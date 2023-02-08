Bridgewater Corporate Center earns ENERGY STAR certification, outperforming similar U.S. buildings on measure of energy efficiency

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023--

Bridgewater Bank, a leading Twin Cities bank focused on meeting the unique needs of successful individuals and entrepreneurs and a subsidiary of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB), is pleased to announce that Bridgewater Corporate Center in St. Louis Park, MN has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® certification for superior energy performance.

ENERGY STAR certified buildings are verified to perform in the top 25 percent of buildings nationwide, based on weather-normalized source energy use criteria that considers occupancy, hours of operation and other key metrics. ENERGY STAR is the only energy efficiency certification in the United States that is based on actual, verified energy performance.

“ As a growing Twin Cities bank dedicated to fulfilling our corporate responsibility, we intentionally designed our corporate center to be efficient and sustainable as we do our part to be good environmental stewards in the Twin Cities,” said President and CEO Jerry Baack. “Receiving the ENERGY STAR certification of our corporate headquarters is another example of how Bridgewater is making progress on our broader Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) priorities.”

About Bridgewater Bank

Recognized as a premier, full-service Twin Cities bank, Bridgewater Bank is dedicated to serving the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs and successful individuals. By pairing a range of deposit, lending and business services solutions with a responsive service model, Bridgewater has seen continuous growth and profitability. With assets totaling over $4.3 billion and seven branches as of December 31, 2022, Bridgewater is considered one of the largest locally led banks in the State of Minnesota, and it has received numerous awards for its growth, banking services and esteemed corporate culture.

