WFAA

'Most Southlake, TX home we’ve ever seen' | This $20M Texas mansion includes turf field, basketball court and more

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — A North Texas mansion with a hefty price tag is catching the eyes of many online after its Zillow posting went viral. The 31,000-square-foot transitional Mediterranean gated on 3.6 acres features a myriad of amenities, which include but are not limited to: a full-size basketball court, bowling alley, batting cage, movie theater indoor glass-enclosed trampoline and a turf field backyard.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why Are There Purple Streetlights Around Fort Worth?

People have seen purple streetlights randomly around Fort Worth for several months now. "I think they're very pretty," neighbor Marvita Moser said. "I don't like them because they are a distraction while driving," neighbor Sara Richmond said. Like them or not, there is a reason for the purple lights. And...
FORT WORTH, TX
KXII.com

CLEAR Alert canceled, Denton County man found safe

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A CLEAR Alert was canceled Friday after a critical missing Denton man was found safe. The Aubrey Police Department said 62-year-old Lee Gills had been found just before noon, but did not say where he was located. Gills was reported reported missing Friday at 9:48 a.m.
AUBREY, TX
CBS DFW

Mother of a missing Grapevine man Christian Saulter-Williams desperate to find him

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The mother of a missing Grapevine man says the family and police are still investigating tips about his disappearance more than three weeks after he walked away from his home.Christian Saulter-Williams, who suffers from a medical condition, was last seen on Jan. 24 at the Haltom City Public Library."It's hard to believe that no one has had any verbal communication with him for 17 days, and we are very worried," said Avis Williams, Christian's mother.  "It's hard to believe that he has disappeared into thin air."Saulter-Williams, who left home the afternoon of Jan. 18, has had no...
GRAPEVINE, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas

I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Neighbors Voice Concerns Over Downtown Irving Alcohol Sales

Neighbors voiced concerns Wednesday over an Irving City Council vote planned Thursday to expand alcohol sales in the Old Downtown Irving area. The change would allow up to 70% of sales in downtown restaurants to be alcohol. Restaurants are now required to sell more food than alcohol. Old Downtown Irving...
IRVING, TX
D'oh! Nuts brings breakfast food to Lewisville

D’oh! Nuts brings breakfast food to Lewisville

D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. (Courtesy D’oh! Nuts) D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. It is located at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 250. The shop offers a wide variety of fresh doughnuts, sausage rolls and other breakfast items. D’oh! Nuts also has a location in Plano. 972-998-0020. https://www.facebook.com/gogodohnuts.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Ash Jurberg

Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?

Hot dog fans across Dallas and North Texas were excited when the famous Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's opened its first location in Texas last month. The restaurant's grand opening at The Colony, on 4560 Destination Drive, 20 miles from Downtown Dallas, was met with much fanfare and long lines. The 7,900-square-foot restaurant can seat over 260 guests and has a double-lane drive-thru, but despite the huge capacity, people still report hour-long waits to grab a hot dog.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

