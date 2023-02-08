Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
State chainsaw team back to work in Austin after being released
AUSTIN, Texas - A chainsaw strike team continued to work on several fallen trees in South Austin, just one of many assignments for the day. "The mission is still making sure that we have access to roadways, sidewalks and fire hydrants and locating other potential hazards, issues along electrical lines, things like that. So getting in, most of our roads are cleared, but we still have some spots where we need to get further access and make sure that we've got two lanes of travel, things like that," said Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
fox7austin.com
Things to do in Austin this weekend
Looking for some early Valentine's happenings? Or just some fun things to do over the weekend? From a Brick Fest to a murder mystery and a flea market, we've got the scoop. Here's the FOX 7 Weekend.
fox7austin.com
Missing: Police looking for woman last seen walking away from North Austin hospital
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman who was last seen walking away from a North Austin hospital. Police say 66-year-old Robin Renee Jordan has been diagnosed with cognitive issues. She was reported missing on February 10. On February 10,...
fox7austin.com
Activists work to pass the Crown Act in Pflugerville
Crown stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. The City of Austin recently passed a similar legislation.
fox7austin.com
Leander family loses everything in house fire during Texas ice storm
LEANDER, Texas - It’s Thursday afternoon and Robert Harris is working his shift at Twin Liquors in Central Austin. He has a friendly demeanor and wears a badge that says, ‘Stay Positive.’. Customers he interacts with would never know what he’s carrying. "Work is a distraction," said...
fox7austin.com
It's National Pizza Day and we're celebrating at Dovetail in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - It's National Pizza Day and we're celebrating with a new spot off South First in Bouldin Creek. Dovetail is a neighborhood restaurant offering nostalgic, family-friendly pizzas, salads, pastas, and laid back drinks. It was created by industry friends behind notable concepts like Salt & Time, Lenoir, Rosen’s...
fox7austin.com
City officials announce opening of resource centers to help residents affected by ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas - Wednesday night, less than 1,000 Austin Energy customers remained without power, as frustration continues to grow over the city’s response to last week’s ice storm. Earlier Wednesday, City Manager Spencer Cronk and other city officials announced the opening of new resource centers to help affected...
fox7austin.com
Woman killed, man injured following North Austin domestic dispute
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A young woman is dead, and a man is injured after a domestic dispute and hostage situation in North Austin, near Pflugerville. Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Amanda Lombard’s security cameras captured an argument outside her neighbor's home. The argument was so loud Austin police were called.
fox7austin.com
Essay, art contests for Williamson County's 175th birthday celebration open to students
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County is turning 175 this year. To celebrate, the Greater Round Rock Community Foundation, as the presenting sponsor of the Williamson County 175th Birthday Celebration, along with the county and the Williamson Museum are hosting contests for students. The contests are open to all students...
fox7austin.com
North Austin domestic dispute leads to woman's death
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead following a domestic disturbance in North Austin, the Austin Police Department (APD) said. Police said on Feb. 7, around 1:14 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Sweet Melissa Drive. The caller, 31-year-old Jade Guajardo, said she was dropping...
fox7austin.com
Police chief stresses importance of surveillance cameras after arrest of serial burglar
AUSTIN, Texas - San Marcos police are reminding people about the importance of surveillance cameras for homes and businesses one month after the arrest of a serial burglar. San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge says surveillance camera footage is a huge help when it comes to solving cases. The case...
fox7austin.com
Southeast Austin school in need of donations to help pay for resources
AUSTIN, Texas - City School has been serving the Dove Springs neighborhood for nearly two decades. An Tran, a board chair member at City School, says donations help the school operate. "It's dropped after two years of COVID, and then last year's financial crisis. I think donations across the board...
fox7austin.com
City of Austin and Austin Police Association reach agreement on police contract
FULL VIDEO: The City of Austin announces an agreement with the Austin Police Association for a four-year contract. The contract would still have to be approved by City Council.
fox7austin.com
Austin weather: Cold front on the way
Central Texas will see some sun this weekend, but with some low temps. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
fox7austin.com
Record amount of storm debris picked up throughout Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin is busy picking up a record amount of limbs and debris from the aftermath of the ice storm. They’re expecting it to take months. About 70 crews with Austin Resource Recovery and contractors are busy collecting storm debris in Austin. Richard McHale,...
fox7austin.com
Driver drops kids off, crashes through fence at Texas Capitol: DPS
AUSTIN, Texas - A Cedar Creek woman is facing five felony charges after Texas DPS says she dropped two children out of her vehicle before crashing it into a fence on the Capitol grounds Thursday. On Feb. 9 around 6:40 p.m., DPS personnel saw a 2014 Ford Explorer drive onto...
fox7austin.com
Congress Ave. Bridge reopens, police say 'suspicious package' is not a threat
AUSTIN, Texas - The Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge has reopened to traffic after police located and secured a reported suspicious package. Police say there is no threat. The road was shut down between Cesar Chavez and Barton Springs Road as a precautionary measure around 12:40 p.m. on Friday,...
fox7austin.com
High school baseball coach arrested for allegedly assaulting student
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin High School's head baseball coach Billy Brown was arrested for allegedly assaulting a student. A probable cause affidavit says that a student was trying to enter the school on February 7 through a side door when Brown and another coach directed the student to enter through another set of doors.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Chilly start to Saturday but temps warm up under sunny skies
AUSTIN, Texas - We started the day with temperatures in the 30s and things have warmed up into the mid-50s under sunny skies. What will the weather be like for Super Bowl Sunday? Adaleigh Rowe says it'll be nice with highs in the mid-60s. Luckily, we have a warming trend...
fox7austin.com
Austin City Council decides City Manager Spencer Cronk must go
AUSTIN, Texas - City sources confirm to FOX 7 Austin that Austin City Council members have decided City Manager Spencer Cronk must go. How he will go is still being decided. The decision was said to be made unanimously in the city council executive session. Technically City Manager Cronk still has his job, and it will be decided soon if he will step down or will be fired.
