An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
DA: Fresno man charged with murder for fatal DUI
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Murder charges have been filed against a repeat impaired driver for a crash that happened while fleeing from a traffic stop in Fresno on Wednesday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. Court documents state that on Wednesday evening, 40-year-old Andrew Calderon was stopped by officers for vehicle code violations. […]
Lab explodes in Porterville, teen arrested, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A butane honey oil lab explosion in Porterville resulted in the discovery and subsequent arrest of a 19-year-old, who investigators suspect was involved in the operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Thursday at around 5:00 p.m., both police and fire departments responded to the 800 Block of West Grand […]
Jury finds Jerel Stanfield guilty of 2013 murder in Fresno during retrial
A man was found guilty of killing a rival gang member in 2013 during his retrial on Thursday.
KMJ
Detective Work by Fresno Private Investigator Leads to Bust of Suspect in Catalytic Converter Theft
FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – Detective work by a Fresno private investigator leads to the bust of a catalytic converter thief. Catalytic converter theft is not only affecting car owners, the AG industry is being targeted as well. Private Investigator Rocky Pipkin of the Pipkin Detective Agency busted a thief...
PD: Man arrested on suspicion of shooting in November 2022
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Department officials say they have arrested a man on suspicion of a shooting that took place in November 2022 after an altercation. Police say on Thursday, Nov. 24, at around 2:28 a.m., Northwest officers were dispatched to the area of Shaw Avenue and Marks Avenue on the report of […]
2news.com
Traffic Stop Gave Police Suspect’s Location
Police in Fresno say Arreola is a suspect in a homicide there. Reno Police say the investigation is ongoing.
DA: Man denied parole in 1998 Tulare County murder
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man was denied parole in a 1998 Tulare County murder, according to the Tulare County District attorney’s office. The DA says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Jesus Legaspy, for the 1998 murder of a 17-year-old. In November 1998, Legaspy was convicted of first-degree murder and was […]
Man pleads not guilty to killing 6 in Goshen including a baby and teen mother
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — An alleged gang member pleaded not guilty Tuesday to killing six people, including a teen mother and her baby, last month at a central California home associated with a rival gang, prosecutors said. The Jan. 16 massacre shocked rural Goshen, a community of about 3,000 people in the agricultural San Joaquin The post Man pleads not guilty to killing 6 in Goshen including a baby and teen mother appeared first on KION546.
newsnationnow.com
‘Cartel-style massacre’: Sheriff backs applying death penalty
(NewsNation) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux asserts that Mexican cartels hold a strong influence over California gangs and says applying the death penalty would go a long way toward making the streets safer. Boudreaux spoke to NewsNation in an exclusive interview following the fatal shooting of six people...
Stabbing suspect opens fire on deputies; arrested for 4 counts of attempted murder
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare County man is facing four counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at officers and stabbing another man. An eight-month-long investigation ended with the suspect, 38-year-old Moses Legazpi, shooting at three Tulare County SWAT Deputies. According to officials, officers did not fire back. Instead, they struck Legazpi with […]
Goshen suspect pled not guilty, other suspect in hospital
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – One of the suspected gunmen accused of killing six family members in Goshen back on January 16th, has pled not guilty to all eight counts and charges. 25-year-old Noah Beard appeared in court virtually Tuesday afternoon, less than a week since his arrest was announced. 35-year-old Angel Uriarte is still […]
DA: Fresno gang member sentenced for attempted murder, shooting spree
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to a determinant term of 15 years followed by an indeterminant term of 85 years to life in prison for premeditated and deliberate attempted murder for the benefit of a Fresno criminal street gang, in addition to other felony charges, according to the Fresno County […]
Hanford Sentinel
Two in custody after handgun-related disturbance
Two people are in custody following a disturbance Tuesday in the 10100 Block of Houston Avenue during which 30-year-old Martin Natividad reportedly pointed a handgun at people in a residence. Natividad was already marked by the Kings County Sheriff's Office for prior arrests on offenses including domestic violence, weapons offenses,...
Man shot dead in Hanford, suspect arrested, deputies say
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead in Hanford after being shot by another man who was later arrested, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 11:00 a.m. they received a call about a shooting that took place in the 11500 block of Elder Avenue. Witnesses gave a detailed […]
wascotrib.com
Suspect arrested in Shafter downtown shooting
Police arrested a man into custody after he allegedly shot another man in the head outside the Shafter Starbucks Thursday morning. At approximately 9:37 a.m., Shafter police officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 100 block of West Lerdo Highway. Officers already in the area heard the shots, saw a man running from the scene and detained him. Officers then found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to his head.
2 arrested after standoff in Hanford neighborhood, deputies say
Investigators say a man pointed a gun at a family in a Hanford neighborhood before he took off with a woman on a go-kart.
thesungazette.com
Visalia man found guilty for murdering estranged wife
VISALIA – Thomas Van Es is facing a lifetime in prison for killing his former wife just five months after their separation. Van Es, 41, was found guilty at the Tulare County Superior Court on Feb. 6. The trial started Jan. 31 and concluded with jurors finding Van Es guilty of first-degree murder with the special allegation that he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm, resulting in death. His sentencing is scheduled for March 23, where he faces life in prison.
goldrushcam.com
Man Arrested After Fight at Fresno Bar Results in Multiple Shots Fired Hitting Several Cars and a Business
February 10, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 2:28 a.m., Northwest Officers were dispatched to the area of Shaw Avenue and Marks Avenue regarding shots fired. Officers arrived and discovered that several vehicles and a business had been struck by gunfire. Officers determined a disturbance had occurred in a nearby bar, which escalated outside. Luckily, no one was injured during the shooting.
4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The four unidentified teenagers were arrested Wednesday morning in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end […]
DOJ: Fresno man sentenced for stealing mail, pandemic-related fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man has been sentenced to two years in prison for mail fraud and possession of stolen mail, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Thursday. According to DOJ officials, between Aug. 2020 and Nov. 2020, 32-year-old Garrett Scott Wheelen of Fresno perpetrated a mail fraud scheme […]
