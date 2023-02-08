ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Patrick Mahomes Photo

Chiefs fans should be on the lookout for a one-on-one interview featuring Erin Andrews and Patrick Mahomes this weekend.  On Wednesday, Andrews shared a photo of her next to Mahomes on Instagram along with the caption: "Days like this NEVER get old!"  Andrews and Mahomes posed for a ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CNET

How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 for Free: Start Time, TV Channel and More

If you're anything like millions of other people around the world, you're going to watch Super Bowl LVII tomorrow on television. But did you know you can catch the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the commercials, the movie trailers and Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime show, for free no matter where you live?
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Sharp action, big liability, insane Super Bowl MVP bet

For the past week or so, it’s been all quiet on the southwestern front, with little or no Super Bowl odds movement for Sunday’s game in suburban Phoenix. The Philadelphia Eagles have been stable 1.5-point favorites at FOX Bet against the Kansas City Chiefs with perhaps a stray Philly -2 out there at a sportsbook or two.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Fox's Super Bowl pregame planning is a year-long effort

Even while watching last year's Super Bowl, Bill Richards was planning how this year's pregame show would look.Richards is the lead producer for Fox's Super Bowl pregame show for the fifth time. The five hours leading up to Sunday's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is analysis, entertainment and pageantry all in one huge production.“It’s a cloud. I don’t say that to feel negative, but it’s something that’s with you for at least a year,” Richards said earlier this week. “You're always kind of like if you get something great for Week 7, do I save...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KTLA

Where to watch Super Bowl LVII in Los Angeles

Even though Los Angeles won’t be hosting or appearing in the Super Bowl this year, there are still plenty of places Angelenos can watch the big game. This is where you can watch Super Bowl LVII in Los Angeles. –Toca Madera’s Super Bowl Watch Party The restaurant, located in West Hollywood, will be stocked with […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

What to Watch Besides the Super Bowl on Sunday

For many, this coming Sunday is all about football and Rihanna (not necessarily in that order). Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII begins at 6:30 p.m ET on February 12, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles competing to win the championship. Fox is set to air the event, which will feature Chris Stapleton performing the national anthem and Rihanna making a return to performing during the Halftime Show. For the less sports-inclined among us, it can be hard to find other ways to spend your time on Super Bowl Sunday. Luckily, between endless streaming shows and cable programming, there’s no shortage...
KANSAS CITY, MO

