Carbondale, CO

ksjd.org

Coloradans weigh in on state's wolf reintroduction plan

"Nearly two years after Colorado voters narrowly passed Proposition 114 tasking Colorado Parks and Wildlife with reintroducing wolves on the Western Slope, the agency has a plan. CPW has been holding meetings around the state to gather public comments on the draft before voting on a final version in May.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Rancho del Rio is One of the Coolest Hidden Gems in Colorado

For outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado is quite literally a big, fun, playground. However, unlike well-known meccas for the outdoorsy types, one such place has remained a fairly well-kept secret. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's Rancho del Rio. Colorado's "Unusual" Mountain Resort. Rancho del Rio is located high in the Colorado...
BOND, CO
Summit Daily News

Get Wild: How cold is too cold for pine beetles?

Take a walk in the woods in Summit County and study the bark in the pines. Chances are high that you’ll spot some divots and channels carved out by none other than the infamous pine beetle. We know these little insects have a knack for wreaking havoc on our forests when the right conditions are present, and that has happened in many areas of Colorado. But, one might wonder where these beetles go once the snow flies and temperatures plummet. What happens to the pine beetle during winter?
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
coloradosun.com

What’s Working: When Colorado’s tight labor market met the state’s housing affordability issue

Housing and jobs are so connected that it was difficult to avoid the intersection of the two at an economic summit held this week for the Colorado Realtors Association. Jobs in Colorado? So, so many job openings. Two for every unemployed person in the state. Available houses for sale? So, so few houses are available at affordable prices, whatever those may be. That disconnect tempered the positive outlook that some had about the better years ahead and what the real estate industry can expect in 2023 and 2024.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Blame Gov. Polis for energy poverty | Colorado Springs Gazette

Irate customers complained about soaring energy costs at a recent meeting of the Colorado Public Utility Commission. Gov. Jared Polis responded, directing state agencies to do something — to fix a problem he caused. “The Governor has directed the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which regulates state utilities, and the...
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

‘We’re red, we’re blue, we’re in the middle’ says newest Colorado District 3 hopeful

Oil and gas put food on Debby Burnett’s table. Her husband, Greg Roberts, worked two years on a rig in the Piceance Basin near Rifle. Burnett currently also operates a small hay-baling operation down in Gunnison County. Roberts hauls the hay cross-county for his trucking business. In addition to ranching, Dr. Burnett operates Mountain Legacy Veterinary Center in Gunnison.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado bill would ban businesses from prohibiting tipping

From McDonalds to Walmart, numerous businesses throughout the country prohibit their employees from accepting tips. But that practice could soon come to an end in Colorado. If passed by the state legislature, House Bill 1146 would ban employers from punishing employees who accept cash tips from patrons of the business. This would block employers from demoting, firing or otherwise reprimanding employees for accepting tips.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Three simple letters will cut energy costs | OPINION

The pandemic and rising inflation created enough economic hardship in 2022, and now Coloradans’ electricity rates could pile on, climbing even higher in 2023. Check your latest energy bill — chances are it’s about 54% higher than it was this time last year. Coloradans deserve energy savings,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Suncor says it will bring portion of refinery back online

Suncor says it will soon restart one of three plants in its refinery that produce a big part of the gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel used in Colorado.It will take days to get the plant up and running and more time to put fuel into circulation, but it should take some pressure off the supply crunch that has pushed prices in Colorado to some of the highest in the nation. The average price in Colorado is now at $3.94 a gallon. That's more than $0.50 higher than the national average. Colorado is often, but not always, below the national average. The...
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Blizzard potential, high-impact storm likely for all

Blizzard potential, high-impact storm likely for …. Blizzard potential, high-impact storm likely for all. The Ukraine Aid Fund sponsored 14 Ukrainian children to visit the state of Colorado for 2 weeks. Couple charged in thefts at fitness businesses. Couple charged in thefts at fitness businesses. Custer County Deputy injured in...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
COLORADO STATE

