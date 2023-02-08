Acclaimed Climate Change Documentary “12th Hour” Narrated by Emmy Nominated Actor David Morse Available to Stream Now on Amazon Prime, Tubi and More

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023--

Acclaimed climate change documentary 12 th Hour , narrated by Emmy nominee David Morse ( The Green Mile , Contact ) is now available to stream on Amazon Prime, Tubi and more. For all streaming options please visit www.12thhourfilm.com. From award-winning director Susan Kucera and executive producer Jim Swift, 12 th Hour examines our human capability to respond to climate change through the lens of evolution, featuring commentary from noted evolutionary biologists, climate scientists, cognitive researchers, and psychologists. The documentary asks the question — as our human brains have evolved to solve short-term challenges for our survival, can we bridge the gap of thinking to solve the long-term challenge of climate change?

12 th Hour has been featured and awarded at various film festivals worldwide including the United Nations Association Film Festival, DOC LA, WorldFest Houston and more. The documentary is also available at over 500 schools, universities, and public libraries via the on-demand educational streaming platform Kanopy.

“Producer Jim Swift and I have collaborated on many films about climate change through various prisms,” director Susan Kucera said. “ 12 th Hour is our fourth film, one that takes a hard look at ourselves and the evolutionary traits that may keep us from tackling a problem that will take a worldwide coordinated effort to solve.”

Jim Swift is Executive Producer, Producer and writer of 12 th Hour. The film is the 4th film in a series of documentaries he produced about climate change including award- winning Living in the Future’s Past co-produced with Jeff Bridges.

12 th Hour ’s award-winning director, editor and acclaimed cinematographer Susan Kucera has partnered with Jim Swift on several films, including Breath of Life , Living in the Future’s Past, and Hot Money .

About Rangeland LLC

Rangeland LLC is a production company based out of Seattle, Washington owned by producer and philanthropist Jim Swift. The company formed in 2003, focuses on socially conscious documentaries and independent films. Swift is also a supporter of small-scale farming, farm to table businesses and sustainable infrastructure.

Rangeland LLC has produced and executive produced several projects with acclaimed writer/director Susan Kucera, including the 2018 environmental documentary Living in the Futures Past that both starred and was produced by Academy Award® winning actor Jeff Bridges, 2015 Breath of Life , 2021’s economic and political tour de force Hot Money , and their latest release 12 th Hour.

