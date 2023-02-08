Read full article on original website
Top 5 Houston SuburbsAndrew77Houston, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Houston Man Arrested, Charged With Stabbing RelativeWestmont Community NewsHouston, TX
Houston Texans Address Area of Need with Major New AdditionOnlyHomersHouston, TX
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Keepers find animal exhibit fence intentionally cut at Houston Zoo
One week after a man was arrested on charges he stole animals from the Dallas Zoo, another zoo in Texas said it was targeted by vandals.
Houston Zoo on "highest alert" after enclosure is vandalized
Houston Zoo officials are still puzzled about how someone was able to cut a 4-inch gap in a bird enclosure. Catch up quick: Zookeepers found the hole in a mesh enclosure over the brown pelican habitat at the Children's Zoo on Monday afternoon. The gap appeared to be an act...
papercitymag.com
Mommy & Me High Tea Turns Houston’s St. Regis Hotel Into a Fancy Dreamland With Lots of Heart
Dr. Jorge Salazar and wife April with their children Lana, Maximo, and Katiana at the Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Mommy & Me High Tea' held at the St. Regis Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What: Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital’s “Mommy & Me High Tea”. Where: The St....
KLTV
Houston Zoo latest to deal with suspicious incident
HOUSTON (AP) - Police are investigating possible vandalism at the Houston Zoo after workers discovered a four-inch gap cut into the mesh that covers a habitat with brown pelicans. The damage to the habitat comes after a series of thefts and incidents of vandalism at zoos around the country, including...
5G towers appearing around Houston area has residents asking questions
The 5G towers are appearing in the area, and you should be on the lookout for more as they need to be closer together to operate at a stronger rate.
Remains of missing California woman Felicia Johnson may have been found outside Houston, father says
HOUSTON — The body of a California woman who was visiting Houston last year may have been found nearly two hours outside the city, her family said. Felicia Johnson, 24, was from San Diego and went missing in Houston in April 2022. Her family believes the search for their...
KSAT 12
Galveston boat captain accused of keeping people’s ashes instead of spreading them at sea
A former boat captain for a Galveston fishing charter was arrested after he allegedly failed to scatter the ashes of at least three people at sea. Cody Kenney was charged with three counts of abuse of a corpse, officials told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston. Court documents state...
HPD: Domestic dispute turns deadly after family members show up to NE Houston home
HOUSTON — A man was killed after a family fight led to a shootout in northeast Houston, according to police. It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday at a home on Chateau St. near Wayside Dr. Police said they were called out to the shooting and found a man...
fox26houston.com
Family sues funeral home, sons body left to 'literally rot' during Winter Storm with no embalming
HOUSTON - A Houston area funeral home is being sued by a family after their deceased son's body was treated horrifically following the 2021 Winter Storm. According to a lawsuit, Julietta Guerra is seeking $1,000,000 in monetary relief from her horrific experience with Integrity Funeral Home in south Houston. In a release from Dolcefino Consulting, it says the funeral home left her son, Edward Silva's, body "to literally rot."
'My babies are my number one motivation' | Texas mother loses both hands and feet after giving birth
HOUSTON, Texas — It's an incredible story of recovery after a Texas mother nearly lost her life after giving birth to her baby girl. But in saving her life, the mother of two had to have both of her hands and her feet amputated. She finally gets to go home Saturday after getting rehabilitated in Houston.
Dallas Tex-Mex staple makes big Houston return near River Oaks District
One of Dallas’s most popular Tex-Mex restaurants is returning to the Houston area. Mi Cocina has claimed the former Seasons 52 location near River Oaks District (4410 Westheimer Rd.) for a new restaurant that will open this fall. A Dallas staple for more than 30 years, Mi Cocina is known for its upscale Tex-Mex fare and the Mambo Taxi, a frozen margarita with a swirl of sangria. Signature items include the brisket tacos, Mama’s tacos, and the Rico salad that’s topped with sliced chicken fajitas. The Houston location will be the company’s 24th outpost, joining locations across Dallas-Fort Worth and...
Check Out This Hilarious Goat Invasion Inside of a Texas Target
Just when you think you've heard of everything, here comes "Goats in a Texas Target Store". It happened yesterday in Harris County as officers were called to the scene of a goat invasion right inside a Target. The weirdest part of the story is that even as we write this,...
fox26houston.com
Houston father spreads life-saving message after son passed from cardiac arrest
A Houston father is headed to Arizona for the Super Bowl this week but it actually isn't the game that's the highlight of his trip. Scott Stephens lost his son Cody from sudden cardiac arrest while in his father's recliner. FOX 26's Damali Keith speaks to the father who is hoping to save others from the same fate.
KSAT 12
Texas woman wanted after leaving children alone at home for several weeks, reports say
HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a Texas woman who allegedly left her two young children alone at home for several weeks, according to media reports. Raven Yates, 31, is wanted on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child without intent to return, officials with the Roman Forest Police Department told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston. Roman Forest is a city located in Montgomery County, north of Houston.
'I wasn’t letting him go' | Video shows dramatic rescue of Houston firefighter after roof collapses
HOUSTON — A Houston firefighter is facing a long road to recovery after a roof that he was on collapsed as he fought a fire over the weekend. Around 10:30 a.m. on February 4th, Houston Fire Ladder 26 responded to an apartment complex fire on Telephone Road. Among those working the fire was Firefighter Donovan Apiag, 26.
fox26houston.com
Smoke, fire may be visible at LyondellBasell’s Channelview complex during training
CHANNELVIEW, Texas - Residents are being advised that a training at LyondellBasell’s Channelview complex may result in visible smoke and fire on Thursday. Officials say those at the site and in the community will not need to take any action. The facility is at 8280 Sheldon Road near Wallisville...
fox26houston.com
Missing Elizabeth Labeaf: Houston girl, 16, last seen Wednesday
HOUSTON - A search is underway for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday evening. According to the missing person's report, Elizabeth Labeaf was last seen leaving the 15200 block of Hillglen Court in an unknown direction. Last contact with Labeaf was just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. She...
Spring to Become New Home of Summer Moon
This coffee shop is tentatively set to open in time for summer.
2 people killed when SUV slams into forklift at high speed on Houston's south side, HPD says
Eyewitness News captured what was left of a wrecked SUV and an industrial vehicle after the high-speed crash on Houston's south side.
