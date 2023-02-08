ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wemade Hosts WEMIX Airdrop Event to Celebrate the Global Launch of MIR M!

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023--

WEMIX PLAY, the number 1 blockchain gaming platform by Wemade, is hosting a WEMIX airdrop event until February 28th to celebrate the global launch of its MMORPG, MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond.

WEMIX PLAY, the number 1 blockchain gaming platform by Wemade, is hosting a WEMIX airdrop event until February 28th to celebrate the global launch of its MMORPG, MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond.

WEMIX PLAY will be giving away 1 WEMIX each to 1 million users who meet the following requirements: Connect game account to PLAY Wallet, reach character level 25, and have a log-in record within one week from the event end date. If the number of participants exceeds 1 million, winners will be selected based on the order of reaching character level 25 first. Winners and more information will be announced later.

MIR M is a K-MMORPG featuring martial arts that launched on January 31st. It recreated Wemade’s most popular IP, The Legend of Mir 2, to fit current game trends, and applied blockchain technology to create tokenomics based on the game token DRONE and Governance token DOGMA.

MIR M is also part of an Inter-game Economy that includes the economy of MIR4, the world’s most successful blockchain game. Users of games in this Inter-game Economy can reinvest the game tokens they have obtained in each game into other games, thus creating a virtuous cycle.

Please visit the official website ( https://mirmglobal.com ) for more information on the airdrop event in celebration of the global launch of MIR M.

