Cree LED’s Three New High-Brightness LEDs Improve Large-Format Video Displays

Cree LED, Inc. (“Cree LED”), an SGH company (Nasdaq: SGH ), today announces the availability of three surface mount diode (SMD) LEDs optimized for large-format, high-resolution video screen applications. These new LEDs provide enhanced performance for all types of large-format displays requiring superior image quality and reliability. These SMDs are ideal for stadium signs, airport displays, command center displays and full-color roadway signs.

First, the CV94A-FGC 3-in-1 red-green-blue (RGB) LED is part of Cree LED’s revolutionary CV94 LED family and features an oval 90°/45° beam angle. CV94 LED SMDs are designed to replace multiple through-hole LEDs in outdoor, larger-pixel pitch applications, such as roadway signs and LED billboards. By replacing multiple through-hole LEDs with a single surface mount LED, signage manufacturers can reduce the complexity and cost of assembling complete displays while also increasing image quality.

Additionally, the CLMWB-FKC, a RGB SMD LED in a small 1.6 x 1.7 mm footprint, has a wide viewing angle and high brightness optimized for high-resolution outdoor LED video screens, such as stadium displays and advertising displays. Both CV94A-FGC and CLMWB-FKC LEDs are IPx8 waterproof rated and feature UV inhibitors to increase reliability in extreme weather conditions.

Finally, the UHD111A-FKA RGB SMD LED features industry-leading brightness and reliability in a compact 1.0 x 1.0 mm package that is optimized for high-resolution indoor LED displays that are used in signage at airports, shopping malls and command centers. Unlike other comparable LEDs of this type, the UHD111A-FKA does not contain wire bonds which results in significant improvement in black levels and contrast ratios.

“Known for our outstanding quality, proven reliability and intellectual property, Cree LED continues to deliver customer-focused innovation and value in the high brightness LED space,” said David Peoples, vice president of marketing at Cree LED. “These new RGB LEDs deliver higher resolution, better image quality and cost savings for many large-format video screen applications.”

All three products are available with short lead times and samples are available through distribution. To learn more about high brightness, surface mount LEDs optimized for large-format, high-resolution video screen applications, visit: https://www.cree-led.com/products/applications/video-screens/

About Cree LED

Cree LED offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of application-optimized LED chips and components, leading the industry in performance and reliability. Our team delivers best-in-class technology and breakthrough solutions for focused applications in high power and mid-power general lighting, specialty lighting and video screens. With more than thirty years of experience, Cree LED develops products backed by expert design assistance, superior sales support and industry-best global customer service. For more information, visit www.cree-led.com.

