After a tough road loss to Michigan State, Maryland men’s basketball opens up a two-game homestand, starting with the first of two games against Penn State this season. Penn State is currently on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, checking in at No. 62 in the NET ranking and 56th on KenPom.com. The Nittany Lions are coming off a bad home loss to Wisconsin and a road loss to a struggling Nebraska team. Despite this, Penn State is still a dangerous team. Led by fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett, who is likely to be named First Team All-Big Ten this season, Penn State has impressive wins over No. 18 Indiana and Michigan. But like Maryland, Penn State has had a hard time winning on the road; the Nittany Lions are 1-6 in road games.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO