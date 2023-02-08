ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN Radio

City Club of Chicago: Commissioner Brandon Johnson

February 8, 2023 Commissioner Brandon Johnson City Club event description: Commissioner Brandon Johnson As the son of a pastor and one of ten siblings, Brandon Johnson was raised on a foundation of hard work, faith and service. Brandon began his career as a public school teacher, first at Jenner Academy in Cabrini-Green and then at […]
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

In Focus: Physical accessibility limits students on Northwestern’s Evanston campus

After his wheelchair flipped over on one of Northwestern’s uneven sidewalks last spring, Alec Cabacungan broke his hip. The Medill junior has osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease. The condition causes Cabacungan’s bones to break easily, making getting around difficult. NU’s bumpy, uneven terrain is unforgiving for those with physical disabilities — and the problems with the sidewalks are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to accessibility concerns on campus.
EVANSTON, IL
WBEZ

What’s That Building? Politicians in Hyde Park

Two mayoral candidates will be in Hyde Park on Thursday for the second day of forums from WBEZ, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Institute of Politics. Hyde Park has long been a place to see politicians — with mayors, senators, ambassadors and presidents having lived or studied in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Mayoral debate was a poor night for Chicago

Like most Chicagoans, I’ve only been half-heartedly following the race for mayor. So on January 31, I settled in to watch WGN’s mayoral debate and see who the best candidate was. An hour and a half later, I was both outraged at some of the things I heard...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

THE CITY OF CHICAGO ANNOUNCES NEW PILOT TO IMPROVE FOOD ACCESS FOR CHICAGO RESIDENTS WITH DISABILITIES

The Vivery Idea Lab pilot is a collaboration between the Mayor’s Office of People with Disabilities, Community Safety Coordination Center, and the Thierer Family Foundation creating in-home delivery and technology solutions removing barriers to food access. CHICAGO — The Mayor’s Office of People with Disabilities (MOPD), Community Safety Coordination...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Public Radio

Candidates go on the attack against Paul Vallas at WBEZ mayoral forum

Chicago mayoral candidates former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot trade jabs during a mayoral forum at the University of Chicago,Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin / Chicago Sun-Times.
straightarrownews.com

Immigrants in Chicago receiving COVID-19 pandemic relief checks

COVID-19 stimulus checks are not yet a thing of the past. Some people, including undocumented immigrants in Chicago, are now eligible for $500 COVID-19 pandemic relief checks. Chicago is using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. City officials said the payments are for households who didn’t qualify for the federal COVID-19 stimulus payments due to their legal status.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Potential 3-Way Tie Emerges in Race For Chicago Mayor, New Poll Shows

The Chicago mayor's race would end in a three-way tie if the election happened today, an independent poll commissioned by Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ shows, with no clear path for Mayor Lori Lightfoot to win in a runoff election. Results from the poll, released Wednesday,...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Meet the (possible) mayor: Brandon Johnson

As part of our ongoing series to show a fresh side of this year's mayoral hopefuls, today we present our Q&A with Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson. The candidate: Johnson represents the West Side of Chicago on the Cook County Board. The progressive candidate is the son of a pastor and one of 10 siblings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

A look inside the new migrant shelter in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have a new look inside a Woodlawn school now serving as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) tweeted out photos over the weekend from inside the former Wadsworth Elementary School. It's now setup with computers, cots inside a sleeping area and a washer and dryer for laundry.Lopez criticized the conditions in the shelter, writing "it looks like an illegal conversion on steroids."Dozens of people moved in last week, despite objections from some people in the community. The city of Chicago says up to 250 migrants could stay there for up to two years.
CHICAGO, IL

