San Jose, CA

Skybox Security Appoints Cybersecurity Veteran Mordecai Rosen as CEO

 3 days ago
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023--

Skybox Security, a global leader in Security Policy and Vulnerability Management, today announced the appointment of Mordecai (Mo) Rosen as Chief Executive Officer, and the closing of $50 million in financing from CVC Growth Funds, Pantheon, and J.P. Morgan. Mr. Rosen is a seasoned security technology executive with over 25 years of experience and will focus on driving company growth and accelerating the adoption of the industry’s first Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for Security Policy and Vulnerability Management.

“CVC is incredibly pleased to bring on Mo as the new CEO of Skybox and to continue our long-standing financial support of the company. Skybox is the cornerstone of the security infrastructure of hundreds of the largest enterprises around the globe. With its new SaaS platform, Skybox Cloud, the company is well positioned for significant market growth,” said Jason Glass, Partner at CVC. “Mo brings a wealth of knowledge and a track record of success in leading cybersecurity and SaaS companies, and we have every confidence that he will lead Skybox to its next level of long-term growth and profitability.”

Before joining Skybox, Mr. Rosen was the President and CEO of Digital Guardian, a data loss prevention software company, where he significantly grew recurring revenue while simultaneously leading the organization to profitability. Before Digital Guardian, he served as the Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager for Security at CA Technologies, now a Broadcom company.

“I was drawn to Skybox by its disruptive technology platform, blue chip customer base, and seasoned cybersecurity team,” said Mr. Rosen. “With our first to market SaaS offering, Skybox Cloud, we are well positioned to disrupt both the Security Policy and Vulnerability Management markets with a single integrated SaaS platform. I am thrilled to join Skybox at this exciting inflection point and lead the company to its next level of growth.”

To learn more about Skybox Security, visit https://www.skyboxsecurity.com/.

About Skybox Security

Over 500 of the largest and most security-conscious enterprises in the world rely on Skybox for the insights and assurance required to stay ahead of dynamically changing attack surfaces. Our SaaS-based Security Posture Management Platform delivers complete visibility, analytics, and automation to quickly map, prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities across your organization. The vendor-agnostic solution intelligently optimizes security policies, actions, and change processes across all corporate networks and cloud environments. With Skybox, security teams can now focus on the most strategic business initiatives while ensuring enterprises remain protected.

