ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Philips Speech and Sembly AI Launch SmartMeeting As Answer To New Meeting Culture

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mGeqX_0kgPgw6w00

VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023--

Today, Speech Processing Solutions, the global leader in professional speech-to-text solutions sold under the Philips brand, in partnership with Sembly AI, a voice and conversation analytics technology company, launched SmartMeeting. A pioneering conversational AI-driven meeting technology that fosters collaboration and productivity with actionable auto-generated notes is designed to support today’s modern workplace culture and hybrid workforce needs. In an age where freedom and flexibility are valued, the new SmartMeeting product transforms business meetings into action.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005004/en/

Philips SmartMeeting (Photo: Business Wire)

Delivering Outcomes

The shift in practices to ensure the workforce stays engaged and productive has brought friction to modern companies, forcing meetings to occur more frequently. According to Harvard Business Review, 70% of managers believe time in meetings is unproductive, creating a culture of burnout, information silos, and lack of action. These challenges require organizations to undertake a paradigm shift where technology enables a transformation from binary meetings to continuous information flow to drive improved outcomes from a meeting-heavy culture.

SmartMeeting reimagines meetings for the modern worker and enterprise with machine learning that can augment team collaboration and participation. Using conversational AI from Sembly AI coupled with high-quality microphone and video technology from Philips, SmartMeeting accurately captures discussions. Multi-modal transcription automatically analyzes and summarizes subjects with key item detection of actions, issues, and sentiment to deliver high-quality, at-a-glance summaries, and customized, searchable insights with integration across all meeting platforms.

“It’s difficult to be everywhere at once, despite technology-driven connectivity,” said Gil Makleff, co-founder and chief executive officer, Sembly AI. “The business value of SmartMeeting is its answer to the FOMO factor of a distributed workforce culture and its ability to gain accurate, AI-driven insights without actually being in meetings. Technology supports the goals of many modern companies to democratize data, encourage cross-team collaboration and drive outcomes from meetings in increasingly hybrid or remote environments.”

Humanizing Hybrid Work

With 18 hours spent in meetings per week, according to research from University of North Carolina, employers and employees are eager to balance productivity with humanity. The future corporate or personal workplace will remain hybrid in nature and require more efficient ways to work, collaborate and communicate. SmartMeeting resets the pace of work ecosystems by introducing mature AI technology into meeting culture - fostering meeting engagement flexibility and high-quality reporting outputs to increase the speed of information sharing, with improved accountability and fewer meeting participants.

Proxy Productivity

For those seeking to champion the future of work, SmartMeeting offers elevated collaboration and increased engagement without having to attend a meeting. The SmartMeeting agent will join any call it is invited to, introduce itself and record the call. After the meeting, sharable, automated meeting minutes are available with a high-accuracy transcript and smart summary. The proxy attendance of the SmartMeeting agent improves task and talent management and business intelligence while also impacting secure information flow across teams for improved product management, collaboration, topic analysis, and productivity.

“SmartMeeting combines best-in-class 4k video and HD audio with conversational AI technology, enabling users to capture all speakers and benefit from a smart assistant. In this way, users effectively address today’s workplace culture and prioritization of information access, while driving actional outcomes from meetings of any type,” said Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions.

Key Features of SmartMeeting:

  • Automatic minute-taking - to help focus and actively engage in the conversation during meetings
  • Instant smart summary - tracks issues, requirements, risks, and events in a comprehensive text-based meeting read-out with sentiment analysis and topic extraction at-a-glance
  • Automated meeting action points - time-saving efficiency driver provides brief, sharable summaries of what happened in the meeting
  • Speaker detection - identifies the speaker to separate who said what in meeting transcripts
  • Cross-platform integration - seamless integration with Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Webex
  • 4K high-definition camera - clear video with accurate color representation, autoframing and speaker tracking
  • 360° array microphone – noise-canceling microphone technology for clear recordings essential for accurate transcripts

SmartMeeting pricing and availability

SmartMeeting is compliant across all conference platforms and allows for secure information flow and is currently available to purchase at Staples, Office Depot and through distribution at Ingram Micro and D&H Distributing. SmartMeeting HD Audio and Video Conferencing Solution (PSE0550) | Staples at a list price of $499.99. To find out more about SmartMeeting, visit here.

About Speech Processing Solutions

Speech Processing Solutions (SPS) is an international technology company and a global leader in dictation solutions. More than four million users worldwide work with speech-to-text solutions developed by SPS and sold under the Philips brand. These solutions include web-based and desktop workflow software as well as dictation devices. These smart solutions save users’ time and allow them to focus on their core tasks, making their business more efficient, customer-centric, and profitable. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, SPS has regional offices in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Belgium, and Austria, as well as a network of more than 1000 distribution and implementation partners worldwide.

About Sembly AI

Sembly AI is a voice and conversation analytics technology company focused on bringing the power of natural language processing to professional meeting environments. Sembly’s products can simplify the work life of distributed teams while providing powerful analytics to help teams attend less while getting more done. Sembly AI was founded by CEO Gil Makleff and CPO Artem Koren in 2019. Gil Makleff was CEO of UMT Consulting Group, which was acquired by Ernst & Young. Artem Koren was a Senior Manager at Ernst & Young and CTO at Visual Trading Systems.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005004/en/

CONTACT: Speech Processing Solutions

Michaela Kraft

Head of Marketing North America and Global CRM

E-mail:michaela.kraft@speech.com

Phone: 647-689-2773

KEYWORD: AUSTRIA EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NETWORKS AUDIO/VIDEO VOIP TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE

SOURCE: Speech Processing Solutions

PUB: 02/08/2023 09:06 AM/DISC: 02/08/2023 09:07 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes CTM360 for Enabling Technology Leadership in the Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry

MANAMA, Kingdom of Bahrain & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- CTM360, the first Arab world cybersecurity technology operating at a global scale, has captured the Frost & Sullivan 2022 Global Digital Risk Protection Enabling Technology Leadership Award for excellence in commercialization success, application diversity, commitment to creativity and customer service experience. The company is referenced in Frost & Sullivan’s report, titled “The Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry Excellence in Best Practices.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005858/en/ Frost & Sullivan Recognizes CTM360 for Enabling Technology Leadership in the Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry; CTM360 makes History as First Arab World Cybersecurity Technology Company Honored for this Technology Leadership Award. https://www.ctm360.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Axios

Startups race for communications support

Engineering talent has flooded the market due to big tech layoffs, and startup founders plan to snatch it up. Why it matters: These new companies will need smart communicators to help them build their brand, explain their purpose, recruit top talent and bring in business. "Almost every one of the...
Deadline

NBCUniversal Unveils Advertising Initiatives Including ‘Content Quality Index’, 29 New Measurement Partners, Expanded “In-Scene” Push

At its third annual developer conference on Wednesday, NBCUniversal introduced a range of new products and capabilities aimed at enhancing the media company’s appeal to advertisers. Among them: a new “content quality index” partnership with MarketCast; an expansion of in-scene advertising capabilities; and the certification of 29 new measurement partners. The One23 event in New York is named after NBCU’s One Platform, which unifies the company’s many advertising venues, across streaming, digital, social and linear TV. This year’s confab features appearances by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon. With an emphasis on technology, it is designed to...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
TechCrunch

Dbt Labs acquires Transform, adding semantic tools to its data analytics platform

One year on, the company is using some of that money, and possibly a bit of the leverage afforded by the compressed market, to expand in a different way: it is acquiring Transform, a fellow analytics engineering firm. Transform’s speciality is semantic tools to build data science insights from data...
CoinDesk

Crypto Protection Firm Coincover Raises $30M

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coincover, a provider of protection and insurance for digital assets, has raised $30 million in a funding round that will go toward hiring, product updates and pursuing partnerships. The round was led by Silicon Valley investment firm Foundation Capital, according to a press release.
AUSTIN, TX
TechCrunch

GitHub lays off 10% and goes fully remote

GitHub will also continue its hiring freeze, which it first announced in January, and also make a number of other internal changes to “protect the short-term health” of its business. “We announced a number of difficult but necessary decisions and budgetary realignments to both protect the health of...
The Associated Press

Terra Quantum Welcomes Investcorp as New Investor

Terra Quantum AG, a globally leading quantum technology company focused on providing an end-to-end technology platform delivering real quantum advantage to its customers already today, announces the onboarding of Investcorp as its newest investor. Quantum has become the most important global technology race where governments, corporations as well as participants of the financial ecosystem focus on leveraging frontier technologies to capture currently untapped opportunities and to strengthen the information and data security. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005935/en/ Terra Quantum’s expertise in quantum security and quantum cryptography is the basis of an end-to-end solution enabling...
The Associated Press

Wemade Hosts WEMIX Airdrop Event to Celebrate the Global Launch of MIR M!

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- WEMIX PLAY, the number 1 blockchain gaming platform by Wemade, is hosting a WEMIX airdrop event until February 28th to celebrate the global launch of its MMORPG, MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005349/en/ WEMIX PLAY, the number 1 blockchain gaming platform by Wemade, is hosting a WEMIX airdrop event until February 28th to celebrate the global launch of its MMORPG, MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond. (Graphic: Business Wire)
US News and World Report

EU Leaders Agree Targeted, Temporary Support for Green Industry

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on Friday they should allow "targeted, temporary and proportionate" support to ensure Europe's future as a manufacturing base for green tech products and counter U.S. and Chinese competition. The European Commission has proposed loosening rules on state aid for investments in renewable energy,...
The Associated Press

AST SpaceMobile Announces Collaboration with Zain KSA

MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network designed to be accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced a non-binding memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) with Zain KSA (“Zain”), a leading telecommunications (“telecom”) operator and a digital service provider in Saudi Arabia. The signing took place at the international LEAP 2023 Tech Conference in Riyadh. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005743/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Good News: Inflation and Unemployment Lower; Customer Satisfaction Up

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- After deteriorating dramatically over the past five years, customer satisfaction in the United States is showing signs of recovery. In the fourth quarter of 2022, U.S. customer satisfaction increases by 0.3% to a score of 73.4 on the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s (ACSI ® ) 100-point scale. In addition, inflation is down, and GDP is up — albeit modestly. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005154/en/ ACSI 2000 - 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
MICHIGAN STATE
BBC

Cost of living: Foodbank launched at Swansea University

A foodbank for university students has been launched after concerns some are struggling with the cost of living crisis. Swansea University Students' Union (SU) said it set up the service after concerns some could not afford to eat. An SU officer said about 70 food parcels were claimed within 30...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy