samuel Sapp and Stanley Smith’s Drug Trafficking Organization. According to officials, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigations Safe Streets Gang Task Force, and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office concluded this one-year undercover drug operation.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County man arrested in death of teacher
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident on Sunday claimed the life of a Graniteville woman, the third person in three days killed in a Richmond County crash. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday afternoon that Sabrina Molina, 43, died after being involved in a vehicle accident at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
WRDW-TV
Have you seen this suspect wanted for child molestation in Waynesboro?
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect connected to a child molestation case. Hubert Williams is wanted for two counts of child molestation, two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, and sexual battery against a child under 16.
‘We hear the gunshots every other night’: Residents concerned about safety following Burger King shooting
People who live nearby are concerned about the amount of crime they say happens in the area.
‘We hear the gunshots every other night;’ 2 shot, 1 killed at Aiken Burger King
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken Public Safety investigators are working to find a murder suspect. Two people were shot one of them killed at the Burger King on York Street. “We hear the gunshots every other night,” a concerned resident told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “We hear police all the time. We […]
WRDW-TV
Aiken man arrested in connection to bank robbery
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested the subject wanted in connection to a bank robbery on Thursday morning. According to authorities, deputies responded to the robbery that happened on Feb. 2 around 1:30 p.m. at 140 Old Jackson Road, Beech Island, after being alerted to a gunman demanding money.
Victim in deadly Aiken area Burger King shooting identified
AIKEN, S.C. — An Aiken man is dead and another wounded following a shooting that happened Wednesday evening outside a fast-food restaurant. According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a Burger King in the 1100 block of York Street.
wfxg.com
70-year-old man missing from Richmond County
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person. Investigators say 70-year-old Michael Shirey was last seen on Friday, February 10 at 5:27 p.m. at AmericanWork on Wrightsboro Rd. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a light blue denim jacket, and white sneakers. Michael According to his […]
WRDW-TV
WRDW-TV
Aiken man arrested in hitting a rider, horse with a vehicle
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to an aggravated assault using a vehicle. According to authorities, deputies arrived on the scene in reference to a collision, where the victim and witness were riding horses near the edge of the roadway of Gyles Storey Road toward New Holland Road on Dec. 3, 2022, around 3:42 p.m.
WRDW-TV
1 dead after shooting at Aiken Burger King
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the scene of a shooting at Burger King on York Street. According to dispatch, the incident was called in at 8:38 p.m. on Wednesday. Two victims were taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds. One...
wfxg.com
Search underway for suspects who hit woman riding horse with a truck in Aiken County
Investigators are searching for at least two men who reportedly hit a woman riding a horse intentionally while driving recklessly down a dirt road in Aiken County.
