Agape@WWJD
3d ago
Anyone can make a mistake. I love these stories that have hope and offer training for people who want to get their life back on track. And they need a second chance.
3
Antoine Tolbert sued Cleveland police for civil rights violations, but to curb violent crime, the city might need his help
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Driving to a community meeting last May, Antoine Tolbert caught an alarming news headline on his phone: Someone in a black SUV just shot a man in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. Hours earlier, the same SUV was linked to a mass shooting that wounded five...
MetroHealth’s Institute for H.O.P.E. striving to address factors creating health disparities
Gretchen Cuda Kroen’s article (“Being Black and healthy is harder than ever post-COVID-19,” Feb. 6, 2023) highlights that disparities in health and well-being Blacks experience, made much worse by the pandemic, have origins in factors outside of those traditionally addressed by the health care delivery system. Fortunately,...
newsnet5
High school athlete says UH's new anesthesia-free procedure changed his life, will help others
CLEVELAND — University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital is now offering a state-of-the-art anesthesia-free procedure. It's being called a game changer and a medical breakthrough for those struggling with upper GI and esophageal issues. UH Rainbow is the first hospital in the Midwest to offer the procedure.
thelandcle.org
In overture to neighbors, CWRU to turn vacant Wade Park home into community engagement center
A long-vacant historic property on Wade Park Ave. near University Circle will be completely renovated by Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), which plans to turn it into a community engagement center. According to Julian Rogers, assistant vice president for local government and community relations at the university, the renovated house will be used for neighborhood programs and events ranging from block club meetings to tutoring sessions for neighborhood kids to law school clinics to help people returning from prison.
I-Team gets results at Hopkins on human trafficking
The I-Team began investigating what could be done to help. Then we went straight to the acting director of Hopkins Airport.
Chronicle-Telegram
Fazio's attorneys make plea deal offer to prosecutors
ELYRIA — Attorneys for Brian Fazio, who was convicted of rape and molestation and sentenced to more than four decades in prison in January, made an offer to the Lorain County Prosecutor's Office during a hearing in Common Pleas Court on Friday. Fazio, 41, would agree to plead guilty...
cleveland19.com
More than 345 homicides recorded across Northeast Ohio in 2022 (interactive map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of people across Northeast Ohio were victims of homicide in 2022, according to data compiled and reviewed by 19 Investigates. An analysis of law enforcement, medical examiner, and coroner records by our investigative team uncovered some staggering statistics. Red markers on the interactive map above...
Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard accused of making racially biased statements; union calls for his termination
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard is under fire among the police rank-and-file for recent comments many are calling racially and culturally biased. Earlier this week, Howard touted an all-Black psychological team his office uses to vet recruits, and he described American policing origins as Irish “to the point that we have bagpipes and kilts and all this green when we celebrate it.”
Brenda Frazier aims to keep Cleveland’s Winery at Chateau Hough a thriving, positive force in neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just off the beaten path in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood, sits a ¾-acre lot with 13 rows of meticulously trimmed and tied grapevines and a micro-winery. Bonded in 2019, the Winery at Chateau Hough was the brainchild of the late community activist and writer Mansfield Frazier.
Neighbors outraged after attack on local man with disabilities
Residents of Cleveland's Puritas-Longmead neighborhood are rallying behind a man with disabilities beaten and robbed by teenagers.
‘We are all livid:’ Cleveland man with disabilities beaten, robbed and sprayed with water gun
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A neighborhood is outraged after a beloved West Side community member was beaten and robbed early Wednesday morning. Joe Lewis was walking near West 130th Street and Carrington Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. when he was beaten by a group of three men who also sprayed him with a water gun, Cleveland police said.
Support pouring in for man jailed over Cleveland home repair
The FOX 8 I-Team has sparked new developments in the case of a man sent to jail for not fixing up a home. Our first report sparked a firestorm and that has led to action.
A small city with big problems: East Cleveland’s new police chief battles to fix a department filled with past troubles
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Brian Gerhard is settling into one of the biggest challenges any law enforcement officer could face. He became East Cleveland’s police chief last fall amid an investigation that led to charges against nine city officers, including the department’s former leader, Scott Gardner. Two of the officers have admitted in court to taking a bribe while in uniform in front of the police station. Others are accused of fleecing and pummeling suspects.
Police union officials want Cleveland’s safety director fired over comments
Police union officials are calling for the city’s safety director to be fired for what they say are “racist” comments.
Exit interviews: Former Cuyahoga County corrections officers blame poor management for high turnover in jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After putting in her resignation, former Cuyahoga County corrections officer Rolanda Morris said she showed up to work her final three shifts in the jail to find her bosses had already cleaned out her locker and threw away her personal belongings. A work sweater she’d purchased...
Morning Journal
Lorain woman opens Therapeutic SOULutions to help bring mental health services to her community
Lorain native Shatela Evans is hoping to erase the stigma around mental health services for her community. “I hope to end the stigma of therapy,” Evans said. “Especially among the African American population, there’s a stigma if you admit you go to therapy and ‘tell your business,’ but in reality, it’s an extra benefit to have a counselor who can drive and assist you.
Father accused of killing child’s mother, kidnapping his child in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are searching for a 35-year-old man who they say shot and killed his child’s mother and then kidnapped their 7-year-old child. Jovon Lynch, 34, of Cleveland was found dead inside a car in the shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday on Huntmere Avenue near East 161st Street, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
Cleveland man accused of selling fentanyl that caused 3 fatal overdoses
CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old Cleveland man is facing federal charges for allegedly selling fentanyl that caused the deaths of three people in the area. Prosecutors on Friday issued a five-count indictment against Reyes John Sanchez-Borrero, whose prior criminal history includes convictions for involuntary manslaughter and drug trafficking. The defendant is accused of selling fentanyl last May to two people who later died after overdosing on the drugs, and more than two months later another victim was killed after officials say they, too, ingested narcotics obtained from Sanchez-Borrero.
cleveland19.com
These are the top 8 lies told by romance scammers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Love is in the air and romance scammers on the hunt for new victims. In the video player above, 19 News consumer investigator Jen Picciano reveals the most common lies these heartless cons used last year when contacting consumers. According to the Federal Trade Commission, these...
‘Breaks my heart’: Man jailed for failing to make repairs to Cleveland home
Jeffrey Ivey is normally very busy in the month of February, taking pictures at art shows and other Black History events in Cleveland. This year, however, the 60-year-old freelance photographer is locked up in the Cuyahoga County jail for failing to make timely repairs to a century home that once belonged to his grandmother.
