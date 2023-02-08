ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tray.io Announces New Lead Lifecycle Management Solution to Remedy Interdepartmental Silos and Process Complexities

 3 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023--

Tray.io, the leader in low-code automation and integration, today announced a new Lead Lifecycle Management solution to fix leaky lead funnels and recapture lost revenue. Over 95% of companies lose revenue each year due to faulty lead lifecycle management practices, according to independent research released by Tray.io today. With Tray.io’s new Lead Lifecycle Management features, RevOps teams can now tap into the power of low-code automation and integration to break down interdepartmental silos, gain full visibility into the buyer journey and unlock revenue. The Tray Platform now offers more than 80 unique templates and ready-to-use workflows for accurate and efficient lead capture; pre-built connectors to integrate and automate RevOps processes across key marketing, sales and revenue operations tools; and streaming log data to quickly triage and resolve process bottlenecks. Customers such as ThoughtSpot currently leverage the Tray Platform to integrate and automate RevOps processes across their tech stacks to continuously deliver high-quality leads faster, boost lead response times and recover lost revenue.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005319/en/

Lead capture from Zoom to HubSpot automates lead intake from Zoom, validates these leads and records them in HubSpot. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is undergoing a rapid evolution in customer expectations—B2B buyers expect a personalized, B2C-style experience from every vendor interaction. However, today’s bloated tech stacks, manual lead lifecycle management processes and suboptimal workarounds have become the Achilles heel of RevOps teams—exacerbating interdepartmental divides that negatively impact sales and marketing efficiency, and ultimately the customer experience.

“Monolithic platforms and outdated approaches to lead lifecycle management no longer meet the needs of modern marketing organizations and often lead to a disjointed buyer experience,” said Rich Waldron, CEO and co-founder of Tray.io. “Sales Ops, Marketing Ops and RevOps teams often spend extensive time manually stitching together apps or rely on ineffective, out-of-the-box integrations typically found in Marketing Automation Platforms to engage with their prospects. Combining low-code automation with best-in-class martech further maximizes the efficiency of the RevOps tech stack and ultimately enhances the customer journey.”

Tray.io Paves the Way for Automated Lead Lifecycle Management

Unlike other low-code and iPaaS solutions, Tray.io’s powerful platform offers organizations a flexible and cloud-first approach to drive automation and integration velocity at scale. The following Lead Lifecycle Management features available on the Tray Platform allow teams to focus on their core competencies and what matters most—building engaging and personalized experiences for buyers and ensuring timely follow-up with leads:

  • Seamless connectivity across best-of-breed tech stacks. Users can easily integrate each tool used in their sales and marketing cycle via APIs—for example, from Clearbit for prospecting to Chili Piper for lead routing—all in a low-code interface to create cohesive and efficient RevOps workflows.
  • Plug-and-play, standardized templates for accurate lead capture. With 80 unique templates, Tray.io offers the flexibility to accurately capture leads from virtually any source—including Excel, LinkedIn and Google Sheets—and record them in CRMs and Marketing Automation Platforms (MAPs), despite each lead’s unique, source-created properties. Furthermore, the low-code, plug-and-play nature of these templates allows for rapid workflow creation across many lead sources into a single destination, all while ensuring data integrity. Organizations can rapidly scale to a variety of lead sources or change destinations as needed.
  • Purpose-built connectors for key marketing, sales and revenue tools . With the Tray Platform, RevOps teams can connect, integrate and automate more of their RevOps processes across their tech stack through deeper and broader support for AdRoll, Gong, Showpad, Iterable, Amplitude, Salesforce, HubSpot, Shopify, NetSuite and more.
  • Streaming log data for error handling and greater transparency into process bottlenecks. RevOps teams can programmatically stream log data at the step and automation level to quickly diagnose issues—without having to triage each individual application—and gain real-time updates, enabling quick and efficient problem solving.

“Today’s buyers demand flawless experiences at high velocity. Low-code automation can help achieve this through precise tool alignment, equipping teams to deliver sophisticated customer journeys and highly customized, relevant experiences—table stakes in a competitive market,” shared Niels Fogt, senior director of automation solutions at Tray.io. “We’ve applied this same approach within Tray.io, utilizing the Lead Lifecycle Management capabilities new to the Tray Platform to automate all stages of the lead, deal and customer lifecycles. Since then, we’ve been able to move MQLs from initial inbound to sales outreach in 90 seconds on average—despite the fact that orchestrating our entire lead lifecycle process requires processing roughly 1,000 distinct steps per lead.”

Transforming Customer Experiences with Low-code Automation

Starting with lead lifecycle management powered by low-code automation, Tray.io customers can optimize their RevOps strategies to transform buyer experiences, connect with leads faster and recover lost revenue. For example, ThoughtSpot, a leading search and AI-driven analytics platform, used the Tray Platform to transform its sales opportunity tracking and management.

“The Tray Platform seamlessly filled integration gaps and addressed our need for a custom integration linking Salesforce and Slintel,” stated Brendon Ritz, senior director of marketing operations, ThoughtSpot. “Our team was able to quickly develop, test and deploy this custom integration, which provides a wealth of reliable account data to our sales and marketing teams and allowed us to vastly improve our territory design process.”

The Tray Platform allows teams to overcome the scaling shortfalls of manual tasks; avoid using point-to-point solutions that quickly become unmanageable; and iterate on processes with almost unlimited flexibility, customization and scale. Tray.io’s serverless architecture and elastic scaling capabilities can support large spikes in volume so teams can manage significant quantities of data with ease and avoid delays in the sales cycle.

For more information:

  • Visit the Tray.io website
  • Request a demo
  • Learn more about the “ Understanding Lead Lifecycle Management Processes ” Survey

​​About Tray.io

Tray.io is low-code automation that can easily turn unique business processes into repeatable and scalable workflows that evolve whenever business needs change. Unlike iPaaS solutions, which are expensive, complex, and code-intensive, Tray.io’s flexible self-service platform makes it simple to build integrations using any API and connect enterprise applications at scale without incremental costs. Process innovation is today’s competitive advantage since companies can no longer differentiate on their tech stack alone. The promise of SaaS led to an avalanche of siloed point solutions that require businesses to force their processes into rigid, predetermined schema. The Tray Platform removes these limitations, empowering both non-technical and technical users to create sophisticated workflow automations that streamline data movement and actions across multiple applications. Freed from tedious and repetitive tasks, product leaders and IT are able to uplevel their skill set with automation to unlock their full potential and do things in a way that’s right for their business. Love your work. Automate the rest.™

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005319/en/

CONTACT: Stephanie Floyd

Bhava Communications for Tray.io

press@tray.io

+1 (760) 522-2874

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY ENGINEERING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE MANUFACTURING INTERNET ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION DATA ANALYTICS DATA MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Tray.io

PUB: 02/08/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 02/08/2023 09:02 AM

