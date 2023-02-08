ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Improve Business Critical Operations Through Data-Intensive Workflow Automation and Actionable Insights with TotalAgility 7.11

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LPqhQ_0kgPh3lh00

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023--

Kofax®, a leading provider of Intelligent Automation software, is excited to announce the latest release of TotalAgility ® – a low-code Intelligent Automation Platform. TotalAgility 7.11 adds several improvements, such as enhanced Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), new low code design features, and enhanced DevSecOps capabilities. TotalAgility 7.11 helps businesses better address critical, unstructured data out-of-the-box, facilitate adoption of automation amongst developers and business users alike, and scale automation securely in the cloud amongst distributed workforces.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005017/en/

Transform the way you work with our latest release: Kofax TotalAgility 7.11. TotalAgility 7.11 adds several improvements, such as enhanced Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), new low code design features, and enhanced DevSecOps capabilities. (Graphic: Kofax)

Core to the TotalAgility platform is our AI powered IDP technology, which enables lightning-fast extraction of unstructured data. TotalAgility transforms content and data centric workflows, touching more than 5 billion documents annually for organizations around the world. Organizations are deploying TotalAgility against difficult and mission critical use cases like claims processing and loan servicing to reduce total processing time by as much as 75% or more. TotalAgility 7.11 includes an enhanced AI engine with more out of the box models for advanced table extraction to accelerate time to value for use cases such as financial statement and utility bill processing that include data-intensive, complex tabular structures.

TotalAgility 7.11 customers can also now automate tasks 50% faster with our new Quick RPA (Robotic Process Automation) designer that continues our strategy of making TotalAgility accessible to citizen developers. Quick RPA provides a highly intuitive interface to create comprehensive workflow solutions that involve orchestration of RPA bots without writing a single line of code. The result is a significant boost in deployment and productivity.

TotalAgility 7.11 also features robust DevSecOps enhancements to protect sensitive data. The platform supports storage of credentials and other sensitive data in external cloud repositories like Azure Key Vault or AWS (Amazon Web Services) Secret Manager. This allows enterprises to integrate seamlessly with existing IT standards while minimizing any sensitive data maintained within TotalAgility. Improved governance includes solution rollback to allow for more efficient resolution of issues when upgrading the software.

“Business data is doubling every two years, causing businesses to seek mission-critical automation solutions that can handle the volume and complexity while delivering valuable insights,” said Chris Huff. “We are proud to deliver an industry leading workflow automation platform that helps customers make faster and higher quality business decisions that advance their digital transformation efforts.”

Don’t miss the opportunity to unlock the full potential of Intelligent Automation—upgrade to the latest version of TotalAgility today!

About Kofax

Kofax enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™—today. Our Intelligent Automation Platform and Solutions improve business critical operations through actionable insights and data-intensive workflow automation. Customers realize faster time-to-value and increased competitiveness, growth and profitability by combining Kofax’s cognitive capture, RPA, process orchestration, analytics and mobile capabilities while increasing business resiliency and mitigating compliance risk. For more information, visit www.kofax.com. Read more on the Kofax Blog and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

© 2023 Kofax, Inc. Kofax is a registered trademark of Kofax Limited.

Source: KOFAX

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005017/en/

CONTACT: Nicolas Rochard

Kofax

nicolas.rochard@kofax.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BUSINESS DATA ANALYTICS TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ACCOUNTING

SOURCE: KOFAX

PUB: 02/08/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 02/08/2023 09:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
TechCrunch

Dbt Labs acquires Transform, adding semantic tools to its data analytics platform

One year on, the company is using some of that money, and possibly a bit of the leverage afforded by the compressed market, to expand in a different way: it is acquiring Transform, a fellow analytics engineering firm. Transform’s speciality is semantic tools to build data science insights from data...
The Associated Press

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes CTM360 for Enabling Technology Leadership in the Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry

MANAMA, Kingdom of Bahrain & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- CTM360, the first Arab world cybersecurity technology operating at a global scale, has captured the Frost & Sullivan 2022 Global Digital Risk Protection Enabling Technology Leadership Award for excellence in commercialization success, application diversity, commitment to creativity and customer service experience. The company is referenced in Frost & Sullivan’s report, titled “The Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry Excellence in Best Practices.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005858/en/ Frost & Sullivan Recognizes CTM360 for Enabling Technology Leadership in the Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry; CTM360 makes History as First Arab World Cybersecurity Technology Company Honored for this Technology Leadership Award. https://www.ctm360.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

