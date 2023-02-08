Police arrested a man into custody after he allegedly shot another man in the head outside the Shafter Starbucks Thursday morning. At approximately 9:37 a.m., Shafter police officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 100 block of West Lerdo Highway. Officers already in the area heard the shots, saw a man running from the scene and detained him. Officers then found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to his head.

SHAFTER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO