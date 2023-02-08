A sudden death of an infant has caused a recall on all Baby Trend Sit N’ Stand Double strollers. The stroller model numbers begin with SS76 or SS66. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Baby Trend, the manufacturer, are warning customers about the risks of head or neck entrapment. The space between the front of and behind the strollers’ pivoting around the front canopy can entrap a child’s head or neck.

