fox7austin.com

State chainsaw team back to work in Austin after being released

AUSTIN, Texas - A chainsaw strike team continued to work on several fallen trees in South Austin, just one of many assignments for the day. "The mission is still making sure that we have access to roadways, sidewalks and fire hydrants and locating other potential hazards, issues along electrical lines, things like that. So getting in, most of our roads are cleared, but we still have some spots where we need to get further access and make sure that we've got two lanes of travel, things like that," said Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Things to do in Austin this weekend

Looking for some early Valentine's happenings? Or just some fun things to do over the weekend? From a Brick Fest to a murder mystery and a flea market, we've got the scoop. Here's the FOX 7 Weekend.
Leander family loses everything in house fire during Texas ice storm

LEANDER, Texas - It’s Thursday afternoon and Robert Harris is working his shift at Twin Liquors in Central Austin. He has a friendly demeanor and wears a badge that says, ‘Stay Positive.’. Customers he interacts with would never know what he’s carrying. "Work is a distraction," said...
It's National Pizza Day and we're celebrating at Dovetail in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - It's National Pizza Day and we're celebrating with a new spot off South First in Bouldin Creek. Dovetail is a neighborhood restaurant offering nostalgic, family-friendly pizzas, salads, pastas, and laid back drinks. It was created by industry friends behind notable concepts like Salt & Time, Lenoir, Rosen’s...
Woman killed, man injured following North Austin domestic dispute

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A young woman is dead, and a man is injured after a domestic dispute and hostage situation in North Austin, near Pflugerville. Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Amanda Lombard’s security cameras captured an argument outside her neighbor's home. The argument was so loud Austin police were called.
North Austin domestic dispute leads to woman's death

AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead following a domestic disturbance in North Austin, the Austin Police Department (APD) said. Police said on Feb. 7, around 1:14 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Sweet Melissa Drive. The caller, 31-year-old Jade Guajardo, said she was dropping...
Southeast Austin school in need of donations to help pay for resources

AUSTIN, Texas - City School has been serving the Dove Springs neighborhood for nearly two decades. An Tran, a board chair member at City School, says donations help the school operate. "It's dropped after two years of COVID, and then last year's financial crisis. I think donations across the board...
Record amount of storm debris picked up throughout Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin is busy picking up a record amount of limbs and debris from the aftermath of the ice storm. They’re expecting it to take months. About 70 crews with Austin Resource Recovery and contractors are busy collecting storm debris in Austin. Richard McHale,...
High school baseball coach arrested for allegedly assaulting student

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin High School's head baseball coach Billy Brown was arrested for allegedly assaulting a student. A probable cause affidavit says that a student was trying to enter the school on February 7 through a side door when Brown and another coach directed the student to enter through another set of doors.
Austin City Council decides City Manager Spencer Cronk must go

AUSTIN, Texas - City sources confirm to FOX 7 Austin that Austin City Council members have decided City Manager Spencer Cronk must go. How he will go is still being decided. The decision was said to be made unanimously in the city council executive session. Technically City Manager Cronk still has his job, and it will be decided soon if he will step down or will be fired.
