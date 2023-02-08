Read full article on original website
Statsig expands its free feature management tools
The new allowance in the free plan, which previously allowed for 5 million events per month, is now 500 million events, which, according to the company, means that all but its largest customers will now be able to use this core part of its service for free. It’s worth stressing...
Low-code database APITable is another Airtable challenger
To grow their paying customers, Asia’s SaaS startups, built by seasoned and affordable developers, are venturing into the West. Hong Kong-headquartered low-code database APITable is one of them (it’s in the process of setting up a Canadian base). The company is unabashed about its ambition to take on Airtable. Case in point, its blog featured a step-by-step guide on how to migrate from Airtable to its own platform.
Replo gives businesses a low-code option for creating Shopify landing pages
This is where Replo comes in, offering a low-code web platform and marketplace so that businesses can build customizable websites similar to the way a child builds with Legos. The company is currently focused on Shopify users and offers hundreds of built-in templates that Replo shows you how to use or helps you build a page from scratch.
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes CTM360 for Enabling Technology Leadership in the Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry
MANAMA, Kingdom of Bahrain & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- CTM360, the first Arab world cybersecurity technology operating at a global scale, has captured the Frost & Sullivan 2022 Global Digital Risk Protection Enabling Technology Leadership Award for excellence in commercialization success, application diversity, commitment to creativity and customer service experience. The company is referenced in Frost & Sullivan’s report, titled “The Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry Excellence in Best Practices.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005858/en/ Frost & Sullivan Recognizes CTM360 for Enabling Technology Leadership in the Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry; CTM360 makes History as First Arab World Cybersecurity Technology Company Honored for this Technology Leadership Award. https://www.ctm360.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Arrcus snaps up $50M for a software-based alternative to costly network router equipment
One of those new customers is coming in the form of the lead investor in this round. The Series D is being led by Prosperity7, the investment arm of petrochemical giant Aramco (aka the Saudi Arabian Oil Company), which is coming on as a strategic investor. Previous backers Clear Ventures,...
FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
Democratizing good privacy and compliance practices
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. Just because you’re a startup doesn’t mean you can be careless with the data you’re handling, but enterprise-grade...
NBCUniversal Unveils Advertising Initiatives Including ‘Content Quality Index’, 29 New Measurement Partners, Expanded “In-Scene” Push
At its third annual developer conference on Wednesday, NBCUniversal introduced a range of new products and capabilities aimed at enhancing the media company’s appeal to advertisers. Among them: a new “content quality index” partnership with MarketCast; an expansion of in-scene advertising capabilities; and the certification of 29 new measurement partners. The One23 event in New York is named after NBCU’s One Platform, which unifies the company’s many advertising venues, across streaming, digital, social and linear TV. This year’s confab features appearances by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon. With an emphasis on technology, it is designed to...
GitHub lays off 10% and goes fully remote
GitHub will also continue its hiring freeze, which it first announced in January, and also make a number of other internal changes to “protect the short-term health” of its business. “We announced a number of difficult but necessary decisions and budgetary realignments to both protect the health of...
Coincover raises $30M to help protect digital assets from hacks and human error
Coincover, a digital asset protection company, has raised $30 million in funding led by Foundation Capital to protect people and their digital assets from hacks or human error, David Janczewski, CEO and co-founder of Coincover, shared with TechCrunch. “We made this investment not in spite of the tumultuous year in...
AI is coming to your Bing and Google searches, Apple’s M2 chip and Super Bowl streaming
And now, let’s get on with this week in AI — I mean, this week in tech news. Microsoft and AI: This week at a press event, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that “it’s a new day for search.” He was referring to the company’s integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 into Bing, its 13-year-old search engine. The hope, say the folks in Redmond, is that the integration will help Bing better compete with Google. Downloads of the app jumped 10x after the AI news broke since Microsoft promises priority access to the new Bing to those who have it installed. Wanna get more in-depth? Check out Frederic’s hands-on with the search engine.
Wikifarmer uses its agricultural knowledge base to bring people to its marketplace
And this is a smart move, as the content side of the business will likely drive traffic and help the company when it comes to ranking high on search engines like Google. If farmers like what they read, they will look at the other side of the business and start selling products on the marketplace.
DeFi Giant MakerDAO Integrates Blockchain Data Provider Chainlink for DAI Stablecoin
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. MakerDAO, one of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, successfully onboarded blockchain data provider Chainlink’s smart contract automation into its Keeper system that maintains the stability of Maker’s DAI stablecoin, Chainlink Labs said Thursday.
Hype machines
You so badly wish for the success of a concept that you lose the thread. Sprinkle in legitimately bad actors and platforms that allow such actions to thrive, and you’ve got a recipe for catastrophic implosion. None of this is to say, of course, that the end of a...
Meta acquires Within despite FTC concerns
The FTC sued Meta in July to block the purchase of Within, the creators of the VR fitness app Supernatural, alleging that the acquisition would be anti-competitive. Meta has a history of buying up promising VR technology to power its mutlibillion-dollar bet on the metaverse, including Beat Games, the studio behind Beat Saber, and Oculus, which powers Meta’s hardware. But after a trial in which Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified, a judge ruled that Meta could go forward with the acquisition.
Flipboard launches its notes feature on iOS and Android
The notes feature offers an easy way to share ideas or start conversations, the company says. Flipboard’s curators can now publish original content into their magazine in order to engage with their readers in a conversation. You can also use a note to welcome new followers, or share your thoughts and ideas with them.
Connected car consolidation, as Urgently acquires Otonomo in reverse merger after its market cap plunges to $70M
Otonomo went public in 2021 on Nasdaq in a SPAC deal that valued the company at $1.4 billion at its debut. But the writing for it (and indeed SPACs) may have been on the wall: By the end of the first day of trading, its market cap had dipped to $1.1 billion, and that was definitely not the bottom; currently the company’s market cap is just over $70 million.
Wemade Hosts WEMIX Airdrop Event to Celebrate the Global Launch of MIR M!
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- WEMIX PLAY, the number 1 blockchain gaming platform by Wemade, is hosting a WEMIX airdrop event until February 28th to celebrate the global launch of its MMORPG, MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005349/en/ WEMIX PLAY, the number 1 blockchain gaming platform by Wemade, is hosting a WEMIX airdrop event until February 28th to celebrate the global launch of its MMORPG, MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Uber is integrating its driver app with Apple CarPlay
The integration has been rolling out to drivers across the U.S., and all drivers should have access to it by the end of the month. CarPlay is an Apple product that is used by most major car manufacturers to allow the head unit to be a display and controller for an iOS device. Integrating the Uber driver app into CarPlay means drivers won’t have to switch between their phone and the screen, or between apps, to be able to view and accept trips, navigate and add rides to their queue.
Indian social media app Slick exposed childrens’ user data
Since at least December 11, a database containing full names, mobile numbers, dates of birth, and profile pictures of Slick users was left online without a password. Bengaluru-based Slick launched in November 2022 by former Unacademy executive Archit Nanda after pivoting from crypto and closing his earlier startup CoinMint. His latest venture, Slick, is available on both Android and iOS and works similarly to Gas, a compliments-based app that is popular in the United States. The app also allows school and college students to talk with and about their friends anonymously.
