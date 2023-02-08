Entrust Names Bhagwat Swaroop as President, Digital Security Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023--

Entrust, a global leader in trusted payments, identities, and data, today announced that it has named Bhagwat Swaroop as President, Digital Security Solutions, reporting to Entrust President & CEO Todd Wilkinson.

In this role, Bhagwat will lead the evolution, growth, and expansion of the Entrust Digital Security portfolio, which includes solutions for data encryption, public and private certificate authorities, identity and access management, digital signing, and security policy management.

“I am extremely pleased to add Bhagwat to the Entrust leadership team. Entrust solutions are foundational for meeting crucial enterprise security initiatives such as zero trust frameworks, multi-cloud security and post quantum readiness, and they underpin secure digital interactions around the world. Bhagwat’s track record of growth and deep understanding of cybersecurity, SaaS, cloud computing and enterprise software will help Entrust extend the value we bring to every customer,” said Wilkinson.

Swaroop joins Entrust with more than 20 years of leadership experience driving growth in global high-tech companies. He was most recently President and General Manager of One Identity, a cloud-based cybersecurity company. Prior to One Identity, Swaroop was Executive Vice President and General Manager of Proofpoint, leading the company’s email security business; and led the Enterprise Security Solutions product management and product marketing teams at Symantec. Previously he held leadership positions at NetApp, McKinsey, and Intel.

Swaroop holds a BE degree from Delhi Institute of Technology, an MS in Electrical Engineering from Arizona State University, and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Security and risk are top of mind with the leaders of every organization today as we confront a rising threat environment and expanding digital transformation. Entrust has the solutions portfolio, experience, and alliances to help customers keep their organizations moving safely through this world. I am extremely excited to join this team and partner with our customers to drive their success,” said Swaroop.

Entrust keeps the world moving safely by enabling trusted identities, payments, and digital infrastructure. We offer an unmatched breadth of solutions that are critical to enabling trust for multi-cloud deployments, mobile identities, hybrid work, machine identity, electronic signatures, encryption and more. With more than 2,900 colleagues, a network of global partners, and customers in over 150 countries, it’s no wonder the world’s most entrusted organizations trust us. For more information, visit www.entrust.com.

