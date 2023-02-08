California Pizza Kitchen Makes Valentine’s Day Extra Sweet with Heart-Shaped Pizzas and the Sweet Deal for Two Promotion

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023--

California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the creator of California-style pizza, is celebrating Valentine’s Day with the return of its seasonal heart-shaped pizza along with multiple food and drink deals for two.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005571/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

From February 9 through 14, guests can order their favorite CPK pizzas on heart-shaped crispy thin crust for no additional charge. Couples and parties of two that make CPK their date night spot can celebrate with CPK’s “Sweet Deal for Two” choosing one appetizer, two entrées and one dessert from the Classic menu for $40 or the Adventure menu for $50, which features premium creations such as Kung Pao Spaghetti with Shrimp, Cedar Plank Salmon and more. Heart-shaped pizza and “Sweet Deal for Two” promotions are available for dine-in or at home via take-out and delivery. Those who dine-in can add on a Wine for Two deal and enjoy two 6 oz glasses of wine with their meal for $15 or add a bottle for $22.

For customers who can’t make it to a restaurant but still want to share the holiday with a loved one, holiday themed eGift cards are available for purchase online through February 15.

“CPK is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day, welcoming guests to celebrate with culinary experiences that fit their style,” said Ashley Ceraolo, SVP of Marketing at CPK. “Whether they want to have a romantic night out, date night in, or a galentines or palentines pizza party complete with heart-shaped pizza, CPK is helping customers make the holiday special with festive dine-in and take-out deals for everyone.”

Please visit www.cpk.com/valentinesday for more information on these specials, including terms and conditions, pricing and exclusions.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to gourmet California inspired pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 180 restaurants across 10 countries and U.S. territories. From its innovative, hearth-baked pizzas such as The Original BBQ Chicken, Thai Chicken, and California Club, to inventive salads, and unique pasta dishes that combine the old world with the new, CPK does everything with an imaginative California-inspired twist that guests love.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005571/en/

CONTACT: Media:

CPK@trailrunnerint.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL RESTAURANT/BAR FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: California Pizza Kitchen

PUB: 02/08/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 02/08/2023 09:03 AM