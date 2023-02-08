Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
The Best Festivals in Maine That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaine State
Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in MaineThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Related
boothbayregister.com
A Celebration of Wayne Closson’s Life
Please join us tomorrow, Saturday, February 11 from 3 to 6 PM at Brady’s for a celebration of J. Wayne Closson Jr.’s life. Wayne was a treasured member of our community, and all are welcome to join. If you are unable to be there in person but would...
boothbayregister.com
Habitat ReStore/7 Rivers Maine art auction returns
Habitat ReStore/7 Rivers Maine is holding its “Love to Build” art auction once again. Live online bidding will be held Feb. 14 through Feb. 28. Visit habitat7rivers.org to view the artwork. The large collection of donated art is also available to view on the second floor of the...
boothbayregister.com
Cove’s Edge, Zimmerli Pavilion and Gregory Wing to transition to new facility in 2025
By the end of this month, Clippership Landing Development LLC will submit a certificate of need (CON) application to Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for a 102-bed skilled nursing facility in Damariscotta, seeking to transition current licenses from LincolnHealth’s Cove Edge, Zimmerli Pavilion and Gregory Wing to a development jointly owned by Sandy River Company and North Country Associates, according to Daniel Maguire, managing partner of Sandy River. Approval of the CON is needed before construction can begin on the 19.98-acre site on Piper Mill Road.
boothbayregister.com
Edgecomb reaches 1-year deal with CLC Ambulance
Edgecomb is in the final year of a contract with Central Lincoln County Ambulance. In the past five years, Edgecomb has paid $17,000 annually, but beginning July 1 that will end. On Feb. 7, selectmen reached a one-year agreement with CLC Ambulance for $58,925. Selectman Ted Hugger said exploding business costs resulted in the huge increase.
boothbayregister.com
Fish & Game Assoc. to host Kids’ Ice Fishing Derby Feb. 18
After a three-year hiatus, the Boothbay Region Fish & Game Association will again hold its annual Kids’ Ice Fishing Derby on Wiley Pond from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the club property at 447 Dover Road in Boothbay. Wiley Pond has again this year...
boothbayregister.com
Feb. 11 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
Local organization broadens definition of domestic violence
Finding Our Voices, a grassroots, Camden-based organization, is working to raise public awareness by redefining what domestic violence looks like. This summer, the organization won a Purple Ribbon Award for its bookmarks with the faces and stories of 44 Maine survivors of domestic violence. The Purple Ribbon Awards, run by experts in the domestic violence field, strive to nationally honor advocates, programs, shelters, survivors and community support systems.
boothbayregister.com
Commissioners hire 3 new county employees
After a lengthy search, Lincoln Academy has a new school resource officer. On Feb. 7, Lincoln County commissioners approved Mark Fortin as a new deputy sheriff. Sheriff Todd Brackett reported Fortin would also serve as the Lincoln Academy SRO. Other hires included Nicholas Rioux as a dispatcher for Lincoln County Communications starting Feb. 10. County Administrator Carrie Kipfer reported Rioux previously worked as a Bowdoin College security officer and served as an emergency dispatcher for the college.
boothbayregister.com
CSD committee holds special meeting on school closure
During an emergency meeting, Community School District Superintending Committee members officially heard how administrators planned on handling the elementary school flooding. On Feb. 7, school officials provided initial plans for handling the school’s closure. Beginning, Feb. 13, the plan calls for pre-kindergarten to grade five students to attend daily classes at the high school. Sixth through eighth graders will attend classes at Boothbay Region YMCA. And on Feb. 9, high school students were to begin remote learning.
boothbayregister.com
Trustees discuss plans for combating BRES closure
After two days of assessing and re-assessing water damage from the elementary school flooding the weekend of Feb. 4-5, Community School District trustees heard administrators’ initial plans Feb. 7. Boothbay Region Elementary School Principal Shawna Kurr said the school would be closed Feb. 6-10. On Feb. 13, pre-kindergarten to fifth grade would resume classes in the high school, and grades six through eight would attend class in Boothbay Region YMCA.
boothbayregister.com
BRHS girls game to begin at 4 p.m. today
Due to impending freezing rain and sleet inland later, today’s girls game at Boothbay Region High School vs. the Telstar Rebels will now tip off at 4 p.m. rather than the regularly scheduled time of 5, according to BRHS Athletic Director Allan Crocker.
boothbayregister.com
CTL students win high honors in Mathcounts competition
The Center for Teaching and Learning in Edgecomb participated in our chapter's regional Mathcounts competition at Kennebec Valley Community College on Saturday, January 28, and won several high honors. Middle schoolers Jojo Shea, Gigi Sato-Papagiannis, Fina Record, and Ori Taylor, CTL's official team, took second place in the competition. They...
boothbayregister.com
BRHS Senior Night for boys basketball, indoor track
Nine Boothbay Region High School seniors – seven basketball players, a team manager and an indoor track athlete – were recognized and honored “for their commitment, dedication and sacrifice” before the boys final regular season home basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8. As is tradition at...
boothbayregister.com
Unified Basketball at BRHS Feb. 14
Boothbay Region High School will host its first ever Unified Basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to cheer on these athletes, said BRHS Athletic Director Allan Crocker. The games will be 20-minute halves. The other scheduled home game is on Tuesday, March 7...
Comments / 0