ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

40 Provider Multi-Disciplinary Practice Selects eClinicalWorks EHR and healow

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023--

eClinicalWorks ®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Complete Care, a multi-disciplinary practice in Central Florida, transitioned to the intelligent eClinicalWorks EHR. The practice now has access to a fully integrated and flexible system to enhance interoperability and provide better care to patients experiencing lasting physical injuries from traumatic events. Complete Care will also use eClinicalTouch, which enhances the company’s EHR tablet and smartphone apps.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207006181/en/

“We offer a range of services—including physiotherapy, injury rehab, interventional pain management, orthopedic surgery, neurology and more. However, this meant a patient could sometimes have up to five or six charts,” said Brent Williams, CEO of Complete Care. “By eliminating duplicate data entries and documentation across our system, we can spend more time providing care and improving patient outcomes, which is our top priority.”

Now, with the eClinicalWorks EHR, each Complete Care patient has one record across all locations and specialties. With PRISMA, the revolutionary health information search engine, Complete Care providers and staff can now view a patient record in a searchable, timeline view that links all data from participating EHRs in the Carequality and CommonWell ® Health Alliance networks. The chart also collates data from insurance payers and patients’ wearable devices. With all patient information in one place, providers will experience less burnout and have more time to focus on direct patient care.

Complete Care will also use the complete eClinicalTouch EHR & iOS app for mobile devices, which offers:

  • Streamlined data entry and data access through hotlink text,
  • Quick menu access, split screen and scrollable views, and a Quick Launch Bar for easy navigation,
  • Full e-prescribing and renewal request functionalities, and
  • Real-time validation to minimize errors and out-of-range values.

“The eClinicalWorks multidimensional EHR offers a fully integrated solution with enhanced interoperability that will help Complete Care streamline operations in order to provide exceptional care to their patients,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “As Complete Care continues to expand their services and patient population, we’re excited to work with their team on building and implementing new applications.”

Learn more about the eClinicalWorks EHR and eClinicalWorks suite of health IT solutions at www.eclinicalworks.com.

About Complete Care

Complete Care is a health system with a core focus on injury care. Established in Orlando in 2011, the company has grown to more than 30 practices in 10 counties in Florida. Complete Care provides comprehensive care and a seamless patient experience for car accident patients at its Integrative Physical Medicine, Centers for Imaging and Interventional Associates sites. Services include physiotherapy, injury rehabilitation, chiropractic care, interventional pain management, orthopedic surgery, neurology and imaging. Complete Care will soon open Integrative Physical Medicine practices in Titusville and Palm Bay. For more information, visit www.complete-care.com or call (844) 699-2273.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207006181/en/

CONTACT: eClinicalWorks

Bhakti Shah

508-330-6935

bhakti.shah@eclinicalworks.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NEUROLOGY SOFTWARE MANAGED CARE HEALTH DATA MANAGEMENT HOSPITALS TECHNOLOGY APPS/APPLICATIONS

SOURCE: eClinicalWorks

PUB: 02/08/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 02/08/2023 09:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
WMNF

Florida nursing homes are seeing a major rise in severe violations

Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/NEWS_nursinghomesV.wav. Florida nursing homes are seeing a rise in severe violations. These incidents have practically doubled since 2019. Some of the reasons for these serious violations include staff shortages or inadequate training. According to the Tampa Bay Times, these citations were issued for things like neglect, abuse, and poor care. The cause of this increase in serious violations statewide is unclear. For example, a man was killed after he escaped from his facility in Florida undetected and was struck by a car. Residents escaping accounted for only a quarter of the violations last year.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

New York lets COVID-19 health care mask requirements lapse

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state officials said they will allow COVID-19-related masking requirements for staff and visitors in hospitals and other health care facilities to lapse on Sunday. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said that while the pandemic is not over, “we are moving to a transition.” “As we do, and with safe and effective vaccines, treatments, and more, we are able to lift the state’s masking requirement in health care settings,” McDonald said in a statement. The decision announced Thursday comes as governments continue to relax rules enacted during the most intense days of the pandemic.
NEW YORK STATE
painnewsnetwork.org

Florida Study Links Cannabis to Hundreds of Deaths

Advocates of medical marijuana – or cannabis use in general – have long said you can’t overdose on cannabis and that the natural plant is even “safer than many foods.”. But researchers at Florida Atlantic University say cannabis products – particularly synthetic cannabis – are riskier...
FLORIDA STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Fifth Confirmed Florida Strangles Case for 2023

A 16-year-old Quarter Horse in Walton County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on February 7 after developing purulent nasal discharge. Two other horses are exposed. The affected horses are under official quarantine. This is the fifth confirmed case of strangles in Florida for 2023. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Disney Responds to Looming Reedy Creek District Changes

A bill to CHANGE Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) has nearly been passed by the Florida legislature. The current RCID essentially allowed Disney World to function as its own government for over 50 years. But following Disney’s disagreement with Ron DeSantis over Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill (commonly called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill), the District was set to be dissolved in June of 2023. A new bill was introduced recently that would keep RCID in place but rename the district and significantly change Disney’s level of control. Now, the president of Walt Disney World has something to say about it.
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

New Florida Bill Would Outlaw Rent and Price Controls

In the wake of Florida's surging housing prices, some local counties, cities, and municipalities have been discussing rent control and limitation measures to provide relief to local residents. A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate would stop those measures dead in their tracks.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates

Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
FLORIDA STATE
MedicalXpress

Study first to show statewide cannabis-related deaths in Florida

In the United States, 49.6 million Americans ages 12 and older used cannabis or marijuana in 2020. More than 5.4 million Americans are medical cannabis patients. In Florida alone, where medical cannabis has been legal since 2014, there has been a 1,107.01 percent increase in the number of people with medical cannabis cards, from about 65,310 cardholders in 2018 to 788,297 as of Jan. 27.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Frank White lands more major endorsements in Senate bid

Momentum continues for Panhandle Republican with backing from Patronis, Associated Industries of Florida. A Panhandle Republican continues to get major endorsements in his state Senate bid. Both Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Associated Industries of Florida are backing former state Rep. Frank White in his thus-far unopposed bid in...
FLORIDA STATE
southarkansassun.com

$480 Payments From $2 Billion Tax Relief In Florida— See Who Qualifies

$480 worth of direct payments will come from the $2 billion in tax relief plan in Florida. Read to find out who qualifies for these payments!. In December 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed the Senate Bill 6A into law which became effective on January 1. This law intended to provide more than a million drivers in Florida with a toll credit. This means that a 50% credit was sent to accounts of drivers who use transponders to pay for tolls. The transponder is Florida-based that when used for at least 35 toll trips, the driver will receive a 50% savings. The direct payment is expected to be more than $480 per month for the whole of 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
espnswfl.com

These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities – 2023 Update

With the ominous title of “These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities ” comes a bit of good news. Last year(2022), 6 Florida cities made the Top 100 List. Melbourne, Panama City, Lake Worth, Daytona Beach, Palm Springs, and Riviera Beach. In the 2023 update, no Florida city cracked the Top 50. And there’s definitely been some shuffling. Conversely, in 2016, 12 Florida cities made this list. Locally, just 12 years ago Fort Myers ranked high on this list. Now it’s not on here at all. Think you know which Florida cities did make this top 10 list? Wrong. Miami didn’t make it.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy