Applied Statistics and Management, Inc.’s flagship software MD-Staff is named 2023 Best in KLAS in Credentialing by KLAS Research

For the third year in a row, Applied Statistics and Management Inc.’s (ASM) flagship software MD-Staff is named 2023 Best in KLAS in Credentialing by KLAS Research. KLAS Research is a leading healthcare market research firm that measures and compares the performance of healthcare technology vendors. The Best in KLAS Report is a highly respected industry benchmark that recognizes the top-performing companies in the healthcare technology market. The Best in KLAS report recognizes the standards for excellence in software and service providers who excel at assisting healthcare professionals in providing better patient care. A vendor must receive top scores across six categories: Culture, Loyalty, Operations, Product, Relationship, and Value, to be named the Best in KLAS. MD-Staff posted high scores in all six categories with its innovative yet user-friendly product that is backed up by extended support and training.

ASM continues to innovate and improve its credentialing solutions to ensure that it remains at the forefront of the healthcare technology market. “We are thrilled to receive this recognition from KLAS,” said Nick Phan, Executive Vice President of ASM. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and the commitment we have to provide the best possible solutions to our customers.” MD-Staff’s automation eliminates the redundancy of routine tasks through customizable workflows performed with a click of a button. Automated primary source verifications, drag-and-drop privileging, and a “source of truth” database are all reasons why MD-Staff is top-ranked in credentialing and why five of the leading hospitals in the nation have selected MD-Staff as their credentialing solution!

“Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a technology that truly makes a difference in the lives of patients and healthcare providers,” stated Nick Phan. “ASM is committed to improving healthcare through the use of cutting-edge technology. This award is a testament to the company’s commitment to excellence and its dedication to improving patient outcomes.”

For more information about ASM and its credentialing solutions, please visit www.mdstaff.com.

About ASM

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Temecula, CA, Applied Statistics & Management, Inc. (ASM) is dedicated to the development and support of software solutions that leverage the latest technologies and methodologies for the healthcare industry. ASM’s flagship product, MD-Staff, is the most advanced credentialing, privileging, and provider information management platform available. Used by over 2,000 facilities worldwide, ASM provides integrated, credentialing solutions to provide medical facilities with a single-source database for provider information. Our products are designed to eliminate redundancy by automating and managing credentialing, privileging, OPPE, FPPE, and peer review processes.

About KLAS Research

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world’s healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best-fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more about KLAS at klasresearch.com.

