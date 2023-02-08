ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Related
KLTV

Houston Zoo latest to deal with suspicious incident

HOUSTON (AP) - Police are investigating possible vandalism at the Houston Zoo after workers discovered a four-inch gap cut into the mesh that covers a habitat with brown pelicans. The damage to the habitat comes after a series of thefts and incidents of vandalism at zoos around the country, including...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Family sues funeral home, sons body left to 'literally rot' during Winter Storm with no embalming

HOUSTON - A Houston area funeral home is being sued by a family after their deceased son's body was treated horrifically following the 2021 Winter Storm. According to a lawsuit, Julietta Guerra is seeking $1,000,000 in monetary relief from her horrific experience with Integrity Funeral Home in south Houston. In a release from Dolcefino Consulting, it says the funeral home left her son, Edward Silva's, body "to literally rot."
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Dallas Tex-Mex staple makes big Houston return near River Oaks District

One of Dallas’s most popular Tex-Mex restaurants is returning to the Houston area. Mi Cocina has claimed the former Seasons 52 location near River Oaks District (4410 Westheimer Rd.) for a new restaurant that will open this fall. A Dallas staple for more than 30 years, Mi Cocina is known for its upscale Tex-Mex fare and the Mambo Taxi, a frozen margarita with a swirl of sangria. Signature items include the brisket tacos, Mama’s tacos, and the Rico salad that’s topped with sliced chicken fajitas. The Houston location will be the company’s 24th outpost, joining locations across Dallas-Fort Worth and...
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Texas woman wanted after leaving children alone at home for several weeks, reports say

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a Texas woman who allegedly left her two young children alone at home for several weeks, according to media reports. Raven Yates, 31, is wanted on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child without intent to return, officials with the Roman Forest Police Department told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston. Roman Forest is a city located in Montgomery County, north of Houston.
ROMAN FOREST, TX
fox26houston.com

Missing Elizabeth Labeaf: Houston girl, 16, last seen Wednesday

HOUSTON - A search is underway for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday evening. According to the missing person's report, Elizabeth Labeaf was last seen leaving the 15200 block of Hillglen Court in an unknown direction. Last contact with Labeaf was just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. She...
HOUSTON, TX

