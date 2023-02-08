Read full article on original website
Lee Ann May
Lee Ann May, age 54, of Marysville, died peacefully Monday, February 6, 2023 at The Laurels of Worthington. She was so proud of her family and deeply enjoyed spending time her grandchildren and her pet dogs. She was born September 29, 1968 in Franklin County to the late James and Delores Moore. She is survived by her sons, Eric (Charlene) May of Columbus and Robert (Haley) May of Marysville; her grandchildren, Emily, Dominic, Levi and Sophia; her siblings, David (Lisa) Moore, Clarence “Russ” Moore, Jim (Linda) Moore, Adrian Moore, Dian Moore and Jeanette Moore; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at Underwood Funeral Home, 703 East Fifth Street, Marysville, Ohio where the family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Jeff Richards will officiate. Condolences may be expressed at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
William (Bill) W. Hammond
William (Bill) W. Hammond, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on February 8, 2023. He was born on February 26, 1973 in Columbus, Ohio. Bill was a 1991 graduate of Jonathan Alder where he excelled in woodworking and won several awards. He loved carpentry and specialized in spiral staircases. William was an avid OSU and Indianapolis Colts fan. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Bill was a loving son, brother, and father who loved his children dearly.
Dr. Thomas J. Mori
Dr. Thomas James Mori, age 86, of Grove City, died Friday, February 3, 2023 at Doctor’s Hospital West in Columbus. A retired pastor with the Presbyterian Church USA, he was ordained in 1962 at Rehobeth Presbyterian Church in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania. A graduate of Rostraver High School, he received a bachelor’s degree from University of Pittsburgh, his theology degree from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and a doctorate degree from Vanderbilt University in psychology. While living in Pennsylvania, he pastored in churches in Washington, Glenshaw and Greentree. He also served churches in Strongsville, Ohio, and Columbia and Nashville, Tennessee. He retired from Brookwood Presbyterian Church in Bexley, Ohio in 2003. Known for his skills in conflict management, he was assigned as interim pastor during his retirement for many churches in central Ohio, including Mt. Gilead and Marysville. An avid golfer, the golf course kept him physically motivated, despite back surgery, cancer and other ailments. He was a strong supporter of the Westminster Thurber community. He especially loved to travel and go out to dinner with his good friend, Janis. He was born as Charles Thomas Burgess on June 9, 1936 in Snyder, Texas to the late Oliver and Matty Burgess. In addition to his biological parents, he was also predeceased by his adoptive parents, Dean and Mildred Johnson Mori; his wife, Carol Mori; his siblings, Kenneth Spencer Mori, A. Howard Smith, Buell Smith and Marge Smith; a step-son, David Harkleroad; and his fiancée, Carolyn Sue Mooney. He is survived by his children, Kent (Beth Schuerger) Mori of North Ridgeville, Ross (Carol) Mori of Lodi, Wisconsin and Adele (Allen) Lifer of Grove City; his grandchildren, Kurt (Krystal) Mori, Rachel Mori, Austin (Caitlin) Mori, Danielle Mori, Samantha Mori, Grant Lifer and Dean Lifer; his great-grandchildren, Alexis, Allyson, Chase, Hayes and Gavin; his former wife and mother of his children, Constance Mori; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and loving friends, including his longtime companion, Janis Siegle. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Underwood Funeral Home where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Ohio Living Spiritual Life Fund (ohioliving.org/foundation/donate).
Ex Marks the Spot This Valentine’s Day at the UCHS
If you happen to be one of the latter individuals — perhaps still a bit sour over a seemingly unwarranted breakup, trudging in the midst of “going through the big D and don’t mean Dallas,” or simply just trying to forget the name of that wretched boss who drove you to the brink of insanity — this one, my friend, is for you!
Friends of the Library Present Gift to Library
On Wednesday, February 8, the Friends of the Marysville Public Library presented a generous donation of $16,059.57 from their Endowment Fund to Director Nieca Nowels. The Friends of the Library established the Endowment Fund in 1998. Each year, earnings from the fund support library programs like summer reading, equipment for the building, library events, and materials.
UCSO Reports – February 9, 2023
A deputy and units from the Northwestern Fire District and the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to a residence in the 28000 block of State Route 31 for a vehicle fire. No report was taken. 10:12am Arrest Warrant. A deputy arrested Christina A. Haag, age 51 of...
OSHP Investigating Injury Crash In Northern Union County
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash involving two commercial tractor-trailers. The crash occurred at approximately 5:30 AM on State Route 31 near mile post 12. A 2018 Volvo operated by Cameron Johnson, 30 of Cleveland was traveling south...
Library Links
Monday, February 13 @ 3:30 p.m. Join us each week for some STEAM related fun as we build Lego structures and complete challenges! Feel free to stay the whole time or drop in for a few minutes. Recommended for 1st-5th graders. Family Storytime. Monday, February 13 @ 6:30 p.m. Join...
Marysville Hoopsters Rattled by Grove City in Final Non-Conference Game of the Season
Final score: 34-47 GROVE CITY—The 8-12 Monarch boys varsity basketball team took a tough hit on Tuesday evening as they fell to the 14-7 Grove City Greyhounds — 34-47. Jason Moore led the Monarchs in scoring — landing 13 points for the game, followed closely by Andrew Rabe with a contribution of 10 points overall.
North Union Varsity Girls Squeak Past Olentangy Braves for a Narrow Defeat
North Union Varsity Girls Squeak Past Olentangy Braves for a Narrow Defeat. Final score: 49-47 LEWIS CENTER—With a mere two-point lead at the end of the fourth quarter, the North Union varsity girls managed to seal the deal — defeating Olentangy in a nail-biting match of hoops on Wednesday night — 49-47.
