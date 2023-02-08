Express Announces Tan France as New Lead Stylist

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023--

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) announced today that Tan France will become the new Lead Stylist of the Express Styling Community. France will use this new platform to inspire Express Style Editors, store associates and the entire community to bring the brand’s purpose—We Create Confidence. We Inspire Self-Expression—to life through brand activations and engagements. As a brand partner since 2019, France will now take on a new role leading the Express Style Editors and styling community through ongoing style mentorship, personal coaching and skill-building programs.

“We are thrilled to continue our work with Tan France to inspire confidence through fashion and grow our Styling Community. Tan has a deep understanding of our brand purpose and is able to bring it to life by tapping into his own sense of style and unique personal experiences,” said Sara Tervo, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Express.

Launched in July 2021, the Style Editor program offers fashion enthusiasts a way to style, inspire and earn commission on a special collection of seasonal assortments. France succeeds fashion authority, Rachel Zoe, who was the brand’s first Lead Stylist and will continue her relationship with Express in a new capacity, which is to be announced later this year.

“I am so excited to continue my work with Express as their new Lead Stylist. The Style Editor program has changed the game and gives aspiring stylists and content creators the tools to build relationships, network and be a part of an amazing styling community,” said Tan France. “I am honored to work with Express to build their styling community and support their larger brand purpose of building confidence through fashion.”

France will share his fashion expertise in social content on his platforms, the brand’s owned channels and paid media to help inspire and guide the entire Express Styling Community inclusive of Style Editors and store associates. To further expand the program and inspire career growth, France will mentor Style Editors and encourage aspiring stylists to apply to the program at brand events throughout the year.

To support the brand’s ongoing partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America , the largest national youth mentoring organization, France has also led the ‘Dream Big, Dress Accordingly Styling Series,’ a collaborative series that helps ‘Littles’ get dressed for success. Serving as the Dream Big Project Ambassador, France works closely with ‘Littles’ in personalized styling content featured across the brand’s YouTube, Instagram and TikTok channels, as well as his personal social platforms.

Grounded in versatility and powered by a styling community, Express is a modern, multichannel apparel and accessories brand whose purpose is to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has been a part of some of the most important and culture-defining fashion trends. The Express Edit design philosophy ensures that the brand is always ‘of the now’ so people can get dressed for every day and any occasion knowing that Express can help them look the way they want to look and feel the way they want to feel.

The Company operates over 500 retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, the express.com online store and the Express mobile app. Express, Inc. is comprised of the brands Express and UpWest, and is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com.

