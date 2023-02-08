Have notary, will travel

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Name: Melinda “Mindy” Hansen.

Business name: M&M Mobile Notary and Signing Agents, LLC, 16845 N. 29th Ave., No. 530, Phoenix; 602-430-0951 or mindy@mmmobilenotary.com.

Town/neighborhood: I cover the north and west valley north of I-10.

Personal background highlights: I am happily married to a wonderful man and have beautiful twin adult daughters and one adorable grandson. I have lived in the northwest valley since 1972 when most of it was farm fields and citrus groves, so I have seen it grow exponentially. I am Catholic and do my best to take care of others, whether in my personal life or my business life, with the love and care Christ asks us to.

Professional background highlights: I have a BS in psychology from Northern Arizona University and have owned my own businesses for the last 28 years. I became a notary and started doing mortgage signings in early 2016 and have never looked back. Since then I have come to recognize how important it is for people to have, at the minimum, their health care power of attorney and their mental health care power of attorney done and in place to protect not only themselves but their families as well.

What I like most about doing business here: I love not only helping people get their mortgages signed but I also love working with the seniors. It is important to make sure each person who is signing documents, especially a power of attorney, knows what they are signing and that it is what they want to do and the person they are choosing as their agent is the person they truly want to do it. I believe it is part of my responsibility that a senior is not being scammed or taken advantage of.

Previous occupation and why I left: I have had a couple of multi-level marketing businesses that I have done well with, but when I started doing this to make extra money I just really loved it and I have never looked back.

Favorite community cause and why: I am dedicated to the Catholic church and serving those around me because that is what we are called to do. I am also an advocate for living a healthy life through nutrition and lifestyle because I have personally experience what that has done for my health.

My interest and hobbies: My husband and I love to camp. We try to go at least one time per month, winter and summer. We hike, kayak and enjoy nature. I also love sewing and being creative.

Editor’s Note: For those who have questions about ABCs membership, call Lori Tone at 623-214-2600 or email abcofscw@gmail.com.

