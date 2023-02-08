Read full article on original website
my9nj.com
NJ student ends her life after video of hallway beating circulates
NEW JERSEY - This story contains details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. A 14-year-old girl from Ocean County, New Jersey died by suicide after a disturbing video of girls viciously beating her...
my9nj.com
1 arrested, 1 sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
NEW JERSEY - Police have arrested one man, and issued an arrest warrant for another, in connection with the death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez, whose body was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities announced. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey...
my9nj.com
New Jersey kindergarten teacher's body found in shallow grave
NEW JERSEY - Authorities are investigating the death of a Jersey City kindergarten teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave in Kearny. Luz Hernandez, 33, was reported missing on Monday when she didn't show up for work. On Tuesday, the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check...
