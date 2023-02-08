Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Police respond to reports of shooting at Dallas County Health & Human ServicesRex Ravita IIDallas, TX
fox4news.com
New construction on Fort Worth's University Drive will bring traffic delays
FORT WORTH, Texas - Construction starts Monday on a Fort Worth road project designed to improve safety on a busy university boulevard. The project will add a median, bike lanes and a traffic signal, but it means drivers should be prepared for some traffic delays during construction. One of the...
Wastewater warning from the Fort Worth Water Department
The city’s water department spokeswoman Mary Gugliuzza says the heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday caused some sanitary sewer overflows to occur from the Fort Worth collection system.
REWIND: Frisco’s growth nearly dried up without water in the 1970s
FRISCO, Texas — The growth in Frisco is no secret. The population boomed after the turn of the millennium, luring corporate headquarters, the Dallas Cowboys and newly revealed plans of a Universal Studios theme park. But nearly 50 years earlier, the bright future nearly dried up before it had...
'Most Southlake, TX home we’ve ever seen' | This $20M Texas mansion includes turf field, basketball court and more
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — A North Texas mansion with a hefty price tag is catching the eyes of many online after its Zillow posting went viral. The 31,000-square-foot transitional Mediterranean gated on 3.6 acres features a myriad of amenities, which include but are not limited to: a full-size basketball court, bowling alley, batting cage, movie theater indoor glass-enclosed trampoline and a turf field backyard.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why Are There Purple Streetlights Around Fort Worth?
People have seen purple streetlights randomly around Fort Worth for several months now. "I think they're very pretty," neighbor Marvita Moser said. "I don't like them because they are a distraction while driving," neighbor Sara Richmond said. Like them or not, there is a reason for the purple lights. And...
KXII.com
CLEAR Alert canceled, Denton County man found safe
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A CLEAR Alert was canceled Friday after a critical missing Denton man was found safe. The Aubrey Police Department said 62-year-old Lee Gills had been found just before noon, but did not say where he was located. Gills was reported reported missing Friday at 9:48 a.m.
fox4news.com
Driver dies after being swept off flooded I-30 service road in Royse City
ROYSE CITY, Texas - An elderly man was killed when his vehicle got stuck in high water on the Interstate 30 service road in Royse City. Royse City police said it happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday at a time when the area was extremely flooded and the water was dangerously swift.
Mother of a missing Grapevine man Christian Saulter-Williams desperate to find him
GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The mother of a missing Grapevine man says the family and police are still investigating tips about his disappearance more than three weeks after he walked away from his home.Christian Saulter-Williams, who suffers from a medical condition, was last seen on Jan. 24 at the Haltom City Public Library."It's hard to believe that no one has had any verbal communication with him for 17 days, and we are very worried," said Avis Williams, Christian's mother. "It's hard to believe that he has disappeared into thin air."Saulter-Williams, who left home the afternoon of Jan. 18, has had no...
Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas
I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
Crash with critically injured victim shuts down I-35E near downtown Dallas
DALLAS — A two-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 35E in Dallas early Friday morning, officials said. The crash involved a pickup truck and an SUV around 3 a.m. near Mockingbird Lane, northwest of downtown Dallas. Southbound lanes of I-35E were shut down for cleanup. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Neighbors Voice Concerns Over Downtown Irving Alcohol Sales
Neighbors voiced concerns Wednesday over an Irving City Council vote planned Thursday to expand alcohol sales in the Old Downtown Irving area. The change would allow up to 70% of sales in downtown restaurants to be alcohol. Restaurants are now required to sell more food than alcohol. Old Downtown Irving...
D’oh! Nuts brings breakfast food to Lewisville
D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. (Courtesy D’oh! Nuts) D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. It is located at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 250. The shop offers a wide variety of fresh doughnuts, sausage rolls and other breakfast items. D’oh! Nuts also has a location in Plano. 972-998-0020. https://www.facebook.com/gogodohnuts.
DFW weather: Changes on the way. Colder and cloudy weather before the weekend
DALLAS — Well, that was just the kind of rain that we like to see in North Texas, huh!. While the storms were noisy and the rain was heavy at times, widespread rain fell without any sort of severe weather or wintry weather to go with it. Rains like...
McKinney ISD announces ice storm makeup days, schedule reminders
Road conditions stayed icy throughout Texas in early February after the state was hit by a weeklong freeze, causing multiple school districts in the area to close. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) McKinney ISD announced plans for making up the four days of classes it lost to an early February statewide ice...
papercitymag.com
The Best Restaurants in Frisco — A Guide to the Suburb’s Ever-Growing Dining Scene
The Dallas suburb of Frisco is one of the most rapidly growing cities in America. And what does every expanding city need? More great restaurants. Although Frisco has always had a few popular local hole-in-the-wall spots, the last several years (especially with the 2016 opening of The Star) have seen a true restaurant surge in the suburb.
Royse City police investigating fatality after high water washes away vehicle on I-30 service road
ROYSE CITY, Texas — The Royse City Police Department is investigating a fatality that occurred Wednesday morning after high water washed away a vehicle stuck on the I-30 service road near FM 1565 in Hunt County. Police responded to the incident at about 11 a.m. Wednesday along with the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fire Ignited by Lightning Strike Injures 1 at Southwest Fort Worth Apartment Building
One person was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after lightning ignited a fire that spread through several units of an apartment building in Southwest Fort Worth, firefighters say. A Fort Worth Fire spokesman said crews were first called shortly before 5 a.m. to a fire at an apartment complex...
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?
Hot dog fans across Dallas and North Texas were excited when the famous Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's opened its first location in Texas last month. The restaurant's grand opening at The Colony, on 4560 Destination Drive, 20 miles from Downtown Dallas, was met with much fanfare and long lines. The 7,900-square-foot restaurant can seat over 260 guests and has a double-lane drive-thru, but despite the huge capacity, people still report hour-long waits to grab a hot dog.
