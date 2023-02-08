ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

testudotimes.com

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball vs. Illinois preview

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball is rolling at the right time with the Big Ten Tournament and end of the regular season inching closer. Maybe the loss to Iowa a few games ago was just what the Terps needed to rekindle the fire they generated early in the season — it certainly seemed that way after it nearly held a Big Ten team scoreless in a quarter Thursday.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
testudotimes.com

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s win over Penn State

Maryland men’s basketball took care of business on its home court against a desperate Penn State squad. Despite a second-half push from the Nittany Lions, Maryland held strong, defeating them, 74-68. Hakim Hart had a career day and Jahmir Young took over in the second half to propel the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
testudotimes.com

How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Penn State

After a tough road loss to Michigan State, Maryland men’s basketball opens up a two-game homestand, starting with the first of two games against Penn State this season. Penn State is currently on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, checking in at No. 62 in the NET ranking and 56th on KenPom.com. The Nittany Lions are coming off a bad home loss to Wisconsin and a road loss to a struggling Nebraska team. Despite this, Penn State is still a dangerous team. Led by fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett, who is likely to be named First Team All-Big Ten this season, Penn State has impressive wins over No. 18 Indiana and Michigan. But like Maryland, Penn State has had a hard time winning on the road; the Nittany Lions are 1-6 in road games.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball smothers Northwestern, 79-54

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball had palpable momentum heading into its road contest Thursday night after defeating Ohio State by 36 points. The Terps entered Thursday’s game against Northwestern boasting a sense of pride. Maryland experimented with different schemes on both sides of the court, and each seemed...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse vs. Loyola (Md.) preview

No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse took care of business in its season-opening win over No. 20 Richmond. The Terps entered the year with some uncertainty after losing six of their 10 starters from 2022 but quickly put those concerns to bed. Senior attackman Daniel Maltz led the game with...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

No. 2 Maryland women’s lacrosse vs. Saint Joseph’s preview

Following a Final Four run last year where it was ultimately defeated by Boston College, No. 2 Maryland women’s lacrosse gears up for another run at the national title. Meanwhile, the Saint Joseph’s Hawks enjoyed one of their best seasons in program history last year, capping it off with a trip to the NCAA Tournament. Picked to finish third in their conference, the Hawks will aim to compete for yet another tournament berth.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WUSA9

Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9

WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
MARYLAND STATE
Travel Maven

This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland

Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Wheaton High Wrestling Season Canceled Over Ineligible Athlete

The principal at Wheaton High School canceled the rest of its wrestling season after an investigation found the coach used an ineligible student-athlete. A letter from principal Joshua Munsey says the ineligible wrestler’s participation violated the rules of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA). “When violations of...
WHEATON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Mental_Floss

17 Baltimore Slang Terms You Should Know

Baltimore is one of the east coast’s hidden gems. It’s the birthplace of the U.S. national anthem, the setting of pop culture classics like Hairspray and The Wire, and full of incredible food, culture, and people. Charm City’s namesake charm could partially be due to the locals’ broad vocabulary of slang. Here are some terms you should know if you ever plan on visiting.
BALTIMORE, MD
mdlottery.com

Hagerstown Man Finds Lottery Luck Playing Million Dollar Mega Multiplier

Emmanuel Bekoe of Hagerstown was visiting his sister in Gaithersburg when he won his $50,000 scratch-off prize. No wonder the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier has become Emmanuel Bekoe’s favorite Maryland Lottery scratch-off – he keeps winning!. The Hagerstown man has enjoyed lots of Lottery luck with the $20...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ben Crump on 'dismal' Baltimore math test scores, 'We can't look the other way'

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation revealed 23 Baltimore City schools have zero students proficient in math. “The results of the latest Project Baltimore study are very alarming. It underscores the reason why we have to go forward with this lawsuit to try to hold people accountable and make them come to the table to deal with this issue,” Crump said. “We can’t look the other way with such dismal test results.”
BALTIMORE, MD

