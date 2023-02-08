ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

Austin offering free assistance to help residents recover from ice storm

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin families hit hardest by last week’s ice storm are getting some much-needed help on Thursday. The City of Austin is offering free assistance Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at pop-up multi-agency resource centers or MARCs. Dora Ancira showed up at the MARC at 1000...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Sources: Austin City Manager Cronk will resign or be fired

AUSTIN, Texas — The future of Spencer Cronk’s employment with the city of Austin is looking uncertain. City sources who asked to remain anonymous tell CBS Austin the city manager will either resign or be fired from his position. That information came from a closed-door city council meeting...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

City of Austin, APA reach four-year labor contract agreement

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin and the Austin Police Association have announced that they have reached a tentative, four-year agreement for a new labor contract. Negotiations for a new contract have gone on for nearly a year. At a press conference Thursday, leaders including city manager Spencer...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

City Council approves auditing Austin Energy's vegetation plan

Big questions remain about Austin Energy’s tree trimming policies and how they're spending millions of dollars set aside for that purpose. At Thursday's city council meeting, members voted to audit Austin Energy's vegetation management plan. Tree trimming concerns have spanned years, and the policies have changed a handful of...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

UT professor suing university officials who attempted to "silence" his conservative views

AUSTIN, Texas — An associate professor at the University of Texas is suing university officials who he said tried to “silence” his conservative views. The lawsuit states that Richard Lowery, an associate professor of finance at the McCombs School of Business, used “social media and online opinion articles to publicly criticize university officials’ actions, and ask elected state-government officials to intervene.”
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

City of Austin activates cold weather shelters Friday

The City of Austin has activated overnight cold weather shelters for Friday due to the dropping temperatures. Also | Cat killed in overnight fire at S Austin duplex. While Cold Weather Shelters are primarily accessed by people experiencing homelessness, they are available to anyone in need of a warm place to spend the night.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin pizza joint named best in U.S. for National Pizza Day 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday is National Pizza Day and one of our Austin-based pizza joints was named the best in the country, according to Trips to Discover's 20 Best Pizza Joints. According to its website, Bufalina Due, located in Central Austin at 6555 Burnet Road #100, bakes handcrafted Neopolitan...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Texas gives interim coach Rodney Terry raise to $1.2M

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas officials have more than doubled interim coach Rodney Terry's salary to $1.2 million this season as he leads the No. 5 Longhorns after the midseason firing of former coach Chris Beard. Terry took over the team as acting head coach when Beard was initially suspended...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

How to protect trees from oak wilt after Austin's ice storm

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin’s ice storm damaged more of the city’s trees than any other weather event in recent memory. “This is the first time that they have been exposed to this specific kind of stress, this specific kind of loading,” said Daniel Priest, a Master Arborist with the City of Austin. "The weight of the ice can overcome the resistance of even healthy branches”
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Woman arrested after dropping off kids, then crashing SUV into Texas State Capitol fence

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman was arrested Thursday night after driving her vehicle onto the grounds of the Texas State Capitol. The Texas Department of Public Safety said at 6:40 p.m., troopers saw a Ford SUV drive onto the sidewalk along 11th Street and Congress Avenue. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Karla Morales Mateo, dropped two children out of the vehicle and then intentionally crashed through a portion of the fence near the southwest exit bollards.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police searching for man allegedly involved in two Austin bank robberies

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a man who was allegedly involved in two bank robberies in Austin. The first robbery happened on Jan. 26 at the Wells Fargo located at 501 South Congress Avenue. The second happened on Feb. 6 at the Prosperity Bank located at 1610 West North Loop Boulevard.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One dead, two injured in crash in Williamson County

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM 1431 in Williamson County Thursday afternoon. According to a report from the department, a woman was driving eastbound on FM 1431 just west of Vista Hills Boulevard when she crossed the double yellow lines into the westbound lane. She hit another car with two women inside.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Dog discovers human remains in Luling

LULING, Texas — Police are investigating after a Luling resident said their dog found a human skull and brought it back to their yard. The Luling Police Department got the call around 5:45 p.m. Thursday from a resident on Hackberry Avenue. The homeowner told police that the dog had...
LULING, TX
CBS Austin

Crews respond to two-alarm fire in NW Austin

The Austin Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in northwest Austin Saturday morning. Crews responded to the scene at 12602 Research Boulevard at 6:25 a.m. The southbound frontage road is closed to traffic as firefighters work to extinguish the flames. The department said crews will likely be on scene for a while.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Hays County Sheriff's Office looking for bicycle thief

KYLE, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole a bicycle in Kyle on Sunday. It happened at the Poco Loco located at 798 High Road. The man placed the bicycle in the truck and drove away. The truck is a red,...
HAYS COUNTY, TX

