Kentwood Man Hit By Two Vehicles Died After One Fled The Scene

A man crossing the street in Kentwood was hit by a vehicle then moments later the man was hit by a second vehicle that fled the scene. The unfortunate accident happened on Tuesday, February 7 around 8:40 p.m. when an adult male attempted to cross the street on East Beltline near Woodland Drive in Kentwood when he was struck by a vehicle that was driven by a 41-year-old male from Grand Rapids.
KENTWOOD, MI
Man shot, hurt in afternoon Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Horton Ave. SE. Details are scarce at this point. The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation. This...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
