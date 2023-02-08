Read full article on original website
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
wnypapers.com
Running Aceti's: A labor of love
Sam and Kim Aceti have left the building, as of Jan. 2, but their business and the community haven’t left their hearts. Despite selling Aceti’s Wine & Spirits to two young entrepreneurs, they are still there for advice, as the wind beneath the wings of their business successors – Andrew Graziano and Peter Johnson – and they are still there for the community.
wnypapers.com
February: A month close to the heart
February may be the shortest month of the year, but there’s no shortage of reasons to celebrate. Beginning with a month-long observance of Black history to a holiday dedicated to love, colorful Mardi-Gras floats, and a Super Bowl we sadly weren’t a part of this year, there’s an occasion to gather friends and family for. It’s nice to have things to look forward to in what feels like the coldest time of the year and according to Punxsutawney Phil, we’re in for an extended winter.
Historical Landmark Being Demolished In Western New York
The lawsuit is over and now a historical part of Buffalo is coming down.
wnypapers.com
Ryan seeks nominations for 61st District 'Small Business of the Month'
Senator will honor one small business in 61st State Senate District each month. New York State Sen. Sean Ryan announced he is seeking nominations for small businesses throughout the 61st Senate District that deserve special recognition for their contributions to the Western New York community. Ryan will present each honoree with an award and a New York State Senate Proclamation commemorating the honor. Winners will also receive special recognition on Ryan’s website and social media channels.
wnypapers.com
Love is in the mist: Science behind 'Honeymoon Capital of the World'
Buffalo may be the “City of Good Neighbors” but, just north in Niagara Falls, couples have been meeting, marrying and honeymooning for at least over 200 years. It was future U.S. Vice President Aaron Burr’s daughter who put Niagara Falls on the map as the “Honeymoon Capital of the World,” but the real reason why coupling may be occurring against the backdrop of a world wonder may have more to do with science than beautiful scenery.
8 Businesses And Restaurants Recently Closed Up Shop In Buffalo
Usually, the new year is a time for new beginnings. But in this case, these 8 WNY businesses have closed or will close soon. The two Bar Bill locations will be closed temporarily between February 12 and 19, 2023. They will reopen on Monday, February 20. Management said on the company's Facebook page that the closures are to give their staff a break,
wnypapers.com
St. Francis Early Childhood Center seeks raffle items
St. Francis Early Childhood Center in the City of Tonawanda is looking for basket raffle donations for its basket raffle fundraiser on March 25. Organizers said, “Please consider donating items toward the basket raffle (games, snacks, lottery tickets, etc.) or a completed basket. Gift cards are great, too! We will also be having a bake sale, if there are any bakers that would like to donate a baked good! We appreciate any assistance.”
You’re Invited To The Free 2023 Black Doll Exhibit In Buffalo
You're invited to visit the annual Black Doll Exhibit at the Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Branch Library, 1324 Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. The exhibit is free to attend and open to the public from now through Saturday, April 1, 2023. This year's exhibit celebrates Black History and Women’s History months with the theme “We are Beautiful: An Evolution of Black Dolls.” The curator of the exhibit, whose personal collection has provided all of the dolls on display, Lisa Jacobs-Watson, said,
newyorkupstate.com
This Western NY town was named the most unusual place in the state
Lily Dale, a small town located in Western New York, has been named the state’s most unusual town. The town is a gated community of psychics and mediums, according to BigFrog104. While the town itself has a population of only 275 people, the town’s connection to the spiritual movement brings in thousands of tourists yearly.
wnypapers.com
'Hometown Heroes' program expanding into Village of Lewiston
Garden Club eyes Hennepin Park improvements; trustees approve ‘housekeeping’ STR laws. A Western New York initiative honoring veterans is about to expand into the Village of Lewiston. On Monday, Town of Lewiston Historian Marjorie L. Maggard and Veterans of Foreign Wars Downriver Post 7487 leaders Gordon Spencer and...
Scary Coyote Roaming East Aurora, New York [WATCH]
This is not something you see everyday in a small village like East Aurora, New York. This coyote has been seen roaming around the village and many people have reported seeing it. The weather has been weird for everything this year, including the animals. The bitter cold that we had...
Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York
This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
wnypapers.com
Above and Beyond: Youngstown Fire Co. honors members, installs officers
Timothy Wilkesmore honored as 2022 Fireman of the Year. The Youngstown Volunteer Fire Co. held its 112th Installation Dinner and Awards gathering on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Youngstown firehall. The event featured a number of swearing-in ceremonies for the various officers representing YVFC’s 65 members, as well as recognition paid to some special individuals who serve the company.
$1.6 Million Buffalo Home Has an Unbelievable Interior [PHOTOS]
The real estate market is about as competitive has it has ever been. It doesn't really matter if you're renting and not buying either, even finding a rental property you like is difficult. Western New York is still one of the more affordable places to live and raise a family...
Iconic Structure is Back Up in Tonawanda [PHOTO]
The last nine months have been incredibly tough for the City of Buffalo and Western New York, perhaps the worst year the region has seen. The weather we have seen has been a part of that, which included two historic snowstorms for Western New York. The first was the week...
What’s A Cop City And Does Buffalo Need One?
After several high-profile incidents that have involved police departments all over the country, there have been lots of interest over the last several years regarding the type and style of training that police departments receive to ensure they are adequately prepared to serve the people they are changed to protect.
wnypapers.com
UB School of Social Work offering a course in infant mental health
An infant’s ability to securely attach to a caregiver or parent is among the most important steps in the life course, according to Mickey Sperlich, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the University at Buffalo School of Social Work (SSW). That relationship is a cornerstone of the foundational learning experience...
Buffalo family honored with trip to Disney after helping man during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo family was honored with a trip to Disney World for helping to save the life of a man during the blizzard last month. Sha'Kyra Aughtrey's family is getting the free trip to Disney World after they brought a stranger named Joe White into their home during the December blizzard.
Local baby continues to defy the odds
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — February is American Heart Month and Tuesday is the start of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 learned about a local baby who was called the “sickest child born in the country,” but continues to defy the odds as a 7-month-old. News 4 […]
