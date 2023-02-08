ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoop Dogg Brings His Crew to the Big Game in Skechers Slip-ins Campaign

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023--

Dogs are a crowd pleaser in Big Game commercials, so Skechers teamed up with the most famous and coolest one of all—Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg flying high wearing Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins in Super Bowl commercial. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the thirty second Skechers x Snoop Dogg commercial, which will air in the United States and Canada during the fourth quarter of the Big Game on Sunday, February 12, Snoop rides, chills, clips and coaches in Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® during an action-packed day that takes him from his paper delivery route to the Oval Office. The “All Walks of Life” concept was an idea from Snoop himself.

“I’m a man of the people. I’m excited to partner with Skechers, who always brings something for everyone—just like me,” said Snoop. “In this commercial, I got together with some of my friends, who also all have very active lifestyles and want to be stylish and comfortable at the same time, which we can do with Skechers. They’re shoes for all walks of life.”

The Skechers x Snoop Dogg commercial, which features Snoop’s megahit “Who am I? (What’s my name?),” follows Snoop through a whirlwind day as he demonstrates how Skechers fits every part of his outlandish life. Along for the ride in cameos are fellow Skechers ambassadors Howie Long, Tony Romo, and Snoop’s close friend Martha Stewart.

With few exceptions, Skechers has been a perennial advertiser during the Big Game since first appearing in a spot starring Joe Montana in 2010. One of the brand’s most talked-about spots from 2012 featured Mark Cuban watching a French bulldog named Mr. Quiggly racing in Skechers GOrun footwear. Last year, the brand featured Willie Nelson in its 10 th campaign centered on the Big Game.

Skechers has been leading the industry in comfort with the development of innovative technologies and materials for many years. Consumers can only find these signature features in Skechers products, including Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins®, Skechers Arch Fit®, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam®, among others. The complete range of Skechers footwear for men, women and kids is available in Skechers retail stores as well as skechers.com, plus department stores and footwear retailers around the globe.

About Snoop Dogg

An Entertainment Industry Mogul, Snoop Dogg has reigned for nearly three decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as a globally recognized innovator. Snoop Dogg is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, businessman and icon. In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg is a serial entrepreneur with endeavors in Web 3.0, tech, entertainment, lifestyle, global consumer brands, food/beverage and cannabis industries.

About Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and 4,537 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, Skechers’ future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “could,” “may,” “might,” or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include the disruption of business and operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; delays or disruptions in our supply chain; international economic, political and market conditions including the effects of inflation and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations around the world, the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States and the impact of Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers’ annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q in 2022. Taking these and other risk factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, the dynamic nature of these circumstances means that what is stated in this press release could change at any time, and as a result, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and we cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

