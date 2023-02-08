Read full article on original website
Hands-on with Bing’s new ChatGPT-like features
As of now, Microsoft is gating access to the new Bing and its AI features behind a waitlist. You can sign up for it here. Microsoft says it will open up the next experience to millions of users in the coming weeks. I’ve also been using it in the new developer version of Edge on both Mac and Windows.
AI is coming to your Bing and Google searches, Apple’s M2 chip and Super Bowl streaming
And now, let’s get on with this week in AI — I mean, this week in tech news. Microsoft and AI: This week at a press event, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that “it’s a new day for search.” He was referring to the company’s integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 into Bing, its 13-year-old search engine. The hope, say the folks in Redmond, is that the integration will help Bing better compete with Google. Downloads of the app jumped 10x after the AI news broke since Microsoft promises priority access to the new Bing to those who have it installed. Wanna get more in-depth? Check out Frederic’s hands-on with the search engine.
NFL considers a cheaper Sunday Ticket offering on YouTube with fewer games
According to NFL’s chief media and business officer, Brian Rolapp, the league is considering a “lighter” NFL Sunday Ticket offering on YouTube and YouTube TV that provides a select number of games for a lower price. “We’re also thinking about, but haven’t made any decisions, do you...
Twitter is telling users that they’re over the daily tweet limit
Many users reported that they were suddenly unable to tweet on Wednesday, starting around 2 p.m. PT. Right now, the bug appears to be affecting all non-scheduled tweets. Tweets that were scheduled previously or ones scheduled moving forward still seem to get through, from our testing. The error is consistent across the web and mobile versions of the app.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
For one thing, there was little daylight left between the Galaxy S and Note lines. From a design standpoint, the two had become increasingly difficult to distinguish. The idea of a big phone is more normal than novel these days, and the addition of S Pen functionality to the former was the last straw. There’s also the simple fact that people just aren’t buying phones like they used to, so combining two similar premium lines was a logical move.
Epic Games launches Postparty, an app for sharing Fortnite clips
Aware of that pain point and ever eager to make its colorful virtual gaming worlds even more compelling, Epic Games just launched a clip-sharing app called Postparty. The app, available for iOS and Android now, gives people who play Epic titles Fortnite and Rocket League a way to easily share gameplay clips to social media.
This Week in Apps: AI apps, Bing hits the Top Charts, Google and Mozilla test non-WebKit browsers
The app economy in 2023 hit a few snags, as consumer spending last year dropped for the first time by 2% to $167 billion, according to data.ai’s “State of Mobile” report. However, downloads are continuing to grow, up 11% year-over-year in 2022 to reach 255 billion. Consumers are also spending more time in mobile apps than ever before. On Android devices alone, hours spent in 2022 grew 9%, reaching 4.1 trillion.
Musk’s Twitter gets ‘yellow card’ for missing data in EU disinformation report
Measures that signatories of the Code commit to cover areas like fact-checking, demonetization of disinformation, transparency of political advertising, bots and fake accounts, user empowerment and providing data access for researchers. All the reports can be found at a new Transparency Center website that’s also launching today — called Disinfocode.eu....
Hype machines
You so badly wish for the success of a concept that you lose the thread. Sprinkle in legitimately bad actors and platforms that allow such actions to thrive, and you’ve got a recipe for catastrophic implosion. None of this is to say, of course, that the end of a...
Google is losing control
See, in 2017, Google researchers published the article “Attention is all you need,” introducing the concept of the transformer and vastly improving the capabilities of machine learning models. You don’t need to know the technical side of it (and indeed I am not the one to teach you), but it has been enormously influential and empowering; let it suffice to say that it’s the T in GPT.
Daily Crunch: Sources say Times Internet plans to sell Indian streaming platform MX Player to Amazon
It’s Friday, and we’re slumping back in our office chairs with a hot cup of coffee after a week that’s been as slow as mid-winter molasses. For Black History Month, we are in awe of the story of Sojourner Truth, who was an American abolitionist and women’s rights activist. Born into slavery, she escaped with her infant daughter and became the first Black woman to successfully sue for a family member’s freedom in 1828. To learn more about her, this Ted-Ed mini documentary is a great place to start, and if you want to go deeper, don’t miss the stirring biography by Patricia and Frederick McKissack.
Sling TV launches free ad-supported streaming TV service ‘Sling Freestream’
At launch, Sling Freestream is available through the Sling TV app on all Roku devices. It’s also rolling out across LG, Samsung and Vizio devices. In the coming months, the FAST service will launch across all of Sling TV’s supported devices, such as iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, Xbox and more.
Indian social media app Slick exposed childrens’ user data
Since at least December 11, a database containing full names, mobile numbers, dates of birth, and profile pictures of Slick users was left online without a password. Bengaluru-based Slick launched in November 2022 by former Unacademy executive Archit Nanda after pivoting from crypto and closing his earlier startup CoinMint. His latest venture, Slick, is available on both Android and iOS and works similarly to Gas, a compliments-based app that is popular in the United States. The app also allows school and college students to talk with and about their friends anonymously.
Reddit says hackers accessed employee data following phishing attack
A post by Reddit CTO Christopher Slowe, or KeyserSosa, explained that on February 5 the company became aware of the “sophisticated” attack targeting Reddit employees. He says that an as-yet-unidentified attacker sent “plausible-sounding prompts,” which redirected employees to a website masquerading as Reddit’s intranet portal in an attempt to steal credentials and two-factor authentication tokens.
