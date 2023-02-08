ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

andthevalleyshook.com

Tigers Drop 10th Straight, Lose 64-53 to Mississippi State

After what I thought was progress, the LSU men’s basketball team proved me wrong once again as the Tigers dropped their 10th straight game 64-53 to Mississippi State. LSU falls to 12-12 overall and a disgusting 1-10 in SEC play. There was a stretch in the first half where...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Radio Ink

Guaranty Promotes Moscona

Guaranty Media has promoted afternoon host Matt Moscona to Program Director of WNXX-FM (104.5 ESPN) in Jackson. “Matt Moscona is the perfect person to help grow ESPN Baton Rouge as we continue to increase the amount of content we produce and the number of platforms we are distributing that content to daily”, commented GM Gordy Rush.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Horse collapses, dies on Southern’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb. 6. **WARNING: Some may find the image below disturbing. The horse apparently collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. East Baton Rouge Animal Control was called to the scene to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU police looking for suspect in reported obscenity near student union

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a suspect following a "sex-related offense" near the LSU Student Union last week. According to LSU police records, the reported obscenity happened the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 31, at the corner of Highland Road and S Campus Drive. No further details of the crime have been released.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

These local bakeries share the taste of Mardi Gras by shipping king cakes around the country

Louisianians are lucky: From our kitchens to our offices, coffee shops and dinner parties, king cake is just about everywhere during Mardi Gras season. Local bakeries help share the joy of Mardi Gras with Louisiana expats and those who want a taste of Carnival by shipping our region’s delicious way to indulge before Lent around the country. Here is a list of bakeries in town that will ship king cakes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: 3 people arrested in Seattle, 2 arrested in Baton Rouge after drug deal leads to murder

BATON ROUGE - Three people tied to a Nov. 2022 drug deal that led to a murder in Baton Rouge were arrested in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the men were tied to a shooting the night before Thanksgiving at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex. Christopher Jamal Bennett-Smith was found dead outside of an apartment and two other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Fate of Hardhide the alligator causing concern in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, La. – Concern about the fate of a 65-year-old alligator is stirring up this tiny Tangipahoa Parish city. In a post on Facebook, Mike Kliebert, the owner of Hardhide the alligator, wrote that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has said the gator has to go or face being euthanized.
PONCHATOULA, LA

