Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU women's 'ridiculous' success says S.Carolina needs to win while it can
On ESPN, they’re calling it the women’s basketball Super Bowl. The hyperbole for once isn’t all that heavy-handed. A matchup with the gross tonnage of No. 3-ranked LSU at No. 1 South Carolina doesn’t come around very often. Especially this deep into the regular season with two teams that are the nation’s last unbeatens standing.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU-Florida State game identified as most-anticipated matchup of 2023 by ESPN analyst
LSU-Florida State could be one of the best games of the 2023 college football season. The teams will meet in Orlando on Sunday of Week 1 with both programs facing high expectations. The Noles and Tigers each won 10 games in 2022 and could feature in the top 5 of preseason polls later this year.
The Evolution of LSU WR Malik Nabers
Nabers took the SEC by storm in Year 2 with the program, quickly asserting himself as WR1.
Kim Mulkey will never schedule LSU vs Baylor, and she has a good reason
With No. 3 LSU women’s basketball preparing for a showdown with a top-ranked South Carolina team that represents its biggest regular games in years, there’s another monumental matchup on people’s minds. See more on WWL and Audacy.
andthevalleyshook.com
Tigers Drop 10th Straight, Lose 64-53 to Mississippi State
After what I thought was progress, the LSU men’s basketball team proved me wrong once again as the Tigers dropped their 10th straight game 64-53 to Mississippi State. LSU falls to 12-12 overall and a disgusting 1-10 in SEC play. There was a stretch in the first half where...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey on playing No. 1 South Carolina, Dawn Staley
BATON ROUGE – Much was made about comments South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley made last season following the Gamecocks' 66-60 win over LSU. Staley's answer to a question about how Kim Mulkey had improved the Tigers in her first season seemed to spark a growing rivalry between the two coaches and possibly their programs.
theadvocate.com
Liberty answers challenges, ends Scotlandville's win streak with District 4-5A win
Through some tough losses, Liberty High School coach Brandon White lamented missed opportunities. The Patriots finally got the signature win White sought, a 59-54 win over top-rated Scotlandville in District 4-5A action Friday night. “Like I’ve said, we needed a big win over a really good team. Scotlandville has a...
wbrz.com
LSU head coach Brian Kelly files for divorce; sources say petition to be withdrawn
BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly filed this week for divorce from his wife of 28 years, according to court records, but sources say the couple has reconciled and will seek to have the case withdrawn from the courts. Kelly filed a petition for divorce from Francisca...
NOLA.com
Inside Kim Mulkey's closet: 171 pairs of shoes, 35 championship rings, 29 glittery jackets
Kim Mulkey is a study in contrasts. Much like Mulkey herself, her Baton Rouge closet has a larger-than-life feel to it. The clothes on the left are her casual and workout clothes. The clothes on the right are anything but casual. Generally speaking, they sparkle. "I have always enjoyed dressing...
Radio Ink
Guaranty Promotes Moscona
Guaranty Media has promoted afternoon host Matt Moscona to Program Director of WNXX-FM (104.5 ESPN) in Jackson. “Matt Moscona is the perfect person to help grow ESPN Baton Rouge as we continue to increase the amount of content we produce and the number of platforms we are distributing that content to daily”, commented GM Gordy Rush.”
Governor John Bel Edwards’ Hometown Gets Roasted on Social Media Over New City Welcome Sign
The town of Amite in southeastern Louisiana has lots to be proud of. For one, the Tangipahoa Parish town is the seat of the parish. It's also home to the beautiful Blythewood Plantation House and the hometown of current Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
Horse collapses, dies on Southern’s campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb. 6. **WARNING: Some may find the image below disturbing. The horse apparently collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. East Baton Rouge Animal Control was called to the scene to...
wbrz.com
LSU police looking for suspect in reported obscenity near student union
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a suspect following a "sex-related offense" near the LSU Student Union last week. According to LSU police records, the reported obscenity happened the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 31, at the corner of Highland Road and S Campus Drive. No further details of the crime have been released.
225batonrouge.com
These local bakeries share the taste of Mardi Gras by shipping king cakes around the country
Louisianians are lucky: From our kitchens to our offices, coffee shops and dinner parties, king cake is just about everywhere during Mardi Gras season. Local bakeries help share the joy of Mardi Gras with Louisiana expats and those who want a taste of Carnival by shipping our region’s delicious way to indulge before Lent around the country. Here is a list of bakeries in town that will ship king cakes.
Yogi Bear no more: After almost 50 years, this campground in Louisiana is changing its name
Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort.
theadvocate.com
Without big dam on Amite River, Corps would raise thousands of homes in Baton Rouge region
An estimated 4,000 homes would be raised out of harm's way under a $1 billion elevation and flood-proofing program the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is exploring as an alternative to a controversial dam proposed across the Amite River in St. Helena Parish, agency officials said. In November, the agency's...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 3 people arrested in Seattle, 2 arrested in Baton Rouge after drug deal leads to murder
BATON ROUGE - Three people tied to a Nov. 2022 drug deal that led to a murder in Baton Rouge were arrested in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the men were tied to a shooting the night before Thanksgiving at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex. Christopher Jamal Bennett-Smith was found dead outside of an apartment and two other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that night.
wbrz.com
Fate of Hardhide the alligator causing concern in Ponchatoula
PONCHATOULA, La. – Concern about the fate of a 65-year-old alligator is stirring up this tiny Tangipahoa Parish city. In a post on Facebook, Mike Kliebert, the owner of Hardhide the alligator, wrote that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has said the gator has to go or face being euthanized.
Stormy into Wednesday evening
Stormy conditions are expected for Acadiana later Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening with some potential for severe weather.
wbrz.com
Video shows middle school basketball coach threatening student; school system investigating
BATON ROUGE - A middle school girls' basketball game turned ugly last month when the coach was caught threatening and cursing at a student on video. The incident happened Jan. 26 at CSAL Charter Middle School. According to coach Marcus Lollis, a 13-year-old boy was bullying his 7-year-old son and had thrown him out of the bleachers multiple times.
