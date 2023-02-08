Read full article on original website
Two Of Legendary Singer Al Green's Family Members Vanished In 2013 And Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrand Rapids, MI
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Defying the Storm: A Valentine's Day Love Story"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Pedestrian, 65, crossing street in Kalamazoo struck and killed by vehicle
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo man crossing a road Friday, Feb. 10 was fatally struck by a vehicle. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded shortly before 7 p.m. but a news release did not indicate where the crash occurred. Police said the victim, a 65-year-old Kalamazoo man, was...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI – A 62-year-old died after being struck by a vehicle on Friday, Feb. 10. The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department responded at 10:20 p.m. to a report of a person lying on the road near Gull Road and Colgrove Avenue, a news release said. Officers found...
Man shot multiple times, killed in Grand Rapids
After a man was fatally shot in Grand Rapids Friday night, a witness stopped the suspect until officers could arrest him, police say.
Suspect in drive-by shooting arrested after high-speed chase with police
KENT COUNTY, MI – Charges are pending against a man who led police on a high-speed pursuit after a drive-by shooting, Kent County sheriff’s deputies said. The suspect, a 28-year-old Gowen man, was arrested and police are interviewing a woman for possible involvement in the alleged crime on Friday, Feb. 10.
1 arrested, 1 sought after chase ends in crash near Spring Lake
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a multi-county police chase ended in a crash near Spring Lake Thursday night.
Deputies: Man arrested in Kent City shooting; no injuries
A suspect in a shooting in Kent City was arrested after an hourslong search in northern Kent County Friday morning.
30-year-old man shot and killed, 2 injured in Wyoming
At least one person was shot at an apartment building in Wyoming, police say.
Big Rapids man dies following accident at salvage yard in Chase Twp.
A Big Rapids man is dead following a tragic accident at a scrap yard in Chase Township. It happened Thursday, Lake County Deputies were called to the Fair Salvage Scrap Yard for a man being pinned underneath a pickup truck. When Police arrived, they noticed a man pinned underneath the...
Police: Person hit, killed by Kentwood hit-and-run
Kalamazoo teen hospitalized for gunshot wound
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 17-year-old was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.
Kentwood Man Hit By Two Vehicles Died After One Fled The Scene
A man crossing the street in Kentwood was hit by a vehicle then moments later the man was hit by a second vehicle that fled the scene. The unfortunate accident happened on Tuesday, February 7 around 8:40 p.m. when an adult male attempted to cross the street on East Beltline near Woodland Drive in Kentwood when he was struck by a vehicle that was driven by a 41-year-old male from Grand Rapids.
Jackknifed semi-truck restricts southbound US-31
A crash and fuel spill closed a lane of US-31 in Norton Shores Thursday afternoon, backing up traffic.
GRPD: 1 shot while outside Grand Rapids home
A man was hurt in a Friday afternoon shooting in Grand Rapids.
‘Hopefully I don’t die’: Kent City man shaken after suspect shot at his home
The Kent County Sheriff's Office said the 28-year-old suspect will be arraigned on Monday, Feb. 13.
Man arrested after trying to hire hitman in Battle Creek
Battle Creek police caught a man who sent a murder-for-hire message outside his would-be victim’s home with a Halloween mask on.
Man shot, hurt in afternoon Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Horton Ave. SE. Details are scarce at this point. The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation. This...
Missing mother’s clothes found near her burned truck, blood evidence inside vehicle: Sheriff
Authorities are now investigating the disappearance of Michigan mother Heather Mae Kelley as a homicide after officers found her truck burned out with blood evidence inside the vehicle, Kalamazoo Sheriff Richard Fuller announced in a press conference Wednesday. Local officials previously said that Kelley, 35, was last seen on Dec....
Two arrested after detective spots drug deal in South Haven Walmart parking lot
Two people are in custody after a detective saw a drug deal take place in the South Haven Walmart parking lot.
Deputies investigating drive-by shooting near Hudsonville; no injuries
Deputies are investigating a drive by shooting that did not injure anyone near Hudsonville Wednesday.
