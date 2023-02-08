Read full article on original website
ksjd.org
Coloradans weigh in on state's wolf reintroduction plan
"Nearly two years after Colorado voters narrowly passed Proposition 114 tasking Colorado Parks and Wildlife with reintroducing wolves on the Western Slope, the agency has a plan. CPW has been holding meetings around the state to gather public comments on the draft before voting on a final version in May.
kunc.org
The Rockies are having a snowy winter, but not all of that water will make it to the Colorado River
New data show a snowy start to 2023 for the Colorado River basin. Inflows into Lake Powell, the nation’s second largest reservoir, are currently projected to be 117% of average during spring runoff thanks to heavy winter precipitation in the Rocky Mountains. The beleaguered river is shrinking due to...
Colorado bill would repay veterinarian school loans to recruit work force
Senate Bill 23-044 would renew the funding for the state’s veterinary education loan repayment program. The goal is to recruit and retain veterinarians in the state.
Rancho del Rio is One of the Coolest Hidden Gems in Colorado
For outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado is quite literally a big, fun, playground. However, unlike well-known meccas for the outdoorsy types, one such place has remained a fairly well-kept secret. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's Rancho del Rio. Colorado's "Unusual" Mountain Resort. Rancho del Rio is located high in the Colorado...
Summit Daily News
Get Wild: How cold is too cold for pine beetles?
Take a walk in the woods in Summit County and study the bark in the pines. Chances are high that you’ll spot some divots and channels carved out by none other than the infamous pine beetle. We know these little insects have a knack for wreaking havoc on our forests when the right conditions are present, and that has happened in many areas of Colorado. But, one might wonder where these beetles go once the snow flies and temperatures plummet. What happens to the pine beetle during winter?
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
Colorado falconer warns other bird owners after beloved falcon dies of avian flu
Will McDonough said it took two days after potential exposure before his falcon, Vesta, died of avian flu.
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: When Colorado’s tight labor market met the state’s housing affordability issue
Housing and jobs are so connected that it was difficult to avoid the intersection of the two at an economic summit held this week for the Colorado Realtors Association. Jobs in Colorado? So, so many job openings. Two for every unemployed person in the state. Available houses for sale? So, so few houses are available at affordable prices, whatever those may be. That disconnect tempered the positive outlook that some had about the better years ahead and what the real estate industry can expect in 2023 and 2024.
coloradopolitics.com
Blame Gov. Polis for energy poverty | Colorado Springs Gazette
Irate customers complained about soaring energy costs at a recent meeting of the Colorado Public Utility Commission. Gov. Jared Polis responded, directing state agencies to do something — to fix a problem he caused. “The Governor has directed the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which regulates state utilities, and the...
Best: Soaring utility bills provoke questions about our energy future
Colorado has had a chilly winter compared to recent decades, but the larger question triggered by the rising utility bills is how the state’s 5.9 million residents will stay warm in coming decades. I see this story as being mostly about the future of natural gas. Utility bills from...
cpr.org
As 5 new historic sites enter the Colorado’s Most Endangered Places list, 1 is marked as saved — and another as lost
Preservationists are in a constant race against time to save historic places at risk of being lost not just to the wrecking ball, but also to neglect and the elements. Each year, Colorado’s Most Endangered Places, a program of Colorado Preservation, Inc., adds new sites to the list. This year’s theme is “Closer to the Heart.”
You Could Own a Thousand-Acre Cattle Ranch in Western Colorado
Picture this: you wake up at the crack of dawn to the sun coming over the Grand Mesa and find stunning photos of elk and bears that visited you in the night. Well, that dream could become a reality as a thousand-acre cattle ranch in Western Colorado is right on the mesa, has regular wildlife encounters, and is currently for sale.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
‘We’re red, we’re blue, we’re in the middle’ says newest Colorado District 3 hopeful
Oil and gas put food on Debby Burnett’s table. Her husband, Greg Roberts, worked two years on a rig in the Piceance Basin near Rifle. Burnett currently also operates a small hay-baling operation down in Gunnison County. Roberts hauls the hay cross-county for his trucking business. In addition to ranching, Dr. Burnett operates Mountain Legacy Veterinary Center in Gunnison.
Colorado bill would ban businesses from prohibiting tipping
From McDonalds to Walmart, numerous businesses throughout the country prohibit their employees from accepting tips. But that practice could soon come to an end in Colorado. If passed by the state legislature, House Bill 1146 would ban employers from punishing employees who accept cash tips from patrons of the business. This would block employers from demoting, firing or otherwise reprimanding employees for accepting tips.
coloradopolitics.com
Three simple letters will cut energy costs | OPINION
The pandemic and rising inflation created enough economic hardship in 2022, and now Coloradans’ electricity rates could pile on, climbing even higher in 2023. Check your latest energy bill — chances are it’s about 54% higher than it was this time last year. Coloradans deserve energy savings,...
Suncor says it will bring portion of refinery back online
Suncor says it will soon restart one of three plants in its refinery that produce a big part of the gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel used in Colorado.It will take days to get the plant up and running and more time to put fuel into circulation, but it should take some pressure off the supply crunch that has pushed prices in Colorado to some of the highest in the nation. The average price in Colorado is now at $3.94 a gallon. That's more than $0.50 higher than the national average. Colorado is often, but not always, below the national average. The...
A Popular Grand Junction Colorado Big Box Store is Closing Its Doors
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Fort Morgan Times
Heaters, fireplaces and fluorescent bulbs among targets of Colorado efficiency bill
Retailers would no longer be allowed to sell less-efficient ovens, water heaters, gas fireplaces and certain other appliances under a measure proposed this month by Colorado lawmakers. The measure, House Bill 1161, would use federal standards, outlined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to filter more efficient appliances from dated...
FOX21News.com
Blizzard potential, high-impact storm likely for all
Blizzard potential, high-impact storm likely for …. Blizzard potential, high-impact storm likely for all. The Ukraine Aid Fund sponsored 14 Ukrainian children to visit the state of Colorado for 2 weeks. Couple charged in thefts at fitness businesses. Couple charged in thefts at fitness businesses. Custer County Deputy injured in...
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
