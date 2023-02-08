Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Uber is integrating its driver app with Apple CarPlay
The integration has been rolling out to drivers across the U.S., and all drivers should have access to it by the end of the month. CarPlay is an Apple product that is used by most major car manufacturers to allow the head unit to be a display and controller for an iOS device. Integrating the Uber driver app into CarPlay means drivers won’t have to switch between their phone and the screen, or between apps, to be able to view and accept trips, navigate and add rides to their queue.
TechCrunch
Google is losing control
See, in 2017, Google researchers published the article “Attention is all you need,” introducing the concept of the transformer and vastly improving the capabilities of machine learning models. You don’t need to know the technical side of it (and indeed I am not the one to teach you), but it has been enormously influential and empowering; let it suffice to say that it’s the T in GPT.
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: AI apps, Bing hits the Top Charts, Google and Mozilla test non-WebKit browsers
The app economy in 2023 hit a few snags, as consumer spending last year dropped for the first time by 2% to $167 billion, according to data.ai’s “State of Mobile” report. However, downloads are continuing to grow, up 11% year-over-year in 2022 to reach 255 billion. Consumers are also spending more time in mobile apps than ever before. On Android devices alone, hours spent in 2022 grew 9%, reaching 4.1 trillion.
TechCrunch
Flipboard launches its notes feature on iOS and Android
The notes feature offers an easy way to share ideas or start conversations, the company says. Flipboard’s curators can now publish original content into their magazine in order to engage with their readers in a conversation. You can also use a note to welcome new followers, or share your thoughts and ideas with them.
Investors’ query: Can Google answer Microsoft’s AI threat?
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google, a company built on finding quick answers to people’s questions, suddenly finds itself grappling for a response to a potential threat to its internet empire — a form of artificial intelligence that long-time rival Microsoft is now deploying to attack its dominant search engine.
TechCrunch
AI is coming to your Bing and Google searches, Apple’s M2 chip and Super Bowl streaming
And now, let’s get on with this week in AI — I mean, this week in tech news. Microsoft and AI: This week at a press event, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that “it’s a new day for search.” He was referring to the company’s integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 into Bing, its 13-year-old search engine. The hope, say the folks in Redmond, is that the integration will help Bing better compete with Google. Downloads of the app jumped 10x after the AI news broke since Microsoft promises priority access to the new Bing to those who have it installed. Wanna get more in-depth? Check out Frederic’s hands-on with the search engine.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Google announces global rollout for AI-driven ‘multisearch’ on mobile devices
Dunno ’bout you, but we’re getting a little excited about our TC Early Stage event in Boston on April 20, and Darrell just announced the first group of speakers for the event. It’s gonna be a good one!. Our Black History Month feature of the day is...
TechCrunch
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
For one thing, there was little daylight left between the Galaxy S and Note lines. From a design standpoint, the two had become increasingly difficult to distinguish. The idea of a big phone is more normal than novel these days, and the addition of S Pen functionality to the former was the last straw. There’s also the simple fact that people just aren’t buying phones like they used to, so combining two similar premium lines was a logical move.
TechCrunch
Hype machines
You so badly wish for the success of a concept that you lose the thread. Sprinkle in legitimately bad actors and platforms that allow such actions to thrive, and you’ve got a recipe for catastrophic implosion. None of this is to say, of course, that the end of a...
TechCrunch
Statsig expands its free feature management tools
The new allowance in the free plan, which previously allowed for 5 million events per month, is now 500 million events, which, according to the company, means that all but its largest customers will now be able to use this core part of its service for free. It’s worth stressing...
insideevs.com
E-Mobility Firm Zinc Presents The Venture E-Scooter In The U.K.
Electric scooters are a fun and practical way to get around the city. However, they have one major drawback—you have to stay standing for the whole duration of the trip. Sure, there are e-bikes, but they tend to be much bigger, heavier, and more expensive. Oh, let's not forget the fact that you need to pedal.
TechCrunch
The Arcimoto Fun Utility Vehicle is a blast (that might not last)
The statement would follow me for days. Every time I mentioned I was test driving Arcimoto’s Fun Utility Vehicle — an open air, all-electric three-wheeler — a friend or co-worker would pipe up to state, what to them, seemed like the obvious. After all, most cars have...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Atlassian offers Jira Product Discovery in open beta release
It was a bit of a tense morning at TechCrunch HQ this morning: The news broke that the company that owns TechCrunch, Yahoo, announced it is laying off 20% of its staff, as Amanda reported. It seems the layoffs are mostly on the advertising tech side of the business, so hopefully the TechCrunch team’s jobs are safe — but this is tech layoffs hitting really close to home, with 1,600 coworkers shuffling on to new pastures. May you all find new employment opportunities soon, colleagues!
TechCrunch
Pitch Deck Teardown: Spinach.io’s $6M seed deck
It caught my eye at the time: There is no shortage of meeting tools, and I was curious about what made the company stand out. Today, our itch gets scratched: Spinach shared its pitch deck with TechCrunch for a closer look. We’re looking for more unique pitch decks to tear...
TechCrunch
DoorDash introduces new safety features for riders, including reduced notifications
DoorDash is updating its iOS app (for iOS 15 or above) to reduce notifications sent to delivery partners while they are on the way. They will only get some notifications like a change to the delivery address, messages from their customer or if an order has been reassigned after being timed out during a trip. Other notifications will be muted and delivery partners can only see them when they indicate they have reached their destination.
TechCrunch
Democratizing good privacy and compliance practices
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. Just because you’re a startup doesn’t mean you can be careless with the data you’re handling, but enterprise-grade...
TechCrunch
Twitter is telling users that they’re over the daily tweet limit
Twitter users have seen their fair share of erratic policy changes and weird bugs lately, but today they can’t even tweet through it. Many users reported that they were suddenly unable to tweet on Wednesday, starting around 2 p.m. PT. Right now, the bug appears to be affecting all non-scheduled tweets. Tweets that were scheduled previously or ones scheduled moving forward still seem to get through, from our testing. The error is consistent across the web and mobile versions of the app.
TechCrunch
Why more startups are getting compliant
“What I’ve seen is more and more companies are launching with table stakes enterprise features [ … ] whereas those used to be added in at closer to $5 million-$10 million in annual recurring revenue,” tweeted David Peterson, a partner at Angular Ventures. The Exchange explores startups,...
TechCrunch
OkCupid is testing match questions generated by ChatGPT
The app’s match questions let you define yourself and what’s important to you, and your match percentage with someone shows how compatible OkCupid thinks you might be. The app has thousands of match questions and is now testing some that were generated by ChatGPT. “At OkCupid we always...
TechCrunch
Meta acquires Within despite FTC concerns
The FTC sued Meta in July to block the purchase of Within, the creators of the VR fitness app Supernatural, alleging that the acquisition would be anti-competitive. Meta has a history of buying up promising VR technology to power its mutlibillion-dollar bet on the metaverse, including Beat Games, the studio behind Beat Saber, and Oculus, which powers Meta’s hardware. But after a trial in which Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified, a judge ruled that Meta could go forward with the acquisition.
