Read full article on original website
Related
Basketball official retires after final game at Hoosier Gym. 'It's an absolute jewel.'
Dave Berkemeier’s final night as a basketball official was memorable for many reasons, including the location, his officiating partner and the people in the crowd. Berkemeier, 69, worked his final game last week at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, a bit of good fortune for the Rushville native. The eighth-grade boys and girls doubleheader Feb. 1 between Hamilton Heights and Tipton was a makeup date due to a weather postponement. ...
bvmsports.com
Top 10 highest-rated Kentucky HS basketball players of all time
(BVM) – Here is a list of the top 10 highest-rated Kentucky high school basketball players of all time — which features athletes since the Class of 2000. The order of this list is determined by 247Sports’ Composite Rating – “a proprietary algorithm that compiles prospect ‘rankings’ and ‘ratings’ listed in the public domain by the major media recruiting services. It converts average industry ranks and ratings into a linear composite index capping at 1.0000.”
GOTW Extended Highlights/Interviews: Huntington North vs. Norwell
Luke McBride's 15 points paced the Knights to a 57-32 win over Huntington North, clinching back-to-back NE8 conference championships.
Illinois HS Boys Basketball Rankings
The latest edition of the IHSA Associated Press basketball rankings were released on Wednesday, Feb. 8. If you missed last week's rankings, we've got you covered. Here are the boys' basketball rankings with rank, record and votes received. Class 4A. Lisle-Benet Academy (26-1) 120 PTS. Moline (25-3) 106 PTS. Joliet...
WISH-TV
The Zone scoreboard for Feb. 10, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out the scores from Indiana high school basketball action on Friday night across central Indiana. Click here for the scoreboard. Watch highlights from games on WISH-TV at 11:08 p.m. Stream it here.
IHSAA girls basketball: Everything you need to know about Evansville-area regionals
EVANSVILLE — This year is proof that anything can happen in this tournament. Central, Princeton, Wood Memorial. None were among the favorites a week ago. All are sectional champions. It's the beauty of Hoosier Hysteria: Any team has the opportunity to win on any given night. Thus, the same...
Indiana girls basketball: IHSAA tournament regional scores, updates, highlights
It's on to the regional round of the IHSAA girls basketball tournament. A reminder regionals are different this year — you just need to win one game to reach semistate, rather than two-games-in-one-day format of years past. Hit refresh for updates. ...
Cincinnati High School Sports Awards: Meet the offensive football player of the year nominees
The Cincinnati High School Sports Awards program is proud to announce the nominees for Offensive Football Player of the Year. The winner will be announced during the live show on June 21 at The Aronoff Center for the Arts. During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with...
Girls basketball regionals are Saturday. What to know about the Central Indiana teams
Hello again, everybody! We have made it through sectionals and are onto Saturday's one-round regional. Here's what to know about each of Central Indiana's sectional champions. More:Camryn Runner's older sisters...
Comments / 0