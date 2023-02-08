Read full article on original website
OnePlus 11 is IP64 rated in all markets after all
The OnePlus 11 is IP64 rated in all markets, the company has confirmed to GSM Arena. Now, some of you may be familiar with this spec already, but not all of you. There’s a reason we’re reporting on it separately. The OnePlus 11 is IP64 rated in all...
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Android 13 gets a wide rollout for Galaxy A23 5G in the US
Samsung has released the Android 13 update for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy A23 5G in the US. The big Android update for these phones comes more than a month after their factory-unlocked counterparts picked it up. International models gained the new Android version more than two months ago.
Android 13 is finally available for Galaxy A51 5G in the US
After an unusually lengthy delay, Samsung has finally released the Android 13 update for the Galaxy A51 5G in the US. The big Android update is now available for the factory-unlocked units of the phone. The carrier-locked counterparts shouldn’t be too far behind. The new Android version, which also bundles Samsung’s One UI 5.0 custom software, has already reached the mid-range smartphone in most international markets. The Galaxy A51 4G has received Android 13 globally, including in the US.
Samsung updates Galaxy S10 Lite to February security patch
Samsung has begun rolling out the February 2023 Android security patch to the Galaxy S10 Lite. The device is currently picking up the latest security update in Europe. A wider rollout should follow in the coming days. The handset received the January SMR (Security Maintenance Release) in the US just a few days back. So users stateside may have to wait a few weeks to get the new security release.
Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition launched with M3 E30 theme
Samsung has teamed up with BMW and SK Telecom to launch the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition. This limited-edition device is currently available for pre-order in the company’s homeland South Korea. It’s unclear if the firm plans to release it anywhere else. Samsung launches the Galaxy S23...
OPPO Find N2 Flip is going global on February 15 to battle Galaxy Z Flip 4
OPPO has just confirmed that the global variant of the Find N2 Flip will launch on February 15. The event will be hosted in London, UK, and it will kick off at 2:30 PM GMT / 3:30 PM CET / 9:30 AM EST / 6:30 AM PST. The OPPO Find...
Sony trying to sabotage Microsoft deal, claims Activision CEO
Sony hasn’t made it a secret that it thinks ill of the Microsoft Activision deal, but a new statement from Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick suggests Sony Interactive Entertainment is simply trying to sabotage it. According to the Video Games Chronicle (citing a report from The Financial Times), Kotick says Sony has “suddenly stopped talking to anyone at Microsoft. I think this is all Sony just trying to sabotage the transaction.”
Samsung donates $3 million Turkey after massive earthquake
Samsung has announced a donation worth $3 million to aid the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey. The earthquake earlier this week flattened thousands of buildings and killed tens of thousands of people across Turkey, Syria, and surrounding regions. Google, Apple, Amazon, and many other companies have also donated relief items for the victims.
Galaxy S20 series picks up the February 2023 update
Samsung‘s Galaxy S20 series is receiving the February 2023 Android security patch. The rollout began recently in some Latin American countries. The latest security update should be widely available for the 2020 Galaxy flagships in more markets over the next few days. This month’s security update for Galaxy devices...
