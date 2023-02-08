Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Hollywood Actor Dies Suddenly At 34News Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100M in fees to leave the Big 12 early and join the SEC in 2024Jalyn SmootAustin, TX
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
TV Star Found Dead At 34Daily News NowAustin, TX
Legendary Republican DiesNews Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Austin offering free assistance to help residents recover from ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin families hit hardest by last week’s ice storm are getting some much-needed help on Thursday. The City of Austin is offering free assistance Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at pop-up multi-agency resource centers or MARCs. Dora Ancira showed up at the MARC at 1000...
CBS Austin
Sources: Austin City Manager Cronk will resign or be fired
AUSTIN, Texas — The future of Spencer Cronk’s employment with the city of Austin is looking uncertain. City sources who asked to remain anonymous tell CBS Austin the city manager will either resign or be fired from his position. That information came from a closed-door city council meeting...
CBS Austin
City of Austin, APA reach four-year labor contract agreement
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin and the Austin Police Association have announced that they have reached a tentative, four-year agreement for a new labor contract. Negotiations for a new contract have gone on for nearly a year. At a press conference Thursday, leaders including city manager Spencer...
CBS Austin
City Council approves auditing Austin Energy's vegetation plan
Big questions remain about Austin Energy’s tree trimming policies and how they're spending millions of dollars set aside for that purpose. At Thursday's city council meeting, members voted to audit Austin Energy's vegetation management plan. Tree trimming concerns have spanned years, and the policies have changed a handful of...
CBS Austin
UT professor suing university officials who attempted to "silence" his conservative views
AUSTIN, Texas — An associate professor at the University of Texas is suing university officials who he said tried to “silence” his conservative views. The lawsuit states that Richard Lowery, an associate professor of finance at the McCombs School of Business, used “social media and online opinion articles to publicly criticize university officials’ actions, and ask elected state-government officials to intervene.”
CBS Austin
City of Austin activates cold weather shelters Friday
The City of Austin has activated overnight cold weather shelters for Friday due to the dropping temperatures. Also | Cat killed in overnight fire at S Austin duplex. While Cold Weather Shelters are primarily accessed by people experiencing homelessness, they are available to anyone in need of a warm place to spend the night.
CBS Austin
Austin pizza joint named best in U.S. for National Pizza Day 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday is National Pizza Day and one of our Austin-based pizza joints was named the best in the country, according to Trips to Discover's 20 Best Pizza Joints. According to its website, Bufalina Due, located in Central Austin at 6555 Burnet Road #100, bakes handcrafted Neopolitan...
CBS Austin
BBB cautions Central Texans to be alert when it comes to fraudsters during storm clean up
AUSTIN, Texas — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) wants Central Texans to look out for con artists as people clean up from last week’s ice storm. As thousands of people need help with debris removal or landscaping, they’ll be calling in contractors to clean it up and there are many red flags to keep in mind.
CBS Austin
Help First United Bank spread 300,000 acts of kindness for 'United Acts of Kindness Day'
One act of kindness can have a significant impact, but when you combine it with thousands of others, the potential is limitless. First United Bank invites the community to participate in their United Acts of Kindness Day. Community Bank President, Stephanie Verdugo, is here to tell us more. Follow us...
CBS Austin
ATCEMS helps people experiencing homelessness during ice storm get to cold weather shelter
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) has been kept busy since last week as the ice storm swept through Central Texas. That includes making sure people experiencing homelessness in Austin have a warm place to go as temperatures continue to drop. ATCEMS is using its community health paramedics...
CBS Austin
Texas gives interim coach Rodney Terry raise to $1.2M
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas officials have more than doubled interim coach Rodney Terry's salary to $1.2 million this season as he leads the No. 5 Longhorns after the midseason firing of former coach Chris Beard. Terry took over the team as acting head coach when Beard was initially suspended...
CBS Austin
How to protect trees from oak wilt after Austin's ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin’s ice storm damaged more of the city’s trees than any other weather event in recent memory. “This is the first time that they have been exposed to this specific kind of stress, this specific kind of loading,” said Daniel Priest, a Master Arborist with the City of Austin. "The weight of the ice can overcome the resistance of even healthy branches”
CBS Austin
Woman arrested after dropping off kids, then crashing SUV into Texas State Capitol fence
AUSTIN, Texas — A woman was arrested Thursday night after driving her vehicle onto the grounds of the Texas State Capitol. The Texas Department of Public Safety said at 6:40 p.m., troopers saw a Ford SUV drive onto the sidewalk along 11th Street and Congress Avenue. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Karla Morales Mateo, dropped two children out of the vehicle and then intentionally crashed through a portion of the fence near the southwest exit bollards.
CBS Austin
Police searching for man allegedly involved in two Austin bank robberies
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a man who was allegedly involved in two bank robberies in Austin. The first robbery happened on Jan. 26 at the Wells Fargo located at 501 South Congress Avenue. The second happened on Feb. 6 at the Prosperity Bank located at 1610 West North Loop Boulevard.
CBS Austin
One dead, two injured in crash in Williamson County
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM 1431 in Williamson County Thursday afternoon. According to a report from the department, a woman was driving eastbound on FM 1431 just west of Vista Hills Boulevard when she crossed the double yellow lines into the westbound lane. She hit another car with two women inside.
CBS Austin
Mother of man killed by APD officer asks city council to address police violence
AUSTIN, Texas — The mother of Rajan Moonesinghe, who was shot and killed by an Austin police officer in November, approached the Austin City Council Thursday to ask them to address police violence. The shooting happened at 2216 South 3rd Street, near Fletcher Street and north of West Oltorf,...
CBS Austin
Dog discovers human remains in Luling
LULING, Texas — Police are investigating after a Luling resident said their dog found a human skull and brought it back to their yard. The Luling Police Department got the call around 5:45 p.m. Thursday from a resident on Hackberry Avenue. The homeowner told police that the dog had...
CBS Austin
Crews respond to two-alarm fire in NW Austin
The Austin Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in northwest Austin Saturday morning. Crews responded to the scene at 12602 Research Boulevard at 6:25 a.m. The southbound frontage road is closed to traffic as firefighters work to extinguish the flames. The department said crews will likely be on scene for a while.
CBS Austin
Hays County Sheriff's Office looking for bicycle thief
KYLE, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole a bicycle in Kyle on Sunday. It happened at the Poco Loco located at 798 High Road. The man placed the bicycle in the truck and drove away. The truck is a red,...
CBS Austin
Woman killed by ex-boyfriend who attempted to take own life, Austin Police say
Police say the woman found dead after a hostage situation in Northeast Austin Tuesday night was killed by her ex-boyfriend who then tried to take his own life. It happened at a home in the 1000 block of Sweet Melissa Drive, in a neighborhood near I-35 and Wells Branch Parkway.
Comments / 0