Cleveland, OH

Comments / 2

Agape@WWJD
3d ago

Anyone can make a mistake. I love these stories that have hope and offer training for people who want to get their life back on track. And they need a second chance.

In overture to neighbors, CWRU to turn vacant Wade Park home into community engagement center

A long-vacant historic property on Wade Park Ave. near University Circle will be completely renovated by Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), which plans to turn it into a community engagement center. According to Julian Rogers, assistant vice president for local government and community relations at the university, the renovated house will be used for neighborhood programs and events ranging from block club meetings to tutoring sessions for neighborhood kids to law school clinics to help people returning from prison.
CLEVELAND, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Fazio's attorneys make plea deal offer to prosecutors

ELYRIA — Attorneys for Brian Fazio, who was convicted of rape and molestation and sentenced to more than four decades in prison in January, made an offer to the Lorain County Prosecutor's Office during a hearing in Common Pleas Court on Friday. Fazio, 41, would agree to plead guilty...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

More than 345 homicides recorded across Northeast Ohio in 2022 (interactive map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of people across Northeast Ohio were victims of homicide in 2022, according to data compiled and reviewed by 19 Investigates. An analysis of law enforcement, medical examiner, and coroner records by our investigative team uncovered some staggering statistics. Red markers on the interactive map above...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard accused of making racially biased statements; union calls for his termination

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard is under fire among the police rank-and-file for recent comments many are calling racially and culturally biased. Earlier this week, Howard touted an all-Black psychological team his office uses to vet recruits, and he described American policing origins as Irish “to the point that we have bagpipes and kilts and all this green when we celebrate it.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

A small city with big problems: East Cleveland’s new police chief battles to fix a department filled with past troubles

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Brian Gerhard is settling into one of the biggest challenges any law enforcement officer could face. He became East Cleveland’s police chief last fall amid an investigation that led to charges against nine city officers, including the department’s former leader, Scott Gardner. Two of the officers have admitted in court to taking a bribe while in uniform in front of the police station. Others are accused of fleecing and pummeling suspects.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain woman opens Therapeutic SOULutions to help bring mental health services to her community

Lorain native Shatela Evans is hoping to erase the stigma around mental health services for her community. “I hope to end the stigma of therapy,” Evans said. “Especially among the African American population, there’s a stigma if you admit you go to therapy and ‘tell your business,’ but in reality, it’s an extra benefit to have a counselor who can drive and assist you.
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Father accused of killing child’s mother, kidnapping his child in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are searching for a 35-year-old man who they say shot and killed his child’s mother and then kidnapped their 7-year-old child. Jovon Lynch, 34, of Cleveland was found dead inside a car in the shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday on Huntmere Avenue near East 161st Street, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland man accused of selling fentanyl that caused 3 fatal overdoses

CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old Cleveland man is facing federal charges for allegedly selling fentanyl that caused the deaths of three people in the area. Prosecutors on Friday issued a five-count indictment against Reyes John Sanchez-Borrero, whose prior criminal history includes convictions for involuntary manslaughter and drug trafficking. The defendant is accused of selling fentanyl last May to two people who later died after overdosing on the drugs, and more than two months later another victim was killed after officials say they, too, ingested narcotics obtained from Sanchez-Borrero.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

These are the top 8 lies told by romance scammers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Love is in the air and romance scammers on the hunt for new victims. In the video player above, 19 News consumer investigator Jen Picciano reveals the most common lies these heartless cons used last year when contacting consumers. According to the Federal Trade Commission, these...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

