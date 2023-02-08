ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Suffolk hosts Dog Days at Lake Meade Park Feb. 25

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30rivX_0kgPftUy00

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Dog Days at Lake Meade Park on Feb. 25.

According to a press release, participants and their dogs will take part in a one-mile hike around some of the scenic trails in the park. Dogs are required to be leashed during the event.

The event is free and open to the public, however, registration is required. Registration can be completed either online or in person at the East Suffolk Recreation Center, located at 138 South 6th St.

Registration closes on Feb. 24.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



WAVY News 10

