ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno man charged with murder for fatal DUI

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Murder charges have been filed against a repeat impaired driver for a crash that happened while fleeing from a traffic stop in Fresno on Wednesday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. Court documents state that on Wednesday evening, 40-year-old Andrew Calderon was stopped by officers for vehicle code violations. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Lab explodes in Porterville, teen arrested, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A butane honey oil lab explosion in Porterville resulted in the discovery and subsequent arrest of a 19-year-old, who investigators suspect was involved in the operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Thursday at around 5:00 p.m., both police and fire departments responded to the 800 Block of West Grand […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man arrested on suspicion of shooting in November 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Department officials say they have arrested a man on suspicion of a shooting that took place in November 2022 after an altercation. Police say on Thursday, Nov. 24, at around 2:28 a.m., Northwest officers were dispatched to the area of Shaw Avenue and Marks Avenue on the report of […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man denied parole in 1998 Tulare County murder

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man was denied parole in a 1998 Tulare County murder, according to the Tulare County District attorney’s office. The DA says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Jesus Legaspy, for the 1998 murder of a 17-year-old.  In November 1998, Legaspy was convicted of first-degree murder and was […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man pleads not guilty to killing 6 in Goshen including a baby and teen mother

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — An alleged gang member pleaded not guilty Tuesday to killing six people, including a teen mother and her baby, last month at a central California home associated with a rival gang, prosecutors said. The Jan. 16 massacre shocked rural Goshen, a community of about 3,000 people in the agricultural San Joaquin The post Man pleads not guilty to killing 6 in Goshen including a baby and teen mother appeared first on KION546.
GOSHEN, CA
newsnationnow.com

‘Cartel-style massacre’: Sheriff backs applying death penalty

(NewsNation) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux asserts that Mexican cartels hold a strong influence over California gangs and says applying the death penalty would go a long way toward making the streets safer. Boudreaux spoke to NewsNation in an exclusive interview following the fatal shooting of six people...
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Stabbing suspect opens fire on deputies; arrested for 4 counts of attempted murder

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare County man is facing four counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at officers and stabbing another man. An eight-month-long investigation ended with the suspect, 38-year-old Moses Legazpi, shooting at three Tulare County SWAT Deputies. According to officials, officers did not fire back. Instead, they struck Legazpi with […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Goshen suspect pled not guilty, other suspect in hospital

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – One of the suspected gunmen accused of killing six family members in Goshen back on January 16th, has pled not guilty to all eight counts and charges. 25-year-old Noah Beard appeared in court virtually Tuesday afternoon, less than a week since his arrest was announced. 35-year-old Angel Uriarte is still […]
GOSHEN, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Two in custody after handgun-related disturbance

Two people are in custody following a disturbance Tuesday in the 10100 Block of Houston Avenue during which 30-year-old Martin Natividad reportedly pointed a handgun at people in a residence. Natividad was already marked by the Kings County Sheriff's Office for prior arrests on offenses including domestic violence, weapons offenses,...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
wascotrib.com

Suspect arrested in Shafter downtown shooting

Police arrested a man into custody after he allegedly shot another man in the head outside the Shafter Starbucks Thursday morning. At approximately 9:37 a.m., Shafter police officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 100 block of West Lerdo Highway. Officers already in the area heard the shots, saw a man running from the scene and detained him. Officers then found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to his head.
SHAFTER, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia man found guilty for murdering estranged wife

VISALIA – Thomas Van Es is facing a lifetime in prison for killing his former wife just five months after their separation. Van Es, 41, was found guilty at the Tulare County Superior Court on Feb. 6. The trial started Jan. 31 and concluded with jurors finding Van Es guilty of first-degree murder with the special allegation that he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm, resulting in death. His sentencing is scheduled for March 23, where he faces life in prison.
VISALIA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Man Arrested After Fight at Fresno Bar Results in Multiple Shots Fired Hitting Several Cars and a Business

February 10, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 2:28 a.m., Northwest Officers were dispatched to the area of Shaw Avenue and Marks Avenue regarding shots fired. Officers arrived and discovered that several vehicles and a business had been struck by gunfire. Officers determined a disturbance had occurred in a nearby bar, which escalated outside. Luckily, no one was injured during the shooting.
FRESNO, CA
KGET

4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The four unidentified teenagers were arrested Wednesday morning in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy