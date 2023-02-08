ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Basketball official retires after final game at Hoosier Gym. 'It's an absolute jewel.'

Dave Berkemeier’s final night as a basketball official was memorable for many reasons, including the location, his officiating partner and the people in the crowd. Berkemeier, 69, worked his final game last week at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, a bit of good fortune for the Rushville native. The eighth-grade boys and girls doubleheader Feb. 1 between Hamilton Heights and Tipton was a makeup date due to a weather postponement. ...
KNIGHTSTOWN, IN
bvmsports.com

Top 10 highest-rated Kentucky HS basketball players of all time

(BVM) – Here is a list of the top 10 highest-rated Kentucky high school basketball players of all time — which features athletes since the Class of 2000. The order of this list is determined by 247Sports’ Composite Rating – “a proprietary algorithm that compiles prospect ‘rankings’ and ‘ratings’ listed in the public domain by the major media recruiting services. It converts average industry ranks and ratings into a linear composite index capping at 1.0000.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WQAD

Illinois HS Boys Basketball Rankings

The latest edition of the IHSA Associated Press basketball rankings were released on Wednesday, Feb. 8. If you missed last week's rankings, we've got you covered. Here are the boys' basketball rankings with rank, record and votes received. Class 4A. Lisle-Benet Academy (26-1) 120 PTS. Moline (25-3) 106 PTS. Joliet...
ILLINOIS STATE
WISH-TV

The Zone scoreboard for Feb. 10, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out the scores from Indiana high school basketball action on Friday night across central Indiana. Click here for the scoreboard. Watch highlights from games on WISH-TV at 11:08 p.m. Stream it here.
INDIANA STATE