GitHub lays off 10% and goes fully remote

GitHub will also continue its hiring freeze, which it first announced in January, and also make a number of other internal changes to “protect the short-term health” of its business. “We announced a number of difficult but necessary decisions and budgetary realignments to both protect the health of...
Deadline

NBCUniversal Unveils Advertising Initiatives Including ‘Content Quality Index’, 29 New Measurement Partners, Expanded “In-Scene” Push

At its third annual developer conference on Wednesday, NBCUniversal introduced a range of new products and capabilities aimed at enhancing the media company’s appeal to advertisers. Among them: a new “content quality index” partnership with MarketCast; an expansion of in-scene advertising capabilities; and the certification of 29 new measurement partners. The One23 event in New York is named after NBCU’s One Platform, which unifies the company’s many advertising venues, across streaming, digital, social and linear TV. This year’s confab features appearances by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon. With an emphasis on technology, it is designed to...
TEXAS STATE
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Atlassian offers Jira Product Discovery in open beta release

It was a bit of a tense morning at TechCrunch HQ this morning: The news broke that the company that owns TechCrunch, Yahoo, announced it is laying off 20% of its staff, as Amanda reported. It seems the layoffs are mostly on the advertising tech side of the business, so hopefully the TechCrunch team’s jobs are safe — but this is tech layoffs hitting really close to home, with 1,600 coworkers shuffling on to new pastures. May you all find new employment opportunities soon, colleagues!
CoinDesk

DeFi Giant MakerDAO Integrates Blockchain Data Provider Chainlink for DAI Stablecoin

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. MakerDAO, one of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, successfully onboarded blockchain data provider Chainlink’s smart contract automation into its Keeper system that maintains the stability of Maker’s DAI stablecoin, Chainlink Labs said Thursday.
AUSTIN, TX
TechCrunch

Planet A Ventures comes out of the door with a €160M European, science-backed climate fund

That’s essentially the thinking behind new European climate fund Planet A Ventures. The firm has now has closed its first fund at €160 million to back founders tackling the world‘s largest environmental problems. The Germany-based VC aims to take a novel “science-based” approach. It has engaged a full science team, to which it will hand the power of veto over investment decisions.
The Associated Press

Good News: Inflation and Unemployment Lower; Customer Satisfaction Up

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- After deteriorating dramatically over the past five years, customer satisfaction in the United States is showing signs of recovery. In the fourth quarter of 2022, U.S. customer satisfaction increases by 0.3% to a score of 73.4 on the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s (ACSI ® ) 100-point scale. In addition, inflation is down, and GDP is up — albeit modestly. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005154/en/ ACSI 2000 - 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
MICHIGAN STATE
CoinDesk

Crypto Protection Firm Coincover Raises $30M

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coincover, a provider of protection and insurance for digital assets, has raised $30 million in a funding round that will go toward hiring, product updates and pursuing partnerships. The round was led by Silicon Valley investment firm Foundation Capital, according to a press release.
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Wemade Hosts WEMIX Airdrop Event to Celebrate the Global Launch of MIR M!

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- WEMIX PLAY, the number 1 blockchain gaming platform by Wemade, is hosting a WEMIX airdrop event until February 28th to celebrate the global launch of its MMORPG, MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005349/en/ WEMIX PLAY, the number 1 blockchain gaming platform by Wemade, is hosting a WEMIX airdrop event until February 28th to celebrate the global launch of its MMORPG, MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Footwear News

Younger Consumers Help Tapestry Beat Q2 Expectations, But Stuart Weitzman Takes Hit From China Shutdowns & Wholesale

Stuart Weitzman saw sales heavily impacted by China shutdowns and wholesale declines in Tapestry’s otherwise positive second quarter earnings on Thursday. In fact, shares for Tapestry Inc. were up 6% after the company raised its outlook for the full fiscal year 2023 after it beat expectations in the holiday season. The New York-based parent company of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman reported net sales in the second quarter of $2.03 billion, down 5% from the same time last year. Net income, however, was $330 million, or earnings per share of $1.36, up from $318 million and earnings per diluted share of...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy