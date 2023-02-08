Astros Sign Garcia To Minor League Deal
Bryan Garcia has been added to the Houston Astros family with the signing of a Minor League deal.
The Houston Astros have signed right-handed pitcher Bryan Garcia to a Minor League deal with an invitation to spring training, according to multiple reports.
The 28-year-old Garcia produced his best season with the Detroit Tigers in 2020 with a 1.66 ERA in 26 relief appearances.
But in ’21, Garcia scuffled with a 7.55 ERA in 39 games.
Last season in Triple-A, he made 11 starts and 28 relief appearances, tossing 85 1/3 innings with a 3.80 ERA. Garcia also made four starts with the Tigers and produced a 3.54 ERA.
