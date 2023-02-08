ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

NJ student ends her life after video of hallway beating circulates

NEW JERSEY - This story contains details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. A 14-year-old girl from Ocean County, New Jersey died by suicide after a disturbing video of girls viciously beating her...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
1 arrested, 1 sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher

NEW JERSEY - Police have arrested one man, and issued an arrest warrant for another, in connection with the death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez, whose body was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities announced. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey kindergarten teacher's body found in shallow grave

NEW JERSEY - Authorities are investigating the death of a Jersey City kindergarten teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave in Kearny. Luz Hernandez, 33, was reported missing on Monday when she didn't show up for work. On Tuesday, the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

