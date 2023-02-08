ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

FMPD need help identifying these men in several thefts at Bealls Outlet

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
Fort Myers Police Detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying the three pictured males, involved in an active grand theft case.

Officers say on three separate dates January 1, January 16, and January 26, the pictured males went to the Bealls Outlet located at 9370 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Pkwy. and stole a variety of fragrances.

This includes Versace, Marc Jacobs, Burberry, and Coach brands.

Investigators say over the past month the total value of stolen fragrances is over $1,000.

Anyone with information can contact SWFL Crime Stoppers or Detective Amanda Averill at 239-321-7797.

